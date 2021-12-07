The Short Track Super Series released new series information regarding the STSS Elite Program, which will include six events with notably high payouts and a significant year-end championship prize.
The six-race Halmar International STSS Elite events will include big block/small block action in New York, Pennsylvania, Delaware and South Carolina. The overall champion will pocket a $25,000 prize.
The series opens at Gaffney, SC’s Cherokee Speedway and the first racing weekend takes place Thursday-Saturday, Feb. 24-26. The main event, the Rebel 50, will offer the winner $25,000, $1,000 for 16th and $500 to take the green.
While Thursday is a practice night, Friday will feature fully paid qualifying events and B-mains. Saturday’s 50-lap main will include the STSS Crate 602 sportsman campaigners.
The Melvin L. Joseph Memorial will be the second stop, contested March 12 at Georgetown (Del.) Speedway. The 49-lap main will pay the same as the Rebel 50: $25,000 to win, $1,000 for 16th and $500 to take the green.
The payout will be the same for Orange County Fair Speedway in Middletown, NY, which stands as the third date and hosts the Hard Clay Open 50-lapper on April 2.
The Elite Series will take the summer off, before regrouping Sunday Sept. 4 at Utica-Rome Speedway. The fabled New Yorker 50 will pay $25,000 to win, $1,000 for 16th and $500 to take the green.
The final two dates ramp up payout in significant form.
Fonda Speedway’s Fonda 200 weekend will stand as the first of back-to-back $50,000 to win events. Set for Sept. 15-17, the 200-lapper will pay $1,000 to take the green.
The season finale will be at Port Royal (PA) Speedway. The Speed Showcase Weekend is Oct. 13-15, and will culminate in the $50,000-to-win feature offering $1,000 to start. The Thursday night program will also have a $5,000-to-win preliminary feature for the modifieds.
The six event series will be streamed live by FloRacing (Floracing.tv).
For more information, visit www.shorttracksuperseries.com.
DIRTcar recognizes 2021 championsThe Super DIRTcar Series and DIRTcar Northeast delivered more than $250,000 in prize money to the four DIRTcar Series Champions and Hoosier Racing Tire Weekly Champions.
Matt Sheppard sat at the head of the table for the eighth time, taking a $40,000 prize as he reclaimed the Super DIRTcar Series crown from 2019 champion Mat Williamson.
Chris Hile was honored as the 2021 Super DIRTcar Series Rookie of the Year. He posted four top fives and seven top 10s and was ranked in the top 10 in the final point standings. Kevin Root was named the Big Block Modified divisional rookie of the year on the heels of a solid season at Brewerton and a SDS campaign that ranked 14th overall.
Billy Dunn was honored with a $6,000 check as the DIRTcar 358 Modified Series Champion. Matt Janczuk scored the 2021 DIRTcar Sportsman Championship, paying $3,000. He also picked up his second Central Region championship in as many seasons. Tom Collins Jr. was named the DIRTcar 358 Modified Rookie of the Year. Ajay Potrzebowski Jr. was credited with the DIRTcar Sportsman Modified Rookie of the year.
Chad Jeseo won the DIRTcar Pro stock Championship ($2,000). Jeseo is a track champion at Lebanon Valley and Albany-Saratoga Speedways, and capped his title run with a win in the DIRTcar Pro Stock 50 during Super DIRT Week in Oswego. Chuck McSpirit was named the DIRTcar Pro Stock top rookie after a solid season at Glen RIdge Motorsports Park.
The five DIRTcar Sportsman Modified regions crowned champions, each worth $500. In addition to Janczuk’s Central Region crown, Cameron Tuttle (West), Robert Delormier (North), Brad Rouse (Canada West), and Andrew Buff (East) took home top honors.
Hoosier Tire Weekly Championship winners included Matt Sheppard (big block, $5,000), Mat Williamson (358 Modified, $3,000), Andrew Buff (Sportsman, $1,000), Chad Jeseo (Pro Stock, $1,000) and Dante Mancuso (four-cylinder, $500).
Patriot Tour to honor champions Dec. 11The Patriot Sprint Tour will recognize Jordan Thomas at their year-end celebration Dec. 11 at the Vernon Downs Resort & Casino in Vernon, NY.
Thomas scored the title over Davie Franek, winning twice. He won at Land of Legends Raceway Aug 28, and then again October 22 at Outlaw Speedway’s Dutch Hoag Memorial. Other awards to be distributed include the Jerry Farrell Sportsmanship award, Patriot of Year, and the Dedication To Motorsports Award.
The title is worth $5,000 and another $6,000 in contingencies. The total point fund for the 10-race series is nearly $25,000.
For more information, visit www.patriotsprinttour.com.
Genesee crowned 2021 championsThe Genesee River Reception Center served as a backdrop for the final chapter of the 2021 Genesee Speedway season.
Overall, an 18-date season produced six different champions. Cameron Tuttle(Sportsman), Bill Taylor (Street Stocks) and Brad Whiteside (Mini Stocks) were repeat division championship winners and had their 2020 efforts acknowledged as well. Bill Holmes took his first late model championship, anchored by five wins. Former youth four-cylinder champion Jake Bansmer was recognized as the Novice Sportsman Champion, and was also noted as the Rookie of the Year in the class. Alexis Traxler won the youth division championship.
Repeat champions Bill Taylor and Brad Whiteside were also congratulated as Drivers of the Year. The Mike Logsdon Dedication to Motorsports award was given to long time chauffeur Ray Bliss.
With the end of the banquet, so too ended the Jim and Pam Johnson era for the Batavia oval, with the controls handed over to Kurt and Bonnie Stebbins.
For more information, visit www.Genesee-Speedway.com.
Chris Marquart’s “Motorsports” appears every other Tuesday during racing’s offseason. Contact Chris at (315) 729-3999 or at smashedempirefilms@gmail.com.