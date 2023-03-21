As the car show circuits wind down, racing is not far away.
Finger Lakes Speedworld served as one of the final show-and-shine events of the pre-season; the STSS was in action this weekend at Selinsgrove and Outlaw Speedway and is set to host testing April 1.
Fulton and Brewerton Speedways' leveraged the attention of the Motorsports Expo all and formally released the full gamut of action for the 2023 season.
The Highbank Holdup Weekend on Friday and Saturday, April 28-29. Friday of that weekend of action will include the Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints, and the season opener for the Mod Lites and hobby Stocks. The Dirt Modified Nostalgia Tour will be on hand as well, with testing scheduled for modifieds and sportsman campaigners. Saturday, the DIRTcar 358 Modified Series will contest the Highbank Holdup 60, plus the popular DIRTcar Sportsman compete in their scheduled feature.
Brewerton will open officially with a full-points program Friday, May 5. The card will include DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds, DIRTcar Sportsman, Mod Lites, and the Four Cylinders.
The DIRTcar 358 Modified feature bonus returns for the top three finishing cars offering $300, $200 and $100 for the first, second and third small block machines across the line.
The complete 2023 Fulton and Brewerton Speedway schedules can be found on their respective websites. Sponsorship and advertising opportunities are available for each track. Call (315) 638-4056 or email cory@brewertonspeedway.com. for more information.
The Super DIRTcar Series modifieds will race at Atomic Speedway March 31 and April 1, before heading to Can-Am for the second day of racing at the Thunder in the 1000 Islands, April 15.
Can-Am Speedway will host the Thunder in the 1000 Islands for the DIRTcar 358 Modifieds ahead of the Highbank Holdup, racing April 14-15. Friday's card includes the 358-Modified DIRTcar Series, Sportsman division and DIRTcar Modified and Pro Stock hot laps. Saturday's card will feature the DIRTcar Modifieds, DIRTcar Pro Stocks, Sportsman and Thundercars. Details are online at RaceCanAm.com.
**Maresca wins STSS landmark events at Selinsgrove; Hagerstown will reschedule
Mike Maresca scored a $5,000 payday Saturday, winning the opener for the Short Track Super Series Central South Region chase at Selinsgrove Speedway. The Icebreaker 40-lapper went to Maresca over Billy Pauch Jr. and Matt Stangle. Alex Payne raced to a solid fourth ahead of Danny Creeden. Matt Sheppard charged from 19th to 8th in the final run down. Payne was the only heat winner to finish in the top five; he also took a redraw bonus after selecting 12th in the 12-car redraw.
Joe Toth won the 25-lap 602 Sportsman feature, as part of the STSS South Region opener. Tom Moore was second ahead of Kyle Smith.
In 10 years of racing, Andy Bachetti is the only other Selinsgrove winner in STSS history, winning the only other date contested with the tour (2021); Grant Hilfiger won the sportsman race. The series did not go to Selinsgrove in 2022.
The initial attempt at the season opener was halted at Hagerstown a week proir, with near- and below-freezing temperatures awaiting teams on Saturday and then snow in the forecast for the following day. Ergo, the ‘Mods in the Mid-Atlantic’ event scheduled for March 10 and 11 was put on hold. Both Hagerstown promoter Lisa Plessinger and STSS organizer Brett Deyo are working on a new date. The original card included a $12,000-to-win STSS Modified combined Elite Series and Rent Equip/Party Central South Region program, and Belmont’s Garage South Region Sportsman event, offering $2,000 to win.
***Mac's Dairy Bar partners with LOLR Kids Club again in 2023
In a fun break from more formal marketing and partnership announcements, Land of Legends Raceway announced Friday Mac's Dairy Bar & Mini Golf will again partner with the LOLR Little Legends Kids Club this summer.
Pam Dinkins organizes the Kids Club, coordinating activities to help young fans make life-long memories. The Little Legends Kids Club operates weekly, participating in the 'Replace the Rooster' junior flagger program, Autograph Night (July 15) and Power Wheels Races (August 5).
Land of Legends Raceway will open for practice April 15.
For more details, visit Land of Legends Raceway on their very active Facebook page, under 'LandofLegendsNY.'
***Abreu, Howard take weekend wins
Rico Abreu won the World of Outlaws stop at Lincoln Speedway, winning his opening start with the WoO. He took his 10th career WoO win in the 35-lap, $10,000-to-win feature, holding off four-time WoO Champion Brad Sweet. Abreu is now the 48th driver to reach double-digit win counts in WoO history, and the eighth California native to reach the 10-plus win threshold.
Duane Howard started outside the front row and rolled to win at BAPS Motor Speedway. Howard took $3,000 for winning the 30-lap main. Frank Cozze was second, ahead of Louden Rimert.