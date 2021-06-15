After a long month off — the Super DIRTcar Series has not raced since Memorial Day — the series will regroup at the Albany-Saratoga Speedway June 22.
The race will be the 13th in SDS history there, having hosted the first back on August 30, 1984. It took 21 seasons before the series went back, where Billy Decker won in 2005. Another seven year break ended in 2013 when Brett Hearn picked up his lone SDS win in Malta.
Danny Johnson won the next (2014), then Jimmy Phelps a year later. Stewart Friesen has won there three times under the SDS banners, scoring his first in 2015, then back to back wins in the spring of 2018 and 2019. Tim McCreadie took the checkers in 2017, while Demetrios Drellos posted his lone Super DIRTcar Series triumph there in the fall of 2019. Anthony Perrego won the last event, a non-point SDS event hosted during OktoberFAST last fall.
With bad luck and inconsistency hampering 2021, Drellos is hoping to rally around the site of his lone SDS victory, the track where he’s been wheeling Ed Monger’s Magsarus Big Block.
“Whenever you go to a Super DIRTcar Series race you are expecting a really close, tight field,” Drellos said in a DIRTcar release. “Even the top guys are always within reach. We are all so even now. We are all fast, so it comes down to putting the whole event together from Time Trials through 100 laps.”
Drellos showed signs of promise, contending well in the second night at Bristol back in April. He raced to second, and gave race winner Stewart Friesen fits. However, handling troubles ended his night early at Can-Am and the first night at Bristol. A belt problem sidelined a sure top 10 at Bridgeport; he raced to seventh at Weedsport in May.
“The notebook is a lot thicker at Malta as opposed to the other tracks on the tour,” Drellos said. “There are some tracks on the tour that I’ve still only been to once. We have a lot of laps here and that will help.”
After Albany-Saratoga, the series is still scheduled to visit Cornwall (Ontario) Motor Speedway and Le RPM Speedway (St. Marcel De Richelieu, QC). With border closings, the Empire Super Sprints have already called off their initial Canadian Swing.
After that, the series will head to Land of Legends Raceway for the Liberty 100 on July 1.
The Horsepower Hundred will air on DIRTVision and to FAST PASS subscribers. Grandstand gates open at 5 pm June 22. Adult admission is $26.
For more information, visit www.superdirtcarseries.com or www.albany-saratogaspeedway.com
In other touring series happenings, the Patriot Sprint Tour was in action At Selinsgrove Speedway. Ryan Taylor scored the 25-lap victory, holding off Derek Locke and Adam Carberry. Jason Shultz and Andy best filled out the top five.
At Penn Can, Chuck Hebing stormed to a victory ahead of Paulie Colagiovanni, Jordan Thomas, Matt Farnham and Davie Franek.
The PST heads next to Fonda Speedway, racing there June 26 at 7 pm. Additional details are available online at www.patriotsprinttour.com
Davie Franek leads the point chase, having scored 436 markers ahead of Jordan Thomas (425) and Jared Zimbari (423).
The Empire Super Sprints are gearing up for a trip to Evans Mills Raceway Park for the Kevin Ward Jr. Memorial Asphalt Spectacular, paying $3,000 to win. That race is set for June 19. Event information is posted online at www.empiresupersprints.com.
Area ResultsFRIDAY
At Outlaw, Kyle Coffey picked up the victory over Phil Vigneri III and Bobby Varin, with Danny Johnson and Steve Paine filling the top five. The 360 sprints were off.
In Sportsman action, Alex Payne won the American Racer Sportsman feature while holding off Chris Fisher. Karl Comfort was chasing from third with Dale Welty and Carter Crooker filling the top five. Payne doubled up, winning the Hoosier Tire DIRTcar Sportsman feature as well, besting Andrew Jacobson in that 25-lapper. Steve Gray, Adam Hilton and Zac McDonald posted top fives.
In full-fender racing, Glenn Whritenour finished atop the Street Stock heap, with Bob Buono in second ahead of Gene Sharpsteen, Chuck Winslow and Zach Teed. Whritenour also won the make up feature, winning that one over Gene Sharpsteen, Tony Cameron, Jared Hill and Teed. Justin Eldredge stayed hot, winning the Hobby Stock feature over Marc Minutolo, Jamie Eldredge Jr., Willy Easling and Brian Lloyd. Four-cylinder checkers fell over Kenneth Evans, with Mike Stone, Scott Lehman Sr., Jayson Smart and Derrick Puryear in the top five.
Next week is the annual Jeffy Searles Memorial program, featuring all seven weekly divisions.
Matt Sheppard posted career win No. 43 at Utica-Rome. Sheppard chased Andy Bachetti for nearly 20 laps before forging the final lead change coming to the white flag. Bachetti’s rally did not bear fruit, and he settled for second ahead of Rocky Warner, Jessica Friesen and Alex Yankowski.
SATURDAY
Storied pilot Alan Johnson parked his potent mount in victory lane at Land of Legends. Johnson pulled down a $2,000 payday while besting Erick Rudolph and Garrison Krenz. Justin Haers raced to fourth ahead of Peter Britten. Alex Payne posted his third in two nights, topping the Sportsman modified field. Matt Guererri was next, followed by Nick Cooper, Zach Payne and Paul Guererri. Brandyn Griffin won the 305 sprint feature. Jason Whipple, Alysha Bay, Darryl Ruggles and Bobby Parrow finished the top five order.
At Fulton, Tim Sears Jr. posted his second win in as many nights.
At Oswego, the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour faithful saw a record broken. In four races, there had been no repeat winners since the tour returned to the Steel Palace. 2018 winner Matt Hirschmann took care of that.
Mike Bruce won the SuperModified feature, topping Michael Barnes, Alison Sload, Joe Gosek and Max McLaughlin.
