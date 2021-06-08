Steve Paine was honored Saturday night as the latest member of the Land of Legends Wall of Fame.
Festivities in 2020 were put on hold; Paine is the first driver to be added since the Class of ‘19.
“It was good,” said Paine. “It’s all a part of it. It comes with the job, with racing.”
Paine won his first race in his first street stock start at the Ontario County Fairgrounds oval, then known as Canandaigua Speedway.
Shortly thereafter, Paine migrated to the big blocks, and won his first of a record 11 track championships in 1990.
“Way back, everybody was there, and if you could figure something out, you were going to be in the top three or four every night. Now, you could have the car be pretty good and be 10th or 12th. It’s harder now,” Paine said of the track and competition level.
Paine amassed a total of 94 modified wins in an open wheel career touching five decades. In terms of chasing 100 wins, he said he would like to get back to Canandaigua as a regular.
“I do want to go back there, it’s a tough place,” said Paine. “Equality of the cars, the competition now anywhere... The equipment is all kind of the same, and information is the same, and everyone has good stuff. no one breaks anymore, it’s not how it used to be.”
Paine joins members of the first Wall of Fame class, Dutch Hoag, Bob McCreadie, DIRT founder Glenn Donnelly and Alan Johnson. The 2019 class included Steve Pesarek, Milt Johnson, Gary Montgomery and Gary and Donna Spaid.
In addition to Paine’s career at Land of Legends Raceway being honored, he was previously recognized at the Dirt Museum and Hall of Fame in Weedsport.
Saturday night, Peter Britten pulled down the win over Erick Rudolph in the Modified feature. The 35-lap affair paid $2,000 to win; Matt Sheppard was third ahead of Justin Haers and Matt Farnham. Popular driver Dan Wiesner made a return to racing, piloting the familiar No. 66.
Zach Payne won the DIRTcar Sportsman feature. Paul Guererri was chasing him at the checkers, and Zachary George, Matt Guererri and Nick Guererri filled the top five. Adam DePuy wheeled the No. 57J to the win in the Street Stock main, topping Mike Welch and Jimmy Grant. CJ Guererri and Patrick Hobbs earned top fives. Justin Eldredge kept up his torrid pace in the hobby stock main, winning over Brian Lloyd, Tyler Burnell, Willy Grant and Casey Wagner.
The 305s were off.
AREA RESULTS
FRIDAY
At Brewerton, Ron Davis III picked up the DIRTcar Modified feature. Davis took the lead early in the main, and then saw his edge evaporate with 10 to go. Chris Hile served a textbook slider, and Davis answered with a slide job of his own to hold the point. Larry Wight moved to second and took a shot at Davis, but could not solve the leader and ran out of time. Davis was leading Wight, Hile, Jimmy Phelps, Mike Maresca and Tom Sears at the checkers. Rich Townsend scored a win in the DIRTcar Sportsman finale; Dale Caswell, JJ Courcy, Zach Sobotka and Riley Rogala filled the front five. Divisional wins went to Justin Williams (Mod Lites) and Chuck Powelczyk (four cylinders).
At Can-Am, Tim Fuller picked up his second DIRTcar 358 win of the season, leading Billy Dunn to the line. The duo started 11th and 12th respectively. Fuller made it to the point first, and Dunn was chasing from second but unable to mount a major threat. Jeff Sykes, Lance Willix, Jordan McCreadie filled the top five. David Rogers won the DIRTcar Sportsman feature, with Dalton Rombough chasing. Remington Hamm, Dustin Hutton and Tyler Corcoran were next. Eli Gilbert won the DIRTcar Pro Stock feature, with Justin Pope (Thunderstocks) and Taylor Doxtator (Limited Sportsman) picking up divisional wins.
At Outlaw, Tyler Siri parked his modified in victory lane. Derrick Podsiadlo had a terrific run, racing to second ahead of Kyle Coffey, Steve Paine and Danny Johnson. Paulie Colagiovanni scored the win in the 360 sprints, topping Jared Zimbardi, Davie Franek, Jake Karklin and Parker Evans.
In Sportsman action, the balance of the American Racer Sportsman feature was contested first. The final 13 laps had been delayed following a harrowing wreck. Alex Payne scored the win there, topping Brian Fish, Doug Kline, Karl Comfort and AJ Potrzebowski Sr. In the regularly scheduled American Racer main, Chris Fisher roared to the win over Comfort, Dale Welty, Kline, and Potrzebowski Sr. Looking to double up, Payne raced to second behind Hoosier Tire Sportsman main winner Adam Hilton; Zac MacDonald, Ajay Potrzebowski Jr. and Tim Guild filled the front five.
Glenn Whritenour won the Street Stock main over Chuck Winslow, Gene Sharpsteen, Jared Hill and Jeremy Potrzebowski. Willy Easling won the Hobby Stock main ahead of Marc Minutolo, Brian Lloyd, Justin Eldredge and Casey Wagner. Kenneth Evans won the four-cylinder feature ahead of Scott Lehman, Mike Stone, Derrick Evans and Rich Sharpsteen.
At Utica-Rome, Rocky Warner picked up his first career Utica-Rome Speedway modified victory and first for car owner Jason Simmons. Warner is a past U-RS Crate Sportsman champion, taking the crown at Utica-Rome in 2015 before moving to modifieds. Warner moved to the lead on the third lap and checked out. Andy Bachetti missed his mark in the first turn, allowing Matt Sheppard and Stewart Friesen to move past. Sheppard ran down the leader, but settled for second by a car length. Friesen took third ahead of Bachetti and Alan Johnson.
Willy Decker Jr won the Sportsman main ahead of Matt Janczuk, Addison Bowman, Brian Calabrese and Will Shields. Chad Homan scored the Rush Late Model win, taking the 20-lapper over Austin Allen and Sean Beardsley. Beau Ballard posted the win in the Pro Stock feature, besting Jason Morrison and Bill Knapp. Stephen Gray won the Limited Sportsman feature; Brett Putnam (Senior Slingshot) and Colt Kimball (Junior Slingshot) earned wins on the inner oval.
SATURDAY
At Fulton, Ron Davis III posted his second win of the weekend, backing up his DIRTcar 358 Modified win at Brewerton. Again, it was Larry Wight hounding Davis for the lead. A dandy battle was cut short when contact with a lapped car sent Wight to the pits with a flat. On the restart, Davis was again in command, holding off Dave Marcuccilli, Pat Ward, Mike Maresca and Bob Henry Jr.
Matt Janczuk won the first of two DIRTcar Sportsman features. Tony Finch II was second with Chris Mackey racing to third. Josh Livingston won the latter, topping Joe Kline and Tyler Corcoran. Chad Homan’s second win of the weekend came in the RUSH late Model 20-lapper, topping Chris Fleming and David Pangrazio. Teddy Clayton won the novice sportsman feature.
At Genesee Speedway, Jeremy Wonderling posted a win in the RUSH Late Model feature, leading Doug Ricotta, Jimmy Johnson, JJ Mazur and Bill Holmes to the stripe. Noah Walker scored the DIRTcar Sportsman win over Phil Vigneri III; Dave Conant, Kyle Richner and Cameron Tuttle were next. Tommy Kemp (Street Stock), Dante Mancuso (mini stock), Johnny Smith (NY6A Micro), Jake Bansmer (Novice Sportsman) and Alexis Traxler (youth four cylinder) delivered division victories.
At Thunder Mountain, Jimmy Zacharias picked up his first win of the year in the Modified feature. Ryan Jordan, Ken Hammond, Darren Smith and Alan Barker posted top fives. In DIRTcar 358 action, Billy Dunn raced to the win over Jordan McCreadie and Glenn Forward. Tom Collins and Shayne Spoonhower earned top fives. Doug Windhausen won the 600cc Modified feature with Tom Donahue and Justin LaDue earning podium finishes. Mike Wilbur took home the Street Stock laurels ahead of Damon Decker and Tommy Paige. Mike Morse won the factory stock feature, while Eric Winsor (budget sportsman), Evan O’Hara (Junior Slingshots) and Logan LaDue (Junior 600cc Mod) posted class wins.
Oswego was off and will welcome the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour to the track with the SuperModifieds June 12.
TOURING SERIES
Empire Super Sprints
With the border between the United States and Canada remaining closed, the swing to Granby, Drummond and Cornwall had been cancelled from this past weekend’s schedule. Now, the Mohawk International Raceway event slated for June 11 is on hold as well, with the next scheduled event booked for June 19. The winged 360s will head to Evans Mills Raceway Park for the Kevin Ward Jr. Memorial Asphalt Spectacular, paying $3,000 to win.
Super DIRTcar Series
Last week, Matt Sheppard won the $13,500 prize at Lebanon Valley’s Mr. DIRT Track event.
Sheppard topped Mat Williamson and Marc Johnson.
The series is idle until June 22, racing next on a Tuesday night at Albany-Saratoga Speedway.