With most of the area’s tracks in Phase 4 of the NY Forward’s reopening plans, hopes were high that those facilities would be welcoming fans through the gates.
However, last week Gov. Andrew Cuomo extended Executive Order 202.44 from June 21 to July 21, meaning local track operators are going to have some tough decisions to make in the coming weeks. The order reads as follows: “Any licensee or franchisee of a racetrack in the State is hereby permitted to operate such racetrack as of June 1, 2020, provided such racetrack does not permit any visitor or fan into the facility, and allows on site only essential personnel.”
Accord Speedway and Fonda Speedway have a different interpretation of the current state of things, and shared their information on their website and social media pages Sunday afternoon. More on that in a bit.
At present, at least for the Finger Lakes-area ovals, facilities are operating in tough budgeting situations, and have fallen back on the success of pay-per-view platforms to keep the weekly ledgers rolling.
Land of Legends Raceway has launched its own streaming platform with the support of FLX Media. Dirt Track Digest and DTD.tv regularly air action at Outlaw Speedway. Genesee Speedway, thanks to some handy foresight, moved last week’s racing to Friday due to a rainy forecast; their race was aired on DTD. Fonda and Albany-Saratoga are on the air frequently. Utica-Rome Speedway also partners with DTD.
Conversely, Ransomville Speedway, with roughly half its racers traveling in from Canada, remains dormant. Fulton and Brewerton, citing the grandstand admission limitations, remain on hold.
““We can’t even begin to guess what is up next or when we will be able to open the main gates for race fans,” Outlaw Owner Tyler Siri said in a release. “.We have been keeping things simple by just running Regular Super 7 Shows with no special events. The pit attendance has been consistent and the pay-per-view has worked out very well, but for us to put on any high-profile event we need those butts in the bleachers.”
“I (am) hearing all kinds of numbers flying around, everything from 25% to 100% capacity,” Siri continued. “If we are limited to let us say 50%, that will certainly help, but again, if we can’t open with a larger capacity it will make a difference in what kind of program we run.”
Outlaw Speedway lost several high-profile races to date, with events like the Lucas Nationals, Short Track Super Series and Tony Stewart’s All Star Circuit of Champions falling by the wayside, with only a remote chance of being rebooked. Land of Legends has been able to juggle its schedule, and made space for Lucas Wolfe to win the first 360cc sprint-car event contested in New York a week ago.
However, news broke that the Super DIRTcar Series is suspending its series events through July 22. Like Ransmoville, that decision was influenced partly by the border closure.
The tour’s July 2 visit to Land of Legends has been moved to July 22.
“We were all set for July 2 at Land of Legends, but with recent changes and the uncertainty of when or even how many fans would be allowed in the stands, Paul Cole and I determined it was best to postpone to later in the Summer where we hope to have better guidance from the state,” Super DIRTcar Series Director Dean Reynolds in a statement. “Our teams have been itching to get on the track, so we are looking at some of our partnered tracks outside of New York in an effort to schedule a race or two where we’ve unfortunately lost dates.”
Super DIRTcar Series officials and Cornwall Motor Speedway ownership are working to reschedule the tour’s June 28 date to a future Sunday. The June 29 event at LeRPM Speedway in Quebec has been canceled. Ohsweken Speedway’s 25th anniversary was to be celebrated in Super DIRTcar Series style July 6, but will not be contested in 2020. Granby and Dummond’s Quebec Swing, slated for July 20-21, have been canceled, also.
There is an ongoing debate over a pair of tracks that opened with fans, and whether Cuomo’s announcement extending the moratorium was retaliatory, yet breaking protocols with end-around moves could tempt more dire circumstances. Leveraging the outdoor dining angle to welcome fans toes the line with state orders. Even with expansive grandstand seating, tracks would face a tough battle to open on a percentage scale, and maintain the proper 6-foot distancing rules.
Can-Am Speedway was off this week in lieu of local commencement ceremonies, but a release from the track suggested fans would be back for the Empire Super Sprints event Wednesday night. Both Can-Am and Land of Legends indicated in social media posts that appeared Monday they will welcome fans to their programs this week, although there was no indication that the governor’s office had signed off on that as of Monday.
On Sunday afternoon, Accord Speedway shared a ruling issued by Northern District of New York Judge Gary L. Sharpe Friday. Sharpe found the limits extended by the executive order as possibly being unconstitutional, and issued an injunction. The injunction would keep New York state “from enforcing any limitation for outdoor gatherings provided participants in such gatherings follow social distancing requirements.”
As such, Accord and Fonda are welcoming fans into their grandstands, provided fans observe social distancing and wear masks. Accord also posted as a result of social distancing, some tracks may place limits on total attendance.
However, Afton Speedway, which planned to allow fans into its July 3 show, was told by the Chenango County Health Department Monday that under no circumstances are fans to be allowed through the gate Friday.
Around 2:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon, Fonda shared a post on social media advertising open grandstands and infield admission areas for their event Wednesday night. The Modified and Sportsman doubleheader is set to pay $10,000 and $2,000 to the respective winners.
The Can-Am event was to serve as the start of Central New York Speedweek for the Empire Super Sprints, but at this point, ESS’ Thursday, Friday and Saturday stops at Land of Legends, Brewerton and Fulton have been postponed. Can-Am’s event will happen with or without fans, and will pay $2,000 to win.
The final leg of CNY Speedweek was booked for Utica-Rome Speedway; a decision on that event had not been made at press time.
“(Outlaw) needs to play by the book,” Siri said. “We have permits to operate the facility that are issued by the State of New York, and if we screw up it could potentially mean loss of our liquor or health department certificates, which would shut us down. This has already happened across the state in other private sector businesses, and we don’t want it happening at Outlaw Speedway.”
For Outlaw, July includes the big fireworks display Friday night, and the annual Summer Nationals July 24-25. Siri has been working with staff, vendors and the pyrotechnic company to prepare for a last-minute reopening, coming as soon as the lights go green for fans to come to the door.
Friday-night programs will continue for the month, with a focus on the regular seven-division and youth class cards.
“The pyrotechnic company we use for our fireworks program knows that we may decide the day before the event that we have the go-ahead to reopen, and we will still have fireworks as planned,” Siri said. “We are trying extremely hard to not leave any stones unturned so that when we get the go ahead from the state, we can swing the gates for fans.”
Land of Legends Raceway will be racing through the month as well. Thursday will now be a Big Block and Sportsman special event, awarding show-up points. Start time is 7:30 p.m. The track will close July 4 before racing again with a standard Saturday-night offering July 11 and 18. July 18 will serve up double points to all divisions. Then, the Super DIRTcar Series will race July 22. Support divisions that night are in yet to be decided.
Results
Land of Legends
Larry Wight scored a win in Saturday’s Modified feature. Wight topped Tim Fuller, Pat Ward, Dillon Groover and Justin Haers.
Zach Sobotka went wire to wire in the 30-lap DIRTcar Northeast Sportsman Central Region 30-lapper. Kevin Ridley was next, followed by Kevin Root, Matt Janczuk and Paul Guererri. Stacey Jackson won the B-main.
Alysha Bay scored a 305 Sprint win over Darryl Ruggles and Brandyn Griffin, with Bobby Parrow and Jason Whipple giving chase.
Josh Pangrazio won the Street Stock main ahead of Mike Welch, Jimmy Grant, Bob Buono and Jared Hill.
On June 20, Wight scored the DIRTcar Modified victory over Justin Haers and Jimmy Phelps. Matt Farnham was next, and Erick Rudolph filled the top five.
Zach Sobotka’s tear continued, as he took the Sportsman main over Zach Payne, Garrison Krenz, Matt Guererri and Kane Bristol.
Brandyn Griffin won the 305 Sprint main ahead of Jeff Trombley, Alysha Bay, Bobby Parro and Dan Craun.
Josh Pangrazio, who also won at Genesee Friday, captured the Street Stock feature. Jimmy Grant, Quinn Sutherland, Mike Welch and Parker Smith rounded out the first five.
Casey Wagner won the Hobby Stock feature over Justin Eldredge, Tyler Burnell, Shawn Lloyd and Kenny Hunt.
On June 17, Lucas Wolfe nabbed the Patriot Sprint Tour main, topping Matt Tanner, Billy VanInwegen, Joe Trenca and Dave Franek. Matt Guererri won the 25-lap Sportsman lead-in ahead of Kyle Inman and Kevin Root.
Genesee
With two races contested over the last two weeks, four-time Sportsman track champion Kyle Inman has been perfect. He added his second victory in convincing style Friday night, working to the lead off the outside line.
Jimmy Johnson matched Inman, winning his second Late Model feature in as many starts in dominant fashion.
Oswego
Oswego Speedway was advised by local and state officials their plans for a race July 4 were off the table. The opening of the track is still in question, with owner John Torrese saying even the July 11 event is up in the air.
The July 4 cancellation does not affect closed test sessions that were booked for June 26-27 and July 3. More test sessions may be added.
Divisional points-accruing events remain set for July 11 and 18, and Aug. 1, 8, 15 and 22, before Budweiser International Classic Weekend.
Outlaw
Matt Sheppard registered his third Modified win of 2020 Friday, topping Danny Johnson, Erick Rudolph, Jim LaRock and Steve Paine.
Alex Payne banked the American Racer Tire Sportsman feature ahead of Will Shields, Zach Sobotka, Billy Paine and Donnie Lawson.
Tommy Collins won the Hoosier Tire Sportsman main, with Sobotka knocking on the door. Alex Payne, Zach George and Will Shield filled the top five.
Jake Karlnoski parked in the Street Stock victory lane, with Glen Whritenour on his heels. Mike Wonderling, CJ Guererri and Jared Hill turned in top-five finishes.
Rodney Morgan logged his fourth IMCA Modified win, with Rich Karlnoski, Nichole Spaulding, Rick Watt and Sparky Hills completing the top five.
Wayne Ellison garnered his third Hobby Stock main. Bruce Jenner, Jamie Eldredge Jr. Josh Oles and Amber Pierce posted top fives.
Jeremy Bunn won the 4-Cylinder main over Scott Lehman, Scott Lehman Jr., Robert Doolittle and Robert Decker.
Ethan Decker prevailed the Youth feature.
On June 19, Matt Sheppard won the Modified main event over Tyler Siri, Ron Cartwright Jr., Steve Paine and Greg Birosh.
Zach Sobotka took the American Racer Tire Sportsman main ahead of Chris Fisher, Chris Silvers, Kaiden Dgien and Dale Welty.
Tommy Collins Jr. denied Soboka a monster double, winning the DIRTcar Hoosier Tire Sportsman feature ahead of the red-hot driver. Zach George, JT Sperring and Tim Guild filled the first five.
Glenn Whritenour was victorious in the Street Stock division, topping Jake Karlnoski, Jon Carpenter, Jeremy Potrzebowski and Quinn Sutherland.
Rodney Morgan captured his third IMCA Modified feature of the year, with Bumps Scutt, Brad Smith, Kevin Smith and Shawn Bruce in the tow.
Marc Minutolo triumphed in the Hobby Stocks, with Josh Oles, Justin Eldredge, Phil Yaw and Jamie Eldredge Jr. also ranking in the top five.
Jeremy Bunn earned his second 4-Cylinder main of 2020. Ray Hyer, Scott Lehman, Scott Lehman Jr. and Sammy Fuller rounded out the top five.
Ethan Decker was the Youth feature victor.
Utica-Rome
Erick Rudolph scored a win in the 358-Modified division over Mat Williamson on June 21. Matt Janzcuk prevailed in the DIRTcar Central Region Sportsman Series 30-lapper, topping Kyle Inman, Chris Makey, Kevin Root and Zach Sobotka.
Josh Coonradt (Pro Stocks) and AJ Martino (Rookie Sportsman) reigned in other divisions.
On June 14, Matt Janczuk topped Kevin Root and Kyle Inman in the Sportsman division. Chad Jeseo (Pro Stock) and Chris Bonoffski (Rookie Sportsman) won other classes.
The track was closed two days ago in lieu of the facility’s first motocross event.
Chris Marquart’s “Motorsports” appears each Tuesday. Contact Chris at (315) 729-3999 or smashedempirefilms@gmail.com.