Over the last decade, demolition derby has transformed as a motorsports option, evolving beyond primitive county fair roots and participant cliches. Events regularly pay $10,000 to win outside of the regular season. The sport has cultivated it's own industry, with several nationally-recognized engine builders, transmission builders, custom-made rear ends. Rule books have changed dramatically, keeping in check the use of specialized floor-mounted pedal assemblies and battery boxes, purpose-built bumpers and fuel cells and in-car safety cages.
The sport took another significant step forward when Jeff Schoeman Frankie Guy, Mark Elliott and Casey Smith teamed to host the SMW Derby Expo this weekend. The two-day event will, if not already doing so, parallel other premier motorsports expos, such as SEMA or Performance Racing Industries.
"We brought an event to a brand new are and it did what it was supposed to," said Smith. "I've been to lots of trade shows before - the goal was to start cultivating; create a tool that can legitimize the sport."
Smith believe the show can help develop the infrastructure the sport of demolition derby.
The event was hosted at the Preble County Fairgrounds in Eaton, Ohio. There were more than a dozen participants at a special promoter's summit on Friday night. Officials and promoters from around the US met to discuss rules and officiating challenges. Discussions included industry part manufacturers, and promoters discussed what should and shouldn't be allowed on a national level. Saturday's program included a demolition derby where promoters were in minivans, and officials had youth drivers with them as flaggers and they were active in the inspection process. The event was sold out as a whole, with eight seminars offered on the grounds while static displays showcased the innovations of the sport to cultivate additional rule discussions.
"Staking the flag will gain traction for upcoming events, and those wheels are already turning. We had a lot of new exhibitors, and they all did well," Smith said.
"The whole vibe was unreal. Just some of the coolest stuff I've seen to date in derby," said Jeff Schoeman, of Jeffy's Fab Farm. "The youth experience there and now and the people involved is 1000x more advanced than when I started. It was amazing to see and hear."
This was the fourth iteration of the Smith Metal Works Derby Expo, and the first of its kind for the sport. The event featured twin expo areas. The conference hall offered discussions on officiating, fuel systems and 4.6L Ford engine builds. The afternoon schedule included talks on 2003-and-newer Ford Crown Victoria steering and suspension systems and then Alex Vasko discussed social media as an influencer.
Smith spotlighted Robby Crittendon's presentation on simplified harnesses, illustrating again how the sport has evolved from burly days of eight-cylinder carbureted engines and wiring doors closed to a more refined art that has to keep up with changing demands in the cars being used.
"It was great to discuss derby with lots of people. The number of people was great; lots in attendance. The youth learning how to tech and flag was amazing. They had a blast," said Kristi Germain, co-owner of the Impact Motorsports Promotion in Ontario, CA.
The second area included on-track tutorials for car safety. A host of youth drivers from around the US were brought in to inspect the vans for the Vendors vs. Promoters derby, and served as flaggers. The cadet full size derby - full size cars wheeled by youth drivers aged 10-15 was also overseen by a collection of youth inspectors and flaggers, led by Scotty Drevenak and Bristol Muldoon.
"Everything we plugged in youth related was a huge success. A lot of people saw the value of developing youth programs... on track, media, marketing inspecting... We need to cultivate the future of the sport for the generations to come," Smith said.
Locally, New York's racing community has two large motorsports displays at the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse. The Motorsports Expo in March has featured seminars in the past, and traditionally was the roll out of the season schedules. The newest innovations were on display for the coming summer of competition. The fall expo in Syracuse sort of tied up the loose ends of the season and set the stage for the coming summer. Then, beyond those, we see our allotment of mall car shows - such as Finger Lakes Speedworld - and can find additional PRI-style Motorsports Trade Show happenings at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oakes, PA. Motorama in Harrisburg, PA boasts over one million square feet of racing, cars and shows; the event features indoor motocross and kart racing. Motorama focuses on entertainment; the show boasts static hot rod and car displays, but does not have the same push along the seminar or industry lines.
While all walks of motorsport are included in that list of trade-related, pre-season exhibitions, demolition derby was never a huge part of the program. DENT had one of their Enforcer cars on display in Syracuse for one of the Motorsports Expo shows. Monster trucks were on display in the past at the Oaks, PA Motorsports Expo, with the intent of securing bookings for the coming season. Previously run derby cars were shown at Finger Lakes Speedworld, but advancing elimination motorsports was not among the show goals. Brett Relyea hosted an annual NE Derby Banquet and swap meet, which evolved into the Swap Meet the Ellison Family hosted at Paradise Speedway. Relyea rekindled that swap meet again this year, hosting a massive outdoor gathering in Atlanta, NY but that was almost exclusively off-the-trailer trades and selling of spare or used parts.
None of those aforementioned programs had the space to showcase each aspect of Demolition Derby the way the PRI show does with various parts of the circle-track and straight-line racing worlds. The goal of the SMW Expo was to advance the sport, and help give relevance and respect to Demolition Derby on the motorsports landscape.
"Demolition derby is not broken. But, it's evolving. And it requires this if it wants to change or gain more traction from outside sources - new people to it, sponsors, support - you need this," said Smith. "Any great motosports program, DIRTcar, or whatever, something fuels the backside of the industry. It brings together the people who are part of it and keep the sport on track, keeps the sport healthy."
On the heels of the success, the 2024 event is already being planned. The event will likely stay modeled after the 2023 edition in Eaton, OH, with a two-day format. But, Smith is open to expansion.
"The bricks had to be put together, and we have the foundation made. Now, we will start to go upward," said Smith. "2024 wheels are already turning. With more content, you need another page in the book. The duration is going to be dictated by the content of the expo. The current model works well on the scale that it is. We will just take that model and expand it - add other buildings for more square footage... It's like demolition derby as a whole, it's already grown with a life of its own.
“This show isn't waiting on us to grow."
***Outlaw nixes practice, opening April 7-8
Saturday's rain and Sunday's chilly temperatures forced Outlaw Speedway officials to cancel the weekend's testing sessions.
The track will open April 7 for practice during the Lucas Oil Nationals Weekend. Saturday's eight-division racing card will include the Modifieds ($3,500 to win), Crate Late Models ($2,000 to win), American Racer and Hoosier Sportsman ($1,750 to win each), Street Stocks ($1,200), Hobby Stocks ($1,000) Four-Cylinders ($1,000) and Rookie Sportsman ($400).
Friday, pit gates open at 5 pm. Hot laps follow at 7 pm and racing goes green at 7:30 pm. Pit admission is $25. Saturday, gates open at noon. Grandstands open at 2 pm, with hot laps at 3 pm and racing to follow at 4 pm. Pit admission is $45. Adult general admission is $22.
For more details, follow Outlaw Speedway on Facebook.
***Sheppard wins Marine Memorial in Georgetown
Matt Sheppard pulled down an $8,585 in the Jake Marine Memorial at the Georgetown (Del.) International Speedway.
Mike Gular was the class of the 32-car field in the 30-lap feature. Gular started from the pole and assumed a dominant spot on lap nine. Sheppard cleared Jordan Watson for second, and stalked Gular. On the final lap, Gular missed his mark, opening the door for Sheppard to thunder past and secure the win. Watson, the defending track champion, was third ahead of Danny Bouc and Alex Yankowski. Yankowski moved from 19th to fifth in 30 laps of work.
The event was contested in memory of Jake Marine, owner of cars numbered with No. 85, who passed away in February 2020 while attending a race at All-Tech Raceway in Florida.
Joe Toth won the Sportsman race, powering around James Hill on the outside with six laps to go. DJ Cameron won the Southern Delaware Vintage Stock 12-lap main and Nathan Auston won the sportsman class. Mel Joseph Jr. (Little Lincoln), Jerry Hill (Delaware Super Trucks) and Jay Lowman (Delmarva Chargers) won features as well.
This was the first event contested under the NASCAR sanction for BD Motorsports Media LLC. All Deyo operated facilities will operate under the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series in 2023.
****Super DIRTcar Series, Atomic Speedway officials cancel Rumble in the Hills
With the high winds and weather challenges, Rumble in the Hills at Atomic Speedway was canceled.
Rains Friday and winds forced the show to be delayed, and a make up date could not be found that worked for both parties. Advance sale tickets can be refunded by contacting the speedway online at atomicspeedway.net.
The Super DIRTcar Series will race Saturday, April 15, at Can-Am Speedway for the Thunder on the 1000 Islands, a 75-lap, $7,500-to-win payday.
For more information go to superdirtcarseries.com.