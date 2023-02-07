This week, northeast style modifieds will turn their first laps of the season in the sunshine state, with the Short Track Super Series racing at All-Tech Raceway Feb. 7-11.
This marks the kick off to the 10th anniversary season; the start of 2023 was delayed earlier this month when week-long rains and wet grounds forced STSS and Lake View Motors Speedway officials to cancel the racing planned Feb. 2-4 in Nichols, SC.
The annual Sunshine Swing in Lake City, Fla. will host practice tonight, with racing planned Wednesday through Saturday.
It will kick off two weeks of modified racing whereas the Super DIRTcar Series will race at the DIRTcar Nationals at Volusia Speedway Park Feb. 15-18.
The STSS roster includes Matt Sheppard, Stewart Friesen, Larry Wight, Erick Rudolph, Billy Pauch Jr. and Danny Johnson. Sheppard was the class of the STSS tour, winning both modified touring championships and the overall STSS title in 2022. Wight won the Sunshine Swing title last year, with Sheppard, Mike Maresca and Wight taking checkered flags in the miniseries.
Super Late Model star Austin Hubbard will be aboard a Modified; he has won late model features in past seasons as Golden Isles and Screven Speedways in Georgia.
The races will distribute escalating prizes. Wednesday’s 30-lapper will pay $4,000-to-win. The 35-lap main booked for Thursday pays $5,000 to win. Friday’s 40-lap feature will pay $6,000 to win while the 50-lap finale Saturday night pays $8,000 to win. The Crate 602s will also be on the card. Dylan Madsen won the 2022 championships among the Crate pilots; Steve Davis, Scott Hitchens and Michael Ballestero took wins.
Friday’s Sportsman program will feature an extra $2,500 in bonus money — in the form of $500 to each of the top five finishers — in honor of Shirley Zacharias. The Shirley Shootout as it’s being called, will pay $2,500 to win, $1,500 for second, and $1,200 for third. Wednesday and Thursday, sportsman drivers will chase $1,500 to win in 25 lap features, while Friday and Saturday will be 30-laps. Saturday’s feature will pay $2,000 to win.
A full program card is available online at shorttracksuperseries.com/event-info/ and the action can be found streamed — along with every STSS event of the 2023 season — live on FloRacing (www.floracing.tv).
The Super DIRTcar Series will race Feb. 15-18 at Volusia Speedway Park during the DIRTcar Nationals. Last year, Jimmy Phelps scored the overall championship, edging out Mat Williamson. Phelps will be joined by a stacked roster this year; Williamson, Sheppard, Friesen, Peter Britten are all booked for Volusia. The DIRtcar Nationals will also include sportsman star Jessica Power’s big block debut.
The DIRTcar Nationals action will be streamed live on DIRTvision.
Utica-Rome, Fonda join NASCAR Weekly Series.
Brett Deyo’s three facilities, Georgetown (Del.) Speedway and Utica-Rome and Fonda Speedways will operate under the NASCAR sanction in 2023.
“I’ve been looking at the option (to sanction with NASCAR) for the past couple of years,” said Deyo in a release. “For Fonda and Utica-Rome, we have the same core racers that run both nights, Friday night at Utica-Rome and Saturday night at Fonda. It gives them an opportunity to run for a state championship, the regional championship and the national championship.
Utica-Rome Speedway will continue to host weekly racing on Friday nights. The season is set to open April 21. The schedule will include the popular tribute race to Richie Evans on July 20 and the New Yorker, booked for September 3.
Fonda hosted four NASCAR Cup Series events in the 1950s and 1960s. Those races were dubbed the Fonda 200, and were won by Junior Johnson, David Pearson and Richard Petty. The schedule at Fonda includes the Jack Johnson Memorial Montgomery County Open (April 22) and the $53,000-to-win Fonda 200 (Sept. 14-16).
Modifieds will be the headline class, with Ryan Godown (Georgetown), Matt Sheppard (Utica-Rome) and Matt DeLorenzo (Fonda) as defending champions of each respective oval. Layne Riggs is the defending NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Division I national champion. Tracks are sanctioned all over the United States and Canada.
Deyo said the decision was fairly easy to make, given the drivers’ opportunity to chase state, regional and national championships.
“It opens up a whole other earning potential for our racers and that really got me excited because we’re always trying to give them the most opportunities to make money as we can,” said Deyo. “I felt like the NASCAR program gives them that opportunity without having to do anything different than they were already doing.
“It’s a great opportunity. We pride ourselves on paying well at our tracks. Anytime you can give them an opportunity to race for more money, it’s a good thing. Not to mention the exposure that comes with it, the honor of being a NASCAR champion. Especially during the 75th season, there is just a lot of hype that goes along with it.”
For more information, visit uticaromespeedway.com
LOLR Keeps DIRTcar affiliation, changes Sportsman weight rule
While keeping their affiliation with DIRTcar intact for 2023, Land of Legends Raceway will feature one update to the rules beyond that scope.
The 70th anniversary season will have a rule adjustment to post-race weights. DIRTcar Sportsman competitors will scale at 2,375 lbs when equipped with a crate engine with blue or black verifications seals.
In a statement, the track said there was not a widespread issue with the sealing of engines found at Land of Legends Raceway, and will continue to support the overall crate program. Tech will be diligent in checking power plants, in effort to “keep the class fair, yet affordable.”
“We recognize that the costs of racing continue to increase for everyone, but tracks should not affect that cost more by constantly changing the rules. This only widens the gap between the haves and have nots. So to this end, we will not be adding costs when not necessary,” the statement posted on socials read.
Paul Cole was also quoted in the release saying, “Our competitors can always expect the possibility of motors being torn down and reviewed if suspect, but in 2022 we had nine different winners in nine weeks with most of them possessing blue seals. I see no good reason to change that is working at this time.”
Land of Legends will be hosting open practice on April 15 ahead of the season opener on April 22.