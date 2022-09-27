Fulton Speedway will welcome the modifieds again this weekend for the annual Outlaw 200.

Carrying on the legacy of a split 200-lap feature, a 100-lap break has been a regular feature of the race before competition cautions or stage racing was a regular thing.

The break at 100 has served as a race reset, delivering intrigue and complexity to what could develop into a runaway. Often, the chess match of a 200-lap grind takes a twist at the break, following the crew’s guesses, changes, head games or basic services.

This year the Outlaw 200 break will be a touch more dramatic as teams weigh their options going into halftime. The 15-minute break will offer two pit options, with risk and reward being tantamount.

Cars will be allowed to pit on the front stretch, or behind the wall in the pit area. Front stretch cars will line up in order on the track. Teams are allowed one vehicle to bring supplies to fuel the car, adjust tire pressures or put on tear offs — anything that can be done by hand. The only permitted tools on track are those needed to access the service areas, such as wheel covers or fuel fill covers. The benefit: cars taking service on the front stretch will restart in the order they were running at the break. To aid in potential on-track stops, Modified teams attempting to qualify will be permitted one ATV/Golf Cart for pit use Saturday only.

On the flip side, cars who went behind the wall to the pit area for more traditional service — where tires can be changed, or shocks can be swapped out — will have 15 minutes to complete their work before restarting behind cars that pitted on the front stretch.

The 200-lap event was initially hosted at Fulton Speedway, created by Bub Benway as a way to honor his wife, Victoria. Billy Pauch won the race, contested October 6, 1986. He led the final 80 laps.

Last year, Mat Williamson scored the win in the Outlaw 200 at Fulton.

Friday’s card includes the $1,200-to-win DIRTcar Pro Stock Feature (30-laps), the 25-lap IMCA Stars Mod Lite Championship, A 25-lap four-cylinder open, the $500-to-win, 25-lap Hobby Stock Open, 15-lap Modified Qualifiers which will seed the 17th-20th starting spots, a 20-lap Novice Sportsman feature and the Sportsman Shootout DIRTcar Series heats. Both qualifying heats and consolation races, 8- and 10-laps respectively, will be contested on the first night of racing. Heat races are set to begin at 6:30 p.m.

Then Saturday, the day will open with Outlaw 200 Modified qualifiers and consolation races, then last-chance Sportsman races and the DIRTcar Sportsman 50-lapper before the running of the Outlaw 200. Heat races are set to begin at 5 pm and estimated feature start times are 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. respectively, for the Sportsman 50 and Outlaw 200.

SDS Massive Malta WeekendMatt Sheppard missed the redraw during the Massive Malta Weekend, and proceeded to deliver a showcase victory, storming from 15th to win the 100-lapper.

The eight-time Super DIRTcar Series Champion won his sixth SDS event of the year, and his first tour win at Albany-Saratoga in a display of patience and power.

Sheppard moved to 10th about halfway, still a long way from leader Adam Pierson. Pierson slowed with 17 laps remaining, and pulled to the pits. Anthony Perrego moved to the lead, the first person to lead a circuit other than Pierson to that point. Billy Decker and Jeremy Pitts were attacking, forcing Perrego to race what was behind him instead of focusing on what was ahead. That served as an advantage for Sheppard, who moved to fourth with 10 to go. As Perrego faded, Sheppard stepped up to methodically pick off Pitts, and then passed Decker with five to go.

Earlier this week, Sheppard had indicated through a DIRTcar release he would be focusing on wins, and not so much the point racing game. Sheppard is eyeing a ninth career SDS championship.

That being said, he did surprise everyone — including himself — with the effort. Seeing the No. 9 on top of the charts was a bit jarring, but then he was advised of the win on the one-way, and it sunk in.

Decker was second ahead of Perrego, Marc Johnson and Pitts. The series will head next to the 50th running of NAPA Auto Parts Super DIRT Week, Oct. 3-9.

Rich Crane topped Nick Stone and Rob Yetman to win the DIRTcar Pro Stock Series feature. Craigh Wholey won the Limited Sportsman undercard over Dakota Green.

Friday night, the Massive Malta Weekend kicked off with Jimmy Phelps winning a special, 40-lap Modified tune-up. Phelps posted his second career win at Albany-Saratoga, worth $4,000. He previously won in 2015, taking the seventh edition of Brett Hearn’s Big Show. Sheppard won over Stewart Friesen and Marc Johnson; Pierson and Perrego filled the top five. The DIRTcar Fall Sportsman Championship wentto Cedrick Guavreau, besting Travis Whitbeck, Pat Jones, Chad Edwards and Mike Fowler. Chris Stalker won the street stock feature Friday night, while Damian Ward won the four-cylinder feature.

Payne wins Gunslinger 50 at Fall NationalsAlex Payne banked $6,500 in winning the 50-lap Modified Gunslinger event during Outlaw Speedway’s Fall Nationals. Tyler Siri was second ahead of Steve Paine, Alan Johnson and Pat Ward. Tommy Collins banked $2,000 in winning the American Race Sportsman feature over Kenny Peoples, Matt Brewer, Greg Cooker and Stacy Jackson. Marc Minutolo pulled down the Hobby Stock win and the $1,000 prize; Willy Easling , Frank Burrell, Tyler Burrell and Phil Yaw followed. Shane Wolfe won the Street Stock feature, worth $1,500, over Jerry Lobdelll , CJ Guererri, John Carpenter and Johnny Bouce. Johnny Smith won the 600 sprint feature, topping Mikey Smith and Prestyn Brown. The win paid $1,000.

The weekend kicked off with the Patriot Sprint Tour’s 300-lapper. Paulie Colagiovanni assumed the lead with two circuits to go; holding off Jonathan Preston and Jordan Thomas for the $4,000 victory. Locking into the top four spots for Saturday’s Modified feature, Michael Maresca won the 15-lap Modified Dash event over Pat Ward, Tyler Siri and Ajay Potrzebowski Jr. Kreg Crooker scored a $2,000-payday win winning the 35-lap DIRTcar Hoosier Sportsman 35-lap main. He went around pole sitter Tommy Collins on lap 21. Jerry Lobdell Jr. won the Street Stock feature; Willy Easling scored the Hobby Stock feature. Ted Morseman won the four-cylinder main. Each of the three full-fender features paid $1,000 to win.

Outlaw Speedway will reopen once more, hosting the Dutch Hoag Memorial Weekend, Oct. 21-22.

Utica-Rome will host the cole Cup Oct. 4A full night of racing will welcome the Modifieds, Patriot Sprint Tour and Crate 602 Sportsman for the Cole Cup.

The PST Sprints will see a $3,000-to-win, 25-lap event. Stewart Friesen has won two of the previous five Cole Cup events, paying tribute to owner/promoter Gene Cole.

Friesen won in 2013 and 2014. The event was rained out in 2015, with Mark Smith surging to win in 2016. Jason Barney won in 2017. Davie Franek won in 2019. The event was wiped out by rain in 2018 and 2021; it was not contested in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The modifieds will race a 50-lapper, equipped with Sail Panels, in an event paying $5,000 to win. Matt Sheppard won the weekly racing championship, and has 11 wins this year at the oval.

Gates open at 4 p.m., and racing follows at 7 p.m. Adult grandstand admission is $30. For more information, visit www.uticaromespeedway.com