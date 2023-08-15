A flurry of racing awaits midweek as the Super DIRTcar Series welcomes the 2023 edition of SummerFAST.
The trio of Modified races kicked off at Brewerton Speedway Monday night, before heading to Fulton Speedway and then Land of Legends Raceway.
There will be a mini-series champion recognized for the second year in a row.
Each of the three programs will feature a 60-lap main with a $7,500 prize offered to the winner.
Matt Sheppard is the defending SummerFAST champion and is leading the overall points chase by 59 markers over Mat Williamson. Sheppard has two wins in 11 starts and with second-, seventh- and ninth-place showings north of the border, he has not finished outside the top 10 in SDS action. He has amassed 1,629 points in contrast to Williamson’s 1,570. Peter Britten is third overall with 1,494 points and no wins.
The Super DIRTcar Series visited Autodrome Drummond and Brockville Ontario Speedway in their most recent stops. The northern tour produced another win for Tim Fuller, who claimed the Stars and Stripes SDS event at Land of Legends Raceway in July. Fuller won the Canadian Classic at Brockville Ontario Speedway, with Sheppard giving chase; the win paid $7,500. Mike Mahaney won the King of the North event over David Hebert, worth $10,000 and Erick Rudolph won Drummond’s King of the North preliminary night feature.
Since Williamson opened the season with four straight series wins (two were nonpoint), no one has been able to double up with back-to-back wins.
Sheppard is incredibly stout at the Brewerton, Fulton and Land of Legends speedplants; the nine-time and defending SDS champion won twice during SummerFAST last year, taking Brewerton and Land of Legends victories. Fuller won the SDS date at Land of Legends Raceway back on July 19, with Sheppard nipping at his heels for the duration of the feature.
Williamson tallied top fives in all three Canadian starts last month, and has not missed the top ten since Orange County Fairgrounds’ SDS date July 5. Williamson has won twice in his last three Brewerton visits.
From here, the SDS will race Aug. 22 at Ransomville Speedway and then Sept. 2 during Lebanon Valley’s Mr. DIRT Track USA event.
Grandstand gates open at 5 p.m. for each race, with hot laps booked for 6:30 p.m. Visit www.superdirtcarseries.com for more details and scheduling information, and ways to watch live on DIRTVision.com.
Touring Series
Autodromes Granby and Drummond are back on the radar at the end of this month as well. The Empire Super Sprints will race a double header Aug. 25-26 at Granby and then Drummond, with each feature paying $3,000 to win.
Danny Varin won the Earl Halaquist Memorial at Fonda Speedway; the ESS has rescheduled the Utica-Rome Speedway event to Sept. 8.
SATURDAY
Land of Legends Raceway and Genesee Speedway each rained out before any laps were turned.
Fulton Speedway completed qualifying heats, and had features lining up when shows struck, and with more rain on the way, the show was deemed complete around 9 p.m. Saturday night. An announcement for makeup features will be made this week.
Oswego Speedway’s Winged Super Challenge event was knocked off course by a large thunderstorm around 8 p.m. All action was moved to Sunday morning.
FRIDAY
Outlaw Speedway hosted a Sportsman King of the Ring night, which was won by Kreg Crooker. Blake Parsons posted his third feature win of the year in the division, winning over Brian Fish, Crooker, Stacy Jackson and Chris Fisher. CJ Guererri parked his machine in victory lane, winning the Street Stock feature over Gene Sharpsteen following a late race restart; Shane Wolf Jr., Chris Woodard and Jimmy Grant filled the front five. Phil Yaw scored his fourth Hobby Stock win of the year over Marc Minutolo and Doug Batterson. Ed Stevens and Brian Lloyd earned top five credits. Andrew Clark won the Rookie Sportsman main; Hannah Guererri clinched the season-long championship with her third place showing. Zach Daugherty won the youth four-cylinder feature. Teddy Morseman won the four-cylinder feature and Danny Johnson triumphed in the modified main.
Next up, Outlaw Speedway will look ahead to Aug. 18, when the Ted Siri Memorial will welcome the Tony Stewart’s All Star Circuit Of Champions.
At Brewerton, Jimmy Phelps delivered a win in the Big Block main, racing to the stripe ahead of Dylan Zacharias and Larry Wight. Ronnie Davis III was next, followed by Todd Root. Brandon Carvey started 15th and won the DIRTcar Sportsman feature. Stephen Marshall was second ahead of Earl Rudy, AJ Miller and Tony Finch. Matt Kitts scored the Mod Lites win over Brad Harris and Mike Mullen while Chris Bonoffski topped Nate Powers to win the four-cylinder super stock feature.
Friday night at Utica-Rome Speedway, Sheppard scored the Dog Days of Summer 3 event, winning over Willy Decker, Alex Yankowski, Billy Decker and Rocky Warner. It was his ninth win at Utica-Rome, and 10th top 10 in 12 starts. He has 624 points on the board, a solid 88 more than Billy Decker and Yankowski, running third, is 118 markers back. Sheppard has been on a tear of late, winning the Dirty Jersey 9 event at New Egypt with the Short Track Super Series, paying $6,000 to win. Prior to that, he won the STSS North Region feature contest at Autodrome Granby, paying $10,000 to win.
Matt Janczuk scored the Crate 602 main, besting the top five of David Hackett, Blaine Klinger, Mike Richmond and Blake Sarpriacone. Luke Horning tallied the win in the regularly scheduled Pro Stock feature, winning over Nick stone and AJ Walter. Bret Belden and Ken Griffin filled the top five. Nick Stone won the hold over Pro Stock feature, with Tom Denton, Josh Coonradt, Belden, Walters and George Cushman following. Connor Prokop bested the Limited Sportsman field; Tyler Bobar and Zach Welch earned podium showings. Rudy King Jr. (DOHC) was the first car to the checkers in the four-cylinder division. Len St. Andrews (SOHC) earned a class win while taking fourth overall. Brett Putnam (All-Star) and Trevor Houghton (Junior) took slingshot wins.
Scott Webb held off Lucas Fuller to win the DIRTcar 358 Modified feature. Webb started outside the front row and Fuller started fourth. Billy Dunn charged from 11th to third ahead of Jordan McCreadie and Preston Forbes. David Rogers marched from eighth to win the DIRTcar Sportsman feature ahead of Gavin Eisele, Mike Fowler, Tyler Corcoran and Jessica Power. Dakota Sharp topped Pete Stefanski and Ken Hartshom to win the DIRTcar Pro Stock feature. Tiger Chapman won the 602 crate sprint feature over Josh Verne Jr. and Andrew Hennessy. Justin Pope (Thundercars) and Keegan Nier (Limited Sportsman) earned class wins.