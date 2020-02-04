Modified racing will be the focus of the Northeast’s attention over the next two weeks as the Short Track Super Series and Super DIRTcar Series descend on Florida.
The Short Track Super Series kicks off its first Sunshine State endeavor this week, racing Thursday, Friday and Saturday at All-Tec Speedway in Lake City. Next week, the Super DIRTcar Series races five times from Feb. 11-15 during the DIRTcar Nationals at Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville.
With practice set for Wednesday, action picks up with the STSS Modifieds racing a 30-lap main paying $5,000 to win. The Crate 602s will race a 25-lap main with $1,250 offered to the victor. Friday’s card includes a 40-lap, $7,500-to-win Modified main and a 25-lap, $1,250-to-win sportsman undercard. The weekend is capped by a $10,000-to-win extra-distance 50-lapper for the Modifieds, and a 30-lap, $1,500-to-win 602 Sportsman feature.
Top point collectors in the Modified and Sportsman divisions over three races will receive $500 each. In addition, the SSTS Modified champion will collect a set of Vahlco wheels worth $1,400.
In an interesting purse twist, the 602 Sportsman will see the winner’s share boosted by the day’s low temperature, thanks to Evergreen Fuels Inc. For example, should the low temperature of the day be recorded at 45 degrees, an extra $45 is added to the winner’s share each night.
Entry lists include representatives from New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware, and Ontario, Canada. Sportsman entrants have a larger footprint, including those regions plus Vermont, New Hampshire, Delaware and Maryland.
DirtTrackDigest TV will air the Short Track Super Series action for those who cannot make the trip to Lake City.
For more, visit www.shorttracksuperseries.com, find ‘Short Track Super Series’ on Facebook, or use the handle @ShortTrackSS on Twitter or Instagram.
Meanwhlie, the Super DIRTcar Series will race at the world’s fastest half-mile track next week, beginning two days after the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series opens its 2020 campaign.
The Super DIRTcar Series program will feature 30-lap features paying $3,000 to win Tuesday through Friday, with a $5,000-to-win 40-lapper set for Saturday night. Midweek features pay $250 to start, and Saturday’s program offers $300 to start the main. Through the week the Super DIRTcar Series will race alongside the World of Outlaws Late Model Series. They are booked as co-headliners four of the five nights.
The DIRTcar entry list is stout.
Mat Williamson, the reigning tour champion, will have the Buzzchew No. 88 poised for a stellar start to 2020.
Matt Sheppard is planning on collecting The Big Gator Award, and the seven-time DIRTcar champion surely will be a contender. He has eight Volusia wins to his credit.
Larry Wight will be aboard the Gypsum Racing No. 99L again. Billy Decker will be camped out next door in the Gypsum Racing No. 91, and Pat Ward will be the No. 42P.
Erick Rudolph is also slated to make the tow, along with Jimmy Phelps, who has never scored a DIRTcar Nationals Gator victory. Brett Hearn and Peter Britten are expected to be racing; Hearn has stepped away from full-time racing, but will be wheeling the Madsen Motorsports No. 20 in Barberville.
Stewart Friesen and Billy Pauch are in the mix as well. Pauch has 14 series wins, including one at Volusia 12 years ago.
Ronnie Johnson will wheel Eugene Mills No. 30 alongside teammate JoJo Watson.
Three-time Volusia winner Tim Fuller will be on hand, along with Billy Dunn. Dunn will be part of a two-car effort from the Ray Graham team, although the second driver has not been named as yet.
Rick Laubach has signed up to race, along with Jeremy Smith, Phelps ace Justin Haers, Jimmy Zacharias, Anthony Perrego and Michael Maresca.
All the action will be carried on DIRTvision. For additional information, visit www.SuperDIRTcarSeries.com
Tech bulletin
Fulton and Brewerton Speedways shared a repair-related bulletin.
DIRTcar recently released a verification/repair program for the Chevrolet Performance Crate Engines used in DIRTcar Sportsman racing. The bulletin explains there are two approved venues where those engines can be repaired: Enders Racing Engines and Donath Motor Works. Pace Performance will oversee the repair process.
Fulton and Brewerton will follow the DIRTcar rulebook for crate program racing and crate engine rules. The track also explained they will be enforcing the following rule in 2020:
“It will be illegal to graphically promote an engine builder or engine performance center other than ‘Chevrolet Performance’ on the body or on any part of the race car, including engine and valve covers. It will also be illegal to verbally reference or promote an engine builder or engine performance center in a victory lane interview.”
Teams with questions should call (315) 638-4056 or email marketing@brewertonspeedway.com.
Outlaw banquet
Outlaw Speedway champions were recognized last week at the Harbor Hotel in Watkins Glen during the Yates County oval’s fourth annual awards banquet. With Mel Thomas and Kenny Shupp serving as co-masters of ceremonies, track champions and top point finishers were honored.
Matt Sheppard collected $5,000 for claiming the Modified championship during a 10-win season. Billy Paine was named rookie of the year.
Brian Fish was named the Crate Sportsman division champion, with Allison Teed honored as the top rookie. Will Shields won the DIRTcar Hoosier Tire Sportsman Championship, with Alex Payne named rookie of the year. For Fish and Shields, it marks their first Outlaw class titles.
Tommy Collins Jr. won the Outlaw Speedway American Racer Crate Sportsman Series, worth $2,000.
Dylan Cecce won the Street Stock championship, his first, by taking eight checkered flags.
Brandon Smith went on a late-season charge and won his first IMCA division crown.
Adam Austin rallied to win the 4-Cylinder championship. Lee Fritz was the division’s rookie of the year.
Marc Minutolo earned his second straight Hobby Stock crown. Kenny Hunt was the division’s rookie of the year.
Steve Perkins III reigned as Youth 4-Cylinder champ.
Other awards: Sheila Darcy was recognized as employee of the year, Tim Gibson was honored with the Dedication to Motorsports award, and Tyler Siri was named car owner of the year after having two Modifieds finish in the top five in points.
Mel Thomas, Greg Mesler and Kenny Shupp shared the Media Award.
Siri, who owns Outlaw Speedway, shared his plans for the 2020 season. The divisions will remain as is, while the Short Track Super Series, World of Outlaws Late Models, and All Star Circuit of Champions will return as part of this summer’s touring schedule.
For more information, visit www.outlawspeedwayllc.com.
McCreadie prevails
Tim McCreadie won the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series event at Georgia’s Golden Isles Speedway in convincing fashion. He led wire to wire en route to his 16th career series triumph.
McCreadie relayed that his father, the legendary Bob McCreadie, had been suffering some health problems, and Dad was prominent in Tim’s mind during the race and afterward.
Brandon Overton was second in the event ahead of Mike Marlar.
Jankowiak wins
Andy Jankowiak won the Gambler’s Classic at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J., part of the NAPA Know How Indoor Auto Racing Series. He took the lead on lap 3, then controlled the balance of the 40-lap feature.
Tim Buckwalter was second. His charge to the front was slowed by a tire leaking air. Erick Rudolph was third.
The series will conclude next month at the New York State Fairgrounds in suburban Syracuse.
Weedsport tickets
Tickets for Weedsport Speedway’s 2020 season went on sale Monday. Fan database members should be watching for a special presale code.
To purchase tickets or camping space, visit www.weedsportspeedway.com, then click the orange “Tickets” tab. Tickets also can be bought by calling (315) 834-3067.
Weedsport’s season starts May 25 with the Super DIRTcar Series Heroes Remembered 100.