Steve Paine scored a huge win Saturday, taking the Modified feature as part of the fourth annual Dutch Hoag Memorial Weekend at Outlaw Speedway in Dundee.
Cory Costa led the field to the green flag in the 70-lapper. Paine and Alan Johnson quickly carved their way to the front. Paine arrived at the point first. Johnson threw every move at “The Hurricane,” but settled for second as Paine took home the $7,000 winner’s check. Pat Ward wheeled the Joe Beyea-owned No. 121 to third. Matt Sheppard, who went to the pits early, was scored fourth, while Costa copped fifth.
Paine won the 2018 Hoag Memorial as well, a race that was contested in April after being postponed twice last year. The Waterloo resident also won his qualifying heat earlier Saturday.
The stacked racing card included the Empire 100 for Street Stocks and the Outlaw Speedway American Racer Tire Crate Sportsman Series finale. In the latter event, Tim Guild was launched into the catch fence at the flag stand. Repairs took an hour, but racing was completed.
In all, 186 cars registered in seven divisions.
In the Crate Sportsman 30-lap main, Kenny Peoples was victorious from the front row, nabbing the $2,000 top prize ahead of Tommy Collins Jr. Zach Sobotka, Brian Fish and Steve Gray filled out the top five. Collins, through the combination of his runner-up effort and Kenny Hammond’s seventh place, earned the American Racer Tire Outlaw Speedway Sportsman Series championship.
Forty-six drivers attempted to qualify for the Street Stock Empire 100. Jake Karlnoski and Glenn Whritenour won Friday’s dash events to earn front-row starting positions. Whritenour wiped out Karlnoski’s early advantage to dominate the 100-lapper, his third victory at that distance in 2019 with three 100-lap wins. Kurt Stebbins was second, followed by Butch Green, Gene Sharpsteen and Chuck Winslow.
Brandon Smith capped a dream season with a win in the IMCA division. The Outlaw track champion peeled off his seventh win of the year, topping Tyler Stoddard, Brad Smith, Rich Michael Jr. and Ray McClure.
A total of 32 4-Cylinder entries were pared down over four heats. Brad Sheppard, who won the prior two 4-Cylinder Hoag Memorial events, scored a win in one of those four qualifiers. Saturday’s open rules offered an interesting field: Stan Matthews jumped to the lead and wound up collecting the winner’s check. Tim Dunn raced to second ahead of Chris Leone, Bob Doolittle and Mike Stone.
Also Saturday, Marc Minutolo captured the Hobby Stock feature over Frank Burnell, Jamie Eldredge Jr., Phil Yaw and Aaron Miller, and Nick Groff prevailed in the 600cc Microsprint main over Michael Kaiser, Ivan Forney, Tim Lotz and Eric Weiss.
Friday’s opening night was headlined by the 360cc Sprints. Lucas Wolfe won the 25-lap feature over Jason Barney and Kyle Drum.
Brett Buono took the DIRTcar Hoosier Tire Sportsman 30-lapper, passing Andrew Smith with two laps to go. Smith, Tommy Collins Jr., Zach Sobotka and Luke Carleton posted top-fives.
Ray Hyer was victorious in the 4-Cylinder event ahead of Leone, Bill Wells Sr., Scott Lehman Sr. and Matthews.
Outlaw Speedway’s annual awards banquet is set for Jan. 25 at the Harbor Hotel in Watkins Glen. Check back at outlawspeedwayllc.com for details on the festivities.
Sheppard prevails at Brockville
“Super Matt” finally captured a win at Brockville Ontario Speedway, home of the Loud and Dirty Northeast Fall Nationals, bolstering his bid for another Super DIRTcar Series championship.
Sheppard started 12th Friday night, and used every lane possible to march to the front. Larry Wight was second ahead of Mat Williamson, Billy Decker and Jack Lehner.
The final tour events are part of the Can-Am World Finals at the Dirt Track at Charlotte in Concord, N.C. Sheppard holds a slim, 6-point lead on Williamson 2,071 to 2,065. The Super DIRTcar Series will contest two features at Nov. 7-9 World Finals.
In other action at Brockville:
David Hebert took an early lead and led the rest of the 110-lap feature to capture the DIRTcar 358-Modified Series race. Mike Maresca stormed to second, finishing one spot ahead of Williamson. Ryan Arbuthnot and Erick Rudolph completed the top five.
Rudolph clinched the DIRTcar 358-Modified championship.
Jonathon Ferguson held off Brad Rouse and DIRTcar Sportsman Series champion Kevin Root to win the 50-lap feature. Root’s third-place effort secured the championship, as he became the fifth driver to win back-to-back series crowns. Matt Janczuk was fourth ahead of Brianna Ladouceur.
The DIRTcar Sportsman division will be part of the Driven Racing Oil World Short Track Championship Oct. 31 to Nov. 2 at the Dirt Track at Charlotte.
Rookie Tyler Bushey won the DIRTcar Pro Stock Series event, while C.D. Beauchamp secured the 2019 DIRTcar Pro Stock Series Championship tour title. Stephane LeBrun was second in Friday’s race, followed by Jay Corbin, Eric Jean Louis and Beauchamp.
Fall derby finishes 2019 at Paradise
Jake Doyle was the winner of the $1,500 top prize in the annual Fall Clean Up Demolition Derby event Saturday at Paradise Speedway. Tim Perri and Zach Weissig rounded out the top three.
Lee Seager collected the win in the Compact derby, good for $1,000. Ian Doyle and James Brown filled out the top three.
Shawn Aman captured the Trucks derby over Kale Wilkins and Dalton Champlain.
Chris Percy took the top spot in the Junk Run derby, outlasting Kyle Wilkins and Dru DiCicco.
Ray Jones prevailed in the Youth derby. Anthony Garlock and Caleb Carr were scored second and third, respectively.
Jon Wilkins topped the Figure 8 derby over Brandon Palmisano and Dan Atkinson.