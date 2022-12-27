The 2023 season will usher in new beginnings at old modified stomping grounds.
The Super DIRTcar Series will return to Canada, racing at Autodrome Drummond and Brockville Ontario Speedway next season, and the Short Track Super Series will return to Hagerstown (Md.) Speedway.
The Super DIRTcar Series has not crossed the border in four years. The 2023 calendar includes a three-day trip, racing twice at Drummond and then a one-off at Brockville.
The fabled oval in Drummondville, QC will host a $7,500-to-win main July 31 and then a $10,000 prize awaits Aug. 1. That event will serve as a Super DIRT Week Qualifier. The Brockville Ontario Speedway will host a $7,500-to-win event Aug. 2.
“All the drivers are excited about the return of the Big Blocks to race against the best in the business and try to beat them in front of the fans at home,” Autodrome Drummond promoter Yan Bussiere said in a release. “There was only one driver who managed to take the victory several years ago. His name is Steve Poirier and the fans still talk about it. It was an incredible evening. The fans were euphoric.”
This season will see a pair of full-time drivers from north of the border, welcoming back Mat Williamson (St. Catharines, Ontario) and Mathieu Desjardins, from Yamaska. Desjardins takes over Paul St. Sauver’s no. 37, who retired at the end of 2022. Desjardins won the second night of racing at the 2022 World of Outlaws World Finals, taking the checkers in only his second start in the lower 48.
Williamson won the first and last features during the World Finals week.
“Canada is race country,” Williamson said in a statement from DIRTcar. “The fans in Quebec are like no other. They’re the best fans…ever since we started racing nationally on the Super DIRTcar Series tour, the fans in Quebec always show up very well. I’m super excited when we go to Charlotte and we win races and they sing the anthem. That’s like the coolest thing in the world.”
Autodrome Drummond hosted its first series event in 1980, and has contested 46 SDS races since. Brett Hearn has amassed eight wins, and Erick Rudolph won the last SDS event contested there in 2019.
Brockville Ontario Speedway hosted their first SDS event in 2006, and has contested 14 there. Billy Decker and Danny Johnson are tied for the most wins with the Series at the track, with three each. Matt Sheppard won the last event there in 2019.
The Super DIRTcar Series kicks off the 2023 season with the 52nd DIRTcar Nationals Feb. 15-18 at Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville, Fla.
Hagerstown Speedway is back in the modified mix, as well. The Short Track Super Series will bring modified racing back to Maryland March 11.
The race serves as the opener for the 2023 Short Track Super Series, and marks the start of their 10th anniversary season.
Modified last lapped the oval in 2013, where Brett Hearn scored a win.
“Brett (Hearn) had that place dialed in for sure. All those early March races he had a leg up with tires and knew what to bolt on his car,” recalled Stewart Friesen – the winningest driver in STSS history – in a STSS release.
Overall, 29 different drivers have won modified features at Hagerstown; Hearn alone accounts for 24 wins. The track hosted Octoberfest from 1998 to 2011, and was an independent crown jewel event for modified racers. Late models and sprint cars were also on the four-division card.
Matt Sheppard has won there three times, with the most recent being logged in 2009. Jeff Strunk, Billy Decker, Rick Laubach and Andy Bachetti also posted victories there.
Next season, the opener will boast a $12,000 prize for first and $1,000 to start the 50-lap main. The STSS Crate 602 Sportsman will join the program in the season opener, paying $2,000 to win their 25-lap main.
Visit the Short Track Super Series online at www.shorttracksuperseries.com.
All Stars ink a date at Utica-Rome
For the second season, the All Star Circuit of Champions will visit Utica-Rome Speedway, dropping in on August 19 as they battle for a $10,000 prize.
Justin Peck won the return of the All Stars to Utica-Rome, topping Tyler Courtney and Brent marks. This will mark the fifth time the All Stars raced at the Vernon oval, with Peck, Aaron Reutzel (2019), Tim Shaffer (2012) and Fred Rahmer (2010) taking wins in past stops.
The All-Stars will race at Fonda Speedway, the sister track to Utica-Rome, on May 20.
For more information, visit the All Star Circuit of Champions (ASCoC) online at www.allstarsprints.com, or Utica-Rome at uticaromespeedway.com.
Outlaw, Woodhull teaming up for Arnot Mall Show
Tyler Siri and Outlaw Speedway will team up with Terry and Niki Brewer and Woodhull Raceway to host the annual Arnot Mall Car Show in Horseheads next March.
The event is booked for March 10-12.
Setup is again set for the evening of March 10, following business hours. Cars and displays will exit after business hours close March 12.
Registration will open at the first of the year. Previously the tracks hosted split shows. It made natural sense to team up with the rising cost of travel, cars entered for both shows, and some drivers regularly competing at both tracks.
Woodhull is still working on their season schedule. Outlaw is nearly complete and should be made public in the coming days.
For more information, visit www.outlawspeedwayllc.com.
Land of Legends releases schedule
Land of Legends Raceway released their 2023 schedule on Christmas Day, earmarking April 22 as the season opener.
The track is hoping to test on April 15, with a $3,000 big block opener on April 22 with Sportsman, 305 Sprints, Street Stocks and Hobby Stocks on the card. Saturday programs start at 6:30 p.m. this season. New Legend Sportsman will race for the first time on April 29.
The CRSA sprints will be on hand May 13, and the first Wall of Fame induction is set for May 20. The 40-lap Big Block Scoppo Special, paying $4,000 to win is set for June 3.
June 17 is mid-season championship night, with June 24 welcoming the DIRTcar Sportsman Central Region Tour and the second Wall of Fame induction. July 1 is an off night, with the racing resuming Monday July 3. The Super DIRTcar Series takes center stage for a 60-lap, 60th year Stars and Stripes celebration along with the CRSA sprints. Family Autograph Night highlights the July 15 program and July 22 is the third Wall of Fame induction. The Summer Smash Ontario County Fair Enduro is July 26 and there is no racing July 29.
Aug. 5 will see the third CRSA date and kids power wheel races, while Aug. 12 is the fourth Wall of Fame celebration. The Super DIRTcar Series is back for a mid-week program Aug. 16 for the Summerfast 60l and the DIRTcar NE Sportsman Championship Series is on the card as well. The track will take a break Aug. 19 in lieu of NASCAR’s race at Watkins Glen International. The modified track champion will be crowned on Aug. 26, with the remaining track champions crowned Sept. 2. There is also a $3,000-to-win Modified feature on the card that night. Sept. 15-16 is Gerald Haers Memorial Weekend. The first night will include the Full Fender Frenzy, the Top Gun Shootout, Hobby Stock 20-lapper and Twin 20-lappers for the Sportsman. The second night is the full Gerald Haers Memorial, boasting a $10,000 prize to the winner of the 100-lap modified feature. The Sportsman campaign will see a $2,500 prize for 40-laps of work.
Follow along with all the happenings on the track’s active social media feeds, and at LandofLegendsRaceway.com.