Land of Legends Raceway hosted the “Stars of Tomorrow Spectacular” this weekend. The names at the top of the finish orders were quite familiar.
Matt Janczuk, Darryl Ruggles and Josh Pangrazio each visited the Land of Legends Victory Lane, celebrating victories in their respective divisions.
Janczuk has had a superb season, making regular winner’s circle visits in the limited racing opportunities offered this year. Janczuk’s Sunday night home remained shuttered most of the year, but he was able to score a pair of wins at Utica-Rome Speedway before its Covid-19 related closure. He also found success at Can-Am Speedway and won the DIRTcar Sportsman Central Region Points Championship.
At Land of Legends, it was Zach Sobotka who fell in Janczuk’s wake.
“There’s no doubt (Sobotka) had a great car tonight,” Janczuk said. “Don’t know if the best car won but I’ll take it. This Billy Whittaker Cars & Trucks ride has been awesome all year. And this track was just phenomenal tonight. Super excited, just been a lot of fun coming here, we’ll definitely take it.”
Janczuk had to side step Zach Sobotka in the Sportsman headliner. Starting fifth, Janczuk ran down Sobotka in slower traffic, riding around the leader and two slower cars in a single move on lap 26. AJ Lloyd and Kevin Ridley battled at the front early on, but Sobotka was able to take the point on a restart on lap seven.
Once ahead, Janczuk won by five car lengths at the finish. Sobotka was second, followed by Will Shields, Matt Guererri and Garrison Krenz. Krenz powered from 19th to score his top five..
Slower traffic factored into the CRSA Sprint feature, as well. Alysha Bay stayed on the inside line where her 305 was working the best, but contact collapsed the front end in the final corners and allowed Darryl Ruggles to streak to the win.
“We worked hard to make both of our cars good, and they were. Unfortunate what happened because Alysha was solid, everybody seen it, and I was just fortunate to be in the right spot,” said Ruggles following his 40th win in the division.
CRSA was able to host only a quartet of series events this year, and Ruggles stood as the lone repeat winner and won the championship in their 15th anniversary season.
With the win almost certainly in hand, Bay went to the extreme inside line under the pair of Mike VanPelt and Ronnie Greek. Contact sent Bay skidding to the infield, and Ruggles onto the win. Bobby Parrow was second, followed by Kyle Pierce, Steve Glover and Dana Wagner.
Josh Pangraizo’s path was far less dramatic in the Street Stock main. He put this no. 7 out front early in the Les Whyte Top Gun Shootout, established in 1999 after the Street Stock pilot passed, and never looked back. His ride was powered by a borrowed engine. The race was contested through 2005, and resurrected last year under Paul Cole. Pangrazio is a repeat winner now, with Jipp Ortiz (2001, 2003-05) and Dave Shultz (1999, 2002) the only other drivers to win more than once. Behind him, Mike Welch and Jimmy Grant battled for much of the event; a post-race misconduct penalty cost Grant his earnings. C.J. Guererri was fourth, and Marc Minutolo raced to fifth.
Land of Legends will open next for their OktoberFAST events October 10.
- Johnson wins second at Outlaw
Danny Johnson won his second modified main in a row at Outlaw Speedway Friday, taking the third leg of the Fall Series. Matt Sheppard was second ahead of Tyler Siri, Steve Paine and Alan Johnson.
Billy Paine won his second American Racer Tire Sportsman main over Chirs Fisher and Kreg Cooker. Donnie Lawson and Karl Comfort filled the top five. Zach Sobotka won his fifth Hoosier Tire Sportsman main with Nick Guererri giving chase; Brett Buono, Stacy Jackson and Alex Payne earned top fives. Dennis Cummings won the Street Stock feature over Adam Depuy and Aksel Jensen while Jared Hill and Mark Phelps followed. Marc Minutolo posted his sixth win among the IMCA Hobby Stock runners, besting Justin Eldredge, Shawn Lloyd, Brent Ayers and Casey Wagner. Matt Irwin won the four-cylinder main over Brian Grant, Ray Hyer, Chris Force and Mike Stone.
Rudolph wins at Can-Am
Eric Rudolph won the modified feature at Can-Am Speedway, topping Chris Hile and Tim Fuller. Fuller ranked third with a small block, pocketing a bonus. Pat Ward and Jimmy Phelps filled the top five. Kevin Root and Tyler Corcoran picked up wins in the DIRTcar Sportsman division and Tyler Bushey won the DIRTcar Pro Stock main.
Genesee closes out 2020.
Jimmy Johnson won the Rush Late Model main in Genesee Speedway’s final race of 2020.
Johnson held off Bill Holmes and Jeremy Wonderling, with Jason Knowles and Dustin Waters filling the top five. Cameron Tuttle scored a victory in the DIRTcar Sportsman main, with Noah Walker, Dave Conant, Phil Vigneri III and AJ Custodi finishing in the top five. John Zimmerman (Street Stocks) and James Gayton (mini stock) also earned wins.
Whittaker Cars signs on for OktoberFAST
Billy Whittaker Cars and Trux will support the week of DIRTcar sanctioned racing in lieu of Super DIRT Week’s cancellation. Billy Whittaker Cars and Trux has been part of Super DIRT Week for several years, and carried support over to OktoberFAST presented by DIRTvision, October 6-11.
The week of racing will start at Albany-Saratoga Speedway and then head off to Utica-Rome Speedway, Fulton Speedway, Can-Am Speedway, Land of Legends Raceway and Weedsport Speedway for consecutive nights of racing. The week culminates in a $10,000 modified showcase at Weedsport Speedway.
Bicknell Racing Products will support the DIRTcar 358 Modifieds, with Racing Electronics sponsoring the DIRTcar Sportsman Modifieds and Comp Cams sponsoring the DIRTcar Pro Stocks.
Fans are not allowed in the stands for the racing, and all action can be seen live on DIRTvision. The six nights of racing is available through their Fast Pass promotion, allowing access for $39. Participant registration deadline is September 30.
Moll wins at Weedsport
Jason Moll won the James Shutts Memorial Pro Clone Super Heavy feature at the Weedsport Kartway, taking home $742. Moll moved to the point after Tony Bootes and Mike Silvernail were battling hard, and then held off Chance Weaver, Jared John, Robby Eastman and Bill Allen to win.
In Pro Clone 360 racing, Chris Natoli won in a dominating run. Jon Keister won the Clone Heavy main. Dan Marsden won the Clone Light feature. Silvernail won the Clone Super Heavy feature. Savannah Simmons scored a win in the Junior Green Clone feature. Seth Whitney doubled down in the junior division, winning both Jr. Blue Clone and Jr. Unrestricted. Levi Herriven won the Red Clone feature. Parker Allen won the Purple Clone finale.
The Weedsport Kartway season will conclude October 17-18 with full point races and special PRO events. 360 ($1,000 to win), PRO Blue Clone ($300 to win) and the NYS Clone Invitational ($500 to win) will compete on Saturday, with PRO Clone 360 ($2,000 to win) returning Sunday along with PRO Clone Super Heavy ($500 to win) and PRO Jr. Unrestricted ($500 to win). For more, visit www.weedsportspeedway.com.
Chris Marquart’s “Motorsports” appears each Tuesday during racing season. Contact Chris at smashedempirefilms@gmail.com or at (315) 789-3999.