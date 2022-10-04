2015, Jimmy Phelps -- 2016-19, 2021 at Oswego

The 50th running of Super DIRT Week is upon us, kicking off with Tuesday night's action at Weedsport Speedway.

The celebration of speed will feature racing all week, with a focus on fewer laps and more evening racing. The qualifiers have changed slightly, and Larry and Jon Wight have joined Jeremie Corcoran in maintaining the temporary clay surface laid down on the 5/8-mile Oswego Speedway.

This is the sixth running of SDW at Oswego, moving to the Steel Palace in 2016. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Super DIRTcar Series hosted a fall OktoberFAST in 2020 in lieu of Super DIRT Week.

Tech opens at 9 am October 4, with the DIRTcar 358-Modifieds, DIRTcar Sportsman and DIRTcar Pro Stocks all racing during the kickoff party at Weedsport.

Wednesday, tech opens at 8 am. At noon, Harborfest presents the City of Oswego Parade, followed by DIRTcar Pro Stock, Sportsman, 358-modified and Modified practice from 2 to 4:30 pm. Brewerton Speedway will host the Hurricane 75, with the DIRTcar 358s and DIRTcar Sportsman at 7 pm.

Thursday, tech opens at 8 am. The Pro Stocks are on track at 2 pm, then the DIRTcar 358-Modifieds at 2:30. Pro Stocks will qualify at 3:30pm, then the DIRTcar 358-Modifieds will host time trials. The top six are locked in for their respective main events. Thursday Night Thunder will follow at 7:15 pm. The card includes Pro Stock 10-lap qualifying heats, then Past Champions Group Time Trials and the Past Champions race. The DIRTcar 358-modifieds will have their three 20-lap qualifying heats to follow.

Friday, the DIRTcar Sportsman cars will practice at 2, then the DIRTcar Modifieds at 2:45 pm. Time Trials will lock in the top six for both classes, with Sportsman on the clocks at 4 pm and Modifieds to follow at 5:15. The Friday Night Lights program will start at 7:15 pm. The program includes the 15-lap Sportsman heats, and the 25-lap Modified qualifying heats.

Saturday, DIRTcar Pro Stock last chance races are at 2 pm, with 358-Modified last-chance races to follow. The DIRTcar Pro Stock 50 will roll off at 4 pm. NASCAR Star Ken Schrader has teamed up with CASE to field an entry for the Pro Stock race this year. The DIRTcar 358 Modified Salute to Troops 150 will start around 6 pm, after the 5:15 pm opening ceremonies.

Championship Sunday opens with the Modified top 30 autograph session at noon, and the 12-lap Sportsman last-chance races go green at 1 pm. Modified last chance events will follow at 2 pm, and will be 15-laps in length. The DIRTcar Sportsman Chevrolet Performance 75 rolls off at 3 pm, and the Super DIRTcar Series Billy Whittaker Cars 200 will start at 5 pm, following opening ceremonies at 4:15 pm.

To follow along with all the week's action, or to buy tickets, visit www.superdirtweek.com.

***Utica-Rome will host the cole Cup October 4

A full night of racing will welcome the Modifieds, Patriot Sprint Tour and Crate 602 Sportsman for the Cole Cup.

The PST Sprints will see a $3,000-to-win, 25-lap event. Stewart Friesen has won two of the previous five Cole Cup events, paying tribute to owner/promoter Gene Cole.

Friesen won in 2013 and 2014. The event was rained out in 2015, with Mark Smith surging to win in 2016. Jason Barney won in 2017. Davie Franek won in 2019. The event was wiped out by rain in 2018 and 2021; it was not contested in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The modifieds will race a 50-lapper, equipped with Sail Panels, in an event paying $5,000 to win. Matt Sheppard won the weekly racing championship, and has 11 wins this year at the oval.

Gates open at 4 pm, and racing follows at 7 pm. Adult grandstand admission is $30. For more information, visit www.uticaromespeedway.com

**Sheppard wins Outlaw 200

At Fulton Speedway, Matt Sheppard scored another big-dollar victory, taking the Outlaw 200. Sheppard bested Mat Williamson and Mike Mahaney in the split 200-lap affair. In all, 44 cars took the green. Billy Dunn and Chad Phelps rounded out the top five. Zach Sobotka pocketed a popular win in the Sportsman program, taking the 50-lapper over Ryan Dolbear and David Rogers. Tyler Murray won the pole dash, with Sobotka staged outside the front row.

On Friday night, Nick Stone registered a win in the 25-lap DIRTcar Pro Stock feature over Pete Stefanski and Justin White. The Hobby Stocks Championship went to Nathan Peckham, who has been strong in the recent post-season events. Bob Buono and John Pietrowicz were next in the 20-lap main. Justin Williams won the 20-lap ModLite main over Doug Williams and Joe Isabell. EJ Gallup won the Novice Sportsman feature over Paul DeRuyter. James Gayton won the four-cylinder open over Chuck Powelczyk and Christopher Leone.

***Wonderling, Whritenour sweep programs at Genesee

Jeremy Wonderling swept Genesee Speedway's Topless Nationals Weekend, winning both legs of the RUSH Late Model Series events. In Saturday's program, Wonderling went wire to wire to win over Chad Homan, Jason Genco, Matt Latta and Joe Martin. The DIRTcar Sportsman 25-lap main went to Kyle Richner, winning over Noah Walker, Dave Conant, Ricky Newton and Jim Harbison. Richner scored the lead with about 10 laps to go. Adam Ashcroft scored the ProMod win over Al Brewer and Zain Harvey, leading the duration of the 20-lapper. Glenn Whritenour tallied the 25-lap Street Stock event over Bill Taylor and Tommy Kemp, leading from lap 10 to the checkers. DJ Williams won in the mini stocks over Eric Weis.

Wonderling mirrored his 30-lap romp, setting a tone on Friday. Wonderling went wire to wire in that 30-lapper, besting Joe Martin, Jason Genco, Chad Homan and Breyton Santee. Dave Conant won the Sportsman main over Noah Walker and Jim Harbison. Whritenour bested Bill Taylor and Dan Schulz in the Street Stocks, kick-starting his weekend sweep after taking the lead on lap 5. James Gayton won the mini stock main over Dante Mancuso.