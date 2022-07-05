Paying homage to history is something that is woven into the fabric of communities all over the Finger Lakes.
Fans and racers who competed at the Waterloo and Maple Grove Speedways are no different; put a few past racers at a table and the stories just flow like it was the weekend before. But that data and preservation is becoming more and more rare as the years pass. John Velte is working with Chuck Brownell and a host of supporters to help document and preserve the history of the oval, who’s bones still sit at the Seneca County Fairgrounds, and will again be in Floral Hall at the Seneca County Fair with a Waterloo Speedway and Maple Grove Speedway historical display, July 20-23.
“We’re doing this to do a tribute to the speedway, it’s history and that is what we are promoting,” said Velte, 68. He and Brownell teamed up to put the first display on last year. “This year will fill the whole center area.”
The display will include four cars, and will be active July 20-22 from 5 — 9 p.m. Saturday, July 23, the area will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday’s program will include an informal reunion bringing together past drivers, car owners and mechanics, along with family members and fans. There will be a gigantic model car display featuring cars from Maple Grove Speedway and period-correct replicas of mounts wheeled by stars at area tracks. There will be extensive tables of track-specific memorabilia and pictures, the champion’s board will be back and the decade-by-decade historical timeline will be on display, as well.
“Last year, people told me they didn’t even know we were doing this, and now I am getting people saying they didn’t get invited,” laughed Velte. “They aren’t on Facebook or didn’t know… But someone has to know someone who is on social media who can let these former drivers know what we’re doing over there. It’s informal, and everyone is welcome to come over to the fair.”
A new supporters board has been added as well, giving recognition to the families and supporters who kept the speedway going beyond strapping into the racecars.
“These are the names of people who worked at the track… A whole list of people and names that contributed to keeping Waterloo Speedway open right to the end. It’s an acknowledgement to the families that kept the place going,” Velte said.
While there haven’t been any monumental discoveries in the last year, fans will enjoy the new information and the fresh look. The biggest addition has been reels and reels of photographs, which Velte and Brownell had been poring over to identify, scan, document and organize.
“I have been focusing on pictures and hunting those up, getting those down-loaded and organized and in books,” said Velte. “We have pictures of people that we didn’t know existed. Drivers or cars from way before my time, And I am 68!”
A series of donated photos from a personal collection included lost and forgotten cars. Some of which, Velte said, jogged Brownell’s memory to the point where he shared copies with the families.
“I have been trying to tell people — family or friends — contact me. I can try to find the guy or relay them back to Kim Jennejohn if they have any pictures of them, or they share them with us,” said Velte, admitting he was a bit surprised donated photographs were ‘new’ even to Brownell. “Chuck knows more than I do, if he ever drops out, I don’t have anybody else. He is the real historian, no one else has the history about Maple Grove Speedway that he does.”
Velte will be refocusing after the fair to fill in timeline gaps in the statistical history, having become wrapped up in the photography rabbit hole. He feels the data log is roughly 80-percent complete.
“There are holes, and if I don’t fill those, someone will come back because they found this trophy with this date, and I wouldn’t have anything, or someone else would have been documented as having won,” Velte said, noting there was ample passion for accuracy even in last year’s displays.
Among the most poignant, there were inconsistencies in reporting accidents and events at the track back when the track was active, with drivers having been reported as killed in crashes when they actually survived. That material has been corrected. Winner’s lists and champions lists were met with some controversy, as well.
“According to my research, these are the numbers — but until someone shows me solid evidence, in writing, the board and stats will stay the same… That’s just champions. I don’t dare post how many races people won and have families come forward saying this isn’t right,” Velte said, targeting a documentation goal in the high 90-percent range. “I would rather get further ahead before I post it.”
It’s been tough to collect data from races contested 40, 50, even 60 years ago. Again this year, a portion of the surviving driver population passed on, and with them went years of knowledge and stories — even if the tall tales shared during bench racing weren’t so great for fact-checking.
The hunt in the last year did reveal a few hidden gems. The Skip Meade-owned No. 1 coupe, driven by John Gunkler, was located in the greater Savannah area. The car was even up for sale, but it was sold by the time Velte and the team could make an offer. Another gem made it into the display when a contributor sent pictures of a car long thought lost. Jim McArdell’s No. 16 coupe was still in existence — at least the body. It was thought it was long ago scrapped or destroyed. Larry Nye’s No. 150 was rediscovered as well, with Jim Chase holding onto that popular entry. Chase will have that car on the grounds for the display.
Jim Hilimire had three cars on display last year, but two were involved in an accident during a vintage race at Weedport Speedway. One car has been repaired and the other is in progress. However, it did not sound like those cars would be present this year.
A newspaper clipping reporting on then-25-year old Gordon Wood stealing a drivershaft from the pits and being questioned by a NYS Trooper was recently shared to the group’s Facebook page, as well (Maple Grove Speedway Waterloo, New York, featuring some 1,200 members)
The Saturday leg of the program will include collectables as well. Dick Montgomery’s Die Cast Speed Shop and Kim Jennejohn’s photo booth will be vending, and fans can relive the early days of Modified racing. Local race fans should be able to find Velte on an upcoming Finger Lake Radio Group spot, or see flyers around the area promoting the event.
And if you want to see it, be there in 2022. Otherwise, you’ll be left wanting — much like the fans who hear the roar of ghost engines flying around the shadow of the racetrack. From there, it’s curtains for the interim.
There will be a focus on the statistics, and a regrouping of sorts. Had the display been more mobile, the track — a prominent part of Waterloo as a whole — could have been featured at the Celebrate/Commemorate festivities during Memorial Day. Velte is hoping to establish more visible signage as well down the line.
“Go to different spots, do something different, I don’t know. Those are some ideas that are out there,” said Velte. “This is the last year for the interim until we regroup and decide if we want to do something different. “
Until then, the show will go on July 20-23.
“And If you know a former racer, owner, mechanic or were a fan, pay attention to the circles and bring them over,” said Velte. “Everyone is welcome, there’s no invitations. We just want to promote the history of the track.”
Empire Super Sprints CNY Speedweek
The finale of the Empire Super Sprint CNY Speedweek festivities was contested at Fulton Speedway Saturday. Davie Franek stormed from seventh to first, taking the win in the 25-lap showdown. His victory relegated pole-sitter Shawn Donath to second, followed by Jordan Poirier, Dylan Sweirnik and Jason Barney. Going into the night, Franek was seven points up on Matt Tanner in the week-long points chase. The victory and solid night with a fast time award appears to have locked up the CNY Speedweek championship.
In the second to last stop, Larry Wight scored a win Friday night at Brewerton Speedway. The modified star logged a double-duty evening. He ranked 10th in the modifieds and won the 25-lap Don Gillette Memorial after starting outside the front row. Dylan Swiernik raced from seventh to second ahead of Jason Barney, Jordan Poirier and Shawn Donath.
At Thunder Mountain, Paulie Giovanni posted his second win of the year. Franek and Joe Trenca filled the top three while Brett Wright and Can-Am winner Matt Tanner finished the front five.
At Can-Am, Matt Tanner scored a win in the initial stop on the four-race CNY Speedweek tour. Poirier was second ahead of Giovanni, Franek and Donath.
SUNDAY
The Decker Memorial Shootout was scheduled for Thunder Mountain Speedway Sunday; Thunder Mountain was scheduled to be off Saturday. The Wade Decker Modified feature is booked for 50-la-s and paying $5,000 to win. The Randy Decker Street Stock Memorial is also set for 50 laps; the race pays $2,500 to win. The 600cc modifieds and CRSA Sprints are also on the card. On July 1, Danny Creeden won the $2,500-to-win Modified feature running alongside the ESS stop. The win guaranteed him a spot in the Wade Decker Memorial. Alan Barker was second ahead of Rusty Smith. Tom Donohue led wire-to-wire in the 20-lap 600cc modified feature contested July 1.
SATURDAY
At Oswego Speedway, Dave Shullick Jr. won the 75-lap Supermodified Grand Prix. The popular star held an edge over Alison Sload at the line while Logan Rayvals, Joe Gosek and Brandon Bellinger were left to fight for scraps. Sload was scored as the hard charger in the event. In the Small Block Supers feature, Dan Kapusckinski scored his fourth win of the year in the SBS ranks, racing from 10th to win the SBS Grand Prix 35. Jesse Bearup was next, followed by Noah Ratcliff, Andrew Schartner and Greg O’Connor. Brian Sobus was the victor in the 350 Supers Grand Prix 30, scored ahead of Chase Locke, Dalton Doyle, Vern LaFave and Kyle Perry.
At Fulton Speedway, Chris Cunningham won the DIRTcar Modified feature, scoring the 35-lap main from the pole. Tim Sears Jr. raced to second from 12th, and Corey Baker was third. Todd Root and Jeff Taylor finished in the top five. Alan Fink won the first of two DIRTcar Sportsman features. Tyler Corcoran’s solid week culminated in a runner-up effort from the 14th spot on the initial grid. Brett Sears, Chris Mackey and Jordan Millard followed. Andrew Buff won the latter main, topping James Donaldson and Amy Holland; AJ Miller and Robert Gage filled the top five. Casey Cunningham won the Hobby Stock feature over Bob Buono and Ron Marsden. Skyler Greenfield tallied a novice sportsman feature.
Chad Homan was triumphant in the 25-lap RUSH late model feature at Genesee Speedway. JJ Mazur scored second ahead of Jimmy Johnson, Bill Holmes and Doug Ricotta. Brandon Michaud collected the 25-lap DIRTcar Sportsman main ahead of Dave Conant and Noah Walker. Jim Harbison and Phil Vigneri III rounded out the top five. James Gayton topped Olivia Coniber and Caleb Wolcott in the mini stock feature. John Zimmermn won the Street Stock feature ahead of Dan Schulz and Glenn Whritenour. Greenley George won the Novice Sportsman 15-lap main, and Seth Johnson won the youth four-cylinder feature.
Land of Legends was scheduled to be off. The Super DIRTcar Series’ Stars and Stripes 76 went to Max McLaughlin June 30. McLaughlin’s first points-paying SDS win came at the same site as his father, Mike McLaughlin, logged his first big block modified win in 1979. Mike himself won an SDS tour stop back in 1980, the second-ever SDS event contest at the Ontario County Fairgrounds. Max previously won a non-point affair during the DIRTcar Nationals at Volusia Speedway Park, authoring a win in the penultimate event during this season’s campaign in February. Justin Haers, the defending track points champion, raced to second ahead of Matt Sheppard and Erick Rudolph. Stewart Friesen ranked fifth. Gary Tomkins, making his first start of 2022, climbed aboard Dave Rauscher’s No. 48too and raced up to ninth. Tyler Corcoran won the DIRTcar Northeast Series Central Race No. 2/West Race No. 3 for the sportsman stars, topping local regulars Justin Henderson and Nick Guererri. Land of Legends will be back with a five-star program Saturday.
FRIDAY
At Brewerton Speedway, Jimmy Phelps tallied a win in the regularly scheduled DIRTcar Modified feature. Phelps posted the win ahead of Max McLaughlin and Tom Sears Jr.. Jackson Gill and Tim Sears Jr. followed in the top five. Nick Krause scored the bonus for the top finishing 358-Modified, ranking 11th behind Larry Wight. Amy Holland took home the DIRTcar Sportsman laurels, besting Austin Germinio and Zach Sobotka. Chris Bonoffski raced from sixth to win the 15-lap four-cylinder feature.
At Can-Am Speedway, Erick Rudolph scored a win over Dave Marcuccilli in the 358-modified feature. Billy Dunn settled for third ahead of Derek Webb and Michael Maresca. David Rogers won the DIRTcar Sportsman main from the pole, leading Josh Reome at the line after 30-laps of action. Ryan Shanahan was third ahead of Gavin Eisele and Jessica Power. Dakota Bechler won the Thundercar feature.
Stewart Friesen posted his 60th career Utica-Rome Speedway victory, the first driver to hit the milestone win total. It marks his seventh Thunder on the Thruway event win, as well, tallied across two seasons. Alex Yankowski was second ahead of Andy Bachetti and Tim Fuller; Billy Decker was fifth. Matt Janczuk won the Sportsman feature ahead of Cody Clark and Chris Mackey; Payton Talbot was next with Chad Edwards coming across fifth. Nick Stone was the winner of the Pto Stock 20-lapper. Josh Coonradt and Kenny Gates filled the top five. Zach Welch won the novice Sportsman feature; Corey Valade (DOHC) and Justin Pope (SOHC) took division wins in four-cylinder competition.
Outlaw Speedway rained out, and has not yet set a makeup date for the annual fireworks display.
Chris Marquart’s “Motorsports” appears every Tuesday during racing season. Contact Chris at (315) 729-3999 or at smashedempirefilms@gmail.com.