CENTRAL SQUARE — SummerFAST is set to return in August, bringing three races in three days for the Super DIRTcar Series.
The Beasts of the Northeast will kick off SummerFAST at Brewerton Speedway, Monday, Aug. 14, then return to Fulton Speedway on Tuesday, Aug. 15, before the Series makes its second trip of the year to Land of Legends Raceway on Wednesday, Aug. 16.
Each event will pay $7,500 to win and tally event points to crown a new SummerFAST champion when the checkered flag falls at Land of Legends Raceway. Matt Sheppard won two of the three SummerFAST events last year — Brewerton and Land of Legends — on his way to claiming the inaugural SummerFAST title, and eventually the 2022 Series championship.
Sheppard has been one of the most dominant drivers at Brewerton Speedway with the Super DIRTcar Series, having won seven of the last 10 Series events at the D-shaped 1/3-mile track. The other three wins are split between Mat Williamson with two (2019 & 2021) and Billy Decker’s 2015 win.
Fulton brings a rarity as it is a track Sheppard has yet to win a Series event at. However, he has won two Outlaw 200 track events, including last year’s. The last time the Series visited the 3/8-mile track, Jimmy Phelps scored the win. The Baldwinsville native is also a three-time Outlaw 200 winner.
Land of Legends Raceway has hosted the Series 31 times and in the last two years has produced fan-favorite wins. Peter Britten claimed his second-career Series victory at the track in 2021 and Max McLaughlin scored his first points-paying Series win there in 2022.
The DIRTcar Pro Stock Series will join the Super DIRTcar Series at Brewerton Speedway and the DIRTcar Sportsman Series will join the Series at Fulton Speedway.
If you can’t make it to the tracks, you can watch each SummerFAST event live on DIRTVision.