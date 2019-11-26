The third annual Northeast Racing Products Trade Show offered its share of interesting news over the weekend.
DIRTcar-sanctioned racing will happen at Thunder Mountain Speedway in 2020, and a series of drivers have indicated they will be moving up to the 358-Modified division. However, another New York track is eyeing a more perilous situation.
Thunder Mountain, which is in Center Lisle, Broome County, boasts the DIRTcar sanction on their 358 Modified and Sportsman divisions. DIRTcar Northeast Director Dean Reynolds met with Karl Spoonhower and the Thunder Mountain team last week, and news of the meeting was released Friday. An agreement was reached to sanction both divisions, meaning support will be coming from Hoosier Tire and VP Race Fuels, along with increased weekly marketing.
Drivers in the divisions will be part of the Hoosier Racing Tire weekly championship, which earmarks $11,250 for regular 358-Mod drivers and another $4,550 to Sportsman pilots. All DIRTcar members racing at sanctioned venues have their top-16 finishes calculated for the weekly points tally, with hopes of taking a piece of those purses.
The 358-Modified division will share the top billing on the 2020 marquee with a combined big-block/small-block program, Sportsman, Rookie/Budget Sportsman, 600cc Modifieds and Factory Stocks. Reynolds is working with Thunder Mountain to establish a set of dates for the DIRTcar touring series to visit.
Spoonhower built Thunder Mountain in 1992.
For more, visit www.thundermtnspeedway.net.
Meanwhile, looking much further north, Plattsburgh Airborne Speedway owners Jamie Atkins and Steve Fuller have announced the track is for sale. The pair have operated the 66-year old venue for the past 11 years.
The announcement comes at a challenging time. Fuller will be retiring from the construction business, while Atkins’ North Line Utilities business is expanding at a rapid pace up and down the East Coast. That time commitment takes time away from the speedway, attention Atkins knows the track needs.
The search for a buyer is ongoing, but without a new owner or ownership group it seems unlikely the track would open in 2020.
More off-season news• Cornwall Speedway Sportsman star and past Super DIRT Week Sportsman champion Shane Pecore will move to the 358-Modified division next year. It’s a return of sorts, as Pecore spent a season at the helm of a 358-Modified seven years ago en route to Rookie of the Year honors. TAS Racing and Steve Morris helped facilitate the move.
Pecore won the Sportsman track title at Mohawk International in 2019 as well, and set a record with nine wins at Cornwall.
• After a two-season break, Dylan Evoy will be back in a race car next summer as well, wheeling a 358-Modified. He was out of action the last two seasons, as building a home took his focus away from racing.
• In the lead-up to the weekend trade show, Dirt Track Digest broke news of Bob Henry Jr.’s pending 358-Modified effort. Henry, who has been in and out of his own equipment for the last several years, wheeled the Mike Holmes-owned No. 21 in the Sportsman ranks at Fulton and Brewerton last year. That team has dedicated resources to move up to small-blocks with a new Bicknell ride. Bob Henry Sr. will prepare the engine for the entry.
Henry previously had driven for Holmes several years ago. He was asked to drive periodically since then, and even had a one-race outing with an open small-block. It was bought and prepared, and subsequently blew up at the first event.
The demands of his Henry Exhaust Systems business, which took time away from preparing a race cars, meant that Henry has not fielded his own rides in the last three years. However, he has prior Modified and 358-Modified success. He won in the Sportsman division at Fulton Speedway in 2019.
• Jackson Gill, Fulton’s reigning Sportsman champion, already had announced his team’s plans to move to 358s. He has not declared a particular home track at this point.
STSS heading south in February
Jordan Watson was the first driver to enter the 2020 Sunshine Swing scheduled for Feb. 5-8 at All-Tech Raceway in Lake City, Fla., racing that will be contested under Short Track Super Series guidelines.
For the first time, Brett Deyo takes the popular series to Florida for racing, welcoming Modifieds and 602 Crate Sportsman contenders. The schedule will include an open practice Feb. 5, followed Feb. 6 by a $5,000-to-win Modified feature and $1,250-to-win Sportsman main. On Feb. 7 the card includes a $7,500-to-win Modified main and a $1,250-to-win Sportsman program. The stretch culminates Feb. 8 with a $10,000-to-win Modified feature and a $1,500-to-win Crate Sportsman finale.
Watson won nine Modified features, and the track championship, at Delaware International this year. He followed by prevailing in the Mid-Atlantic Championships Nov. 2 at Georgetown Speedway, his second win in STSS touring competition.
Find details for the Sunshine Swing at shorttracksuperseries.com.
Accord closes 2019 with ‘The Gobbler’
Accord Speedway will offer the final checkered flags of the 2019 outdoor season this Saturday when it hosts “The Gobbler.” Last year, the event was lost due to weather.
Andy Bachetti won the last running, edging Mike Ricci Jr. in 2017. The 50-lap main will pay $5,000 to win.
The 602 Sportsman will vie for a $1,500 top prize, while the Street Stocks will battle for $500. A 50-lap Enduro will cap the day, with $1,000 going to the winner based on 50 cars entering the field.
For additional information, visit accordspeedway.com.