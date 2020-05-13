WATERLOO — It’s 2020, and more than one-fifth of the way through the 21st Century there have been plenty of changes on Brewer Road. However, at least one constant has remained: race cars and Paine Motorsports.
It’s a far cry from the six- and seven-car operations Steve Paine and his father, Don, oversaw through the mid-1980s and ’90s, but there will be four HigFab cars at the ready this year as a third generation of Paines cultivates the roots of their racing careers.
Two of Steve’s three sons, Billy, 18, and Tommy, 16, will drive sportsman cars full-time this season.
“It’s been in our life forever. It’s only natural,” Don said. “They say racing, it gets in your blood, and I certainly think so.”
“The racing, they have been going since they were 2 months old,” Steve said of his three sons; Joey is the youngest. “Billy was born in February, and was at the races in April. They were at the races since they were 6 months old or less. I see it as something we can do together that we all like. I know they want to do it.”
Against the better wishes of his father, Don kickstarted the family racing habit. Building local demolition derby cars with Pete Scannell and John Cavali, one of the project cars was instead earmarked as a race car. Willard Paine, Don’s father, was at peace with derby cars, but against racing.
“When he was building the race car, (my dad) told his father it was a demo car,” Steve recalled. “That was OK until he got it done and it was a race car … (Willard) came around and liked it.”
Don, now 84, went on to turn wrenches for some of the powerhouse drivers at Maple Grove Speedway, later known as Waterloo Speedway, before the oval at the Seneca County Fairgrounds closed for good. Rollie Velte and Don Paine teamed for a period, and Lester Buck and Roy Shields drove the Paine Motorsports entry for a period. Al Golley also wheeled the car, eventually buying it from Don.
“The deal boils down to, when you get a wife you kind of put the racing on the back burner for a while,” Don said. “I think everyone who has been in racing understands that. In the end, it was easier not to do it than to listen to it.
“I never had much of a problem as long as I was at the shop, but Racing was a big no-no.”
“Dad owned cars in 1965, ’66. I think he sold the car in 1970, maybe? I had been going with my mother and friends of the crews, sitting in the stands,” Steve remembered. “On nights she would watch me, we would park on the backstretch and watch from (Wright Avenue).”
Don actually made a return to racing in the mid-1980s, driving a second car from the Paine Motorsports stables on nights when the field at Canandaigua Speedway was light. The car he piloted was a Birosh.
“It was a real blast,” Don said.
Don never really left the sport behind, regularly taking the tow truck and a parts trailer to the tracks. His father would go to the races with Keith Beck, and saw Steve and his brother, Bobby, race through the ’80s. Working on engines kept Don close to the sport, and he was part of the Paine Motorsports equation that produced much success.
“Jeff Kappesser, he had his car around, and Teddy had his 4-cylinder modified,” Steve said. “Dad did motors for them.”
Steve, 59, was inducted into the Northeast Dirt Modified Hall of Fame and Museum in 2017. While his quiet nature doesn’t command attention, the No. 7x he drove certainly did.
From 1995-97, Paine raced in Canada with L’equipe de Courses No. 1 (Race Team No. 1) at Drummond and Granby. The team was hosted by Serge DesJardins; David Hebert still drives for the team. Paine won titles at Drummond each of those seasons, and at Granby in 1996 and ’97.
Each of those years included 358-Modified titles in his own equipment at Weedsport Speedway. He has also been a hired gun for other teams, including Thum Racing, Sweetener’s Plus and former Newark team owner Gary Farnsworth.
“The Hurricane” has amassed 11 track championships at Land of Legends Raceway, winning his most recent in 2011. He won his first in 1990, and enjoyed a run of nine in a row from 2000-08.
Steve was equally dominant at Black Rock Speedway (now Outlaw Speedway) in Dundee, holding court in 358-Modifieds with several consecutive titles in the early 2000s, and a few more under current owner Tyler Siri. He has more than 100 wins in Yates County, and 325 to his credit overall.
He captured the Super DIRTcar Series championship in 2000, and the DIRTcar 358-Modified Series crown in 1999 and 2002.
“I remember Grandpa told me once when my dad was about to win Mr. Dirt in 2000,” Billy said. “He was really, really nervous when Danny (Johnson) wrecked out. The team knew Danny was out, but Dad was nervous and kept saying they are going to get fixed, but they never did. And he won.”
A large chunk of Steve’s wins came with engines tuned by Don Paine and Doug Holmes. Even the Tony Feil engines bought for the team by Jeff Brownell were tuned in-house after a while.
“Grandpa was still around when I started,” Billy recalled. “Dad would ask him questions that only he would know, but he was working his way out of the shop.”
“Billy knows a lot about the history, watches a lot of film and clips, videos,” Steve added. “He will go through streaks where he tells me he watches, and asks me if I remember this or that.”
Recently, a 1997 Can-Am Series event was aired on YouTube. Billy saw it, and started asking questions. Steve welcomed the trip down memory lane, recalling the race and a battle with Jack Johnson. Without it, Steve said he may not have given much recollection to the race.
Those who know Steve are aware he isn’t one to seek revelry or pageantry. Billy is following in those footsteps
“It doesn’t matter who does and doesn’t remember. ... People that are around, they know, but I’ve never really cared about fame,” Billy said. “We care more about having fun.”
All of Steve’s achievement’s were possible only after Don signed off on the idea of Steve embarking on a racing career. And, it was no easy task.
“I don’t know if he thought it was the best idea. He didn’t think it was the greatest path for me,” Steve said, laughing.
Steve began racing in April of 1979, just two months before he graduated from Waterloo High School. Leading up to that, Dennis Taney was instrumental in getting Don to give Steve a chance in the car. Taney, along with Teddy Newland and Kappesser, kept pushing. Steve eventually landed a street stock ride.
“I think Dad considered a microd. We watched them but never got one,” Steve said. “Go-karts were dead around here, and he said we weren’t doing that.”
Steve won his first race, a rookie street stock event. The next week, he moved up with the novice class and won, then advanced to the expert class. He finished with 13 wins in 15 starts.
“He was a lot like Rollie. He was real laid-back, let things go,” Don said of his son. “He took good advice and took my advice.”
History is repeating itself with Billy.
“I have always loved watching Dad, but it never occurred to me that it could be me doing it too,” Billy said.
Another element of Paine’s history has replayed itself as well. This time, it was Billy’s mom, Stacy, who resisted the idea of her son getting behind the wheel of a race car.
“Billy got in a microd and Mom didn’t like that much, and that allowed me to get right into a sportsman,” Tommy quipped. “There was always a drive to get in the car, but I had to wait until I was 16.”
Billy with No. 1 and Tommy with No. 6 took their Pinewood Derby car numbers and put them on their full-size rides. Joey is too young to race and has not yet shown an interest in the sport, which his dad said is perfectly fine with him.
Tommy likely will compete in the Hoosier Sportsman class at Outlaw, while Billy will be in the American Racer Sportsman division there. Meanwhile, Steve will be driving in the modified classes at both Outlaw and Land of Legends.
Billy, who graduates from Waterloo next month and will study political science and history at Binghamton University, won five times in seven rookie sportsman class starts back in 2018 before moving up to the regular sportsman division last year.
He has been paying close attention in the shop.
“I watch Dad do things that I won’t know for a couple years ... putting the car together from scratch, learning all that stuff,” Billy said. “It is a lot of work during the week, but on the weekend it is fun 100 percent of the time.”
While still only a teenager, Bill already has developed an appreciation of the history and meaning of a three-generation racing family.
“Dad was good from the day he started, but he doesn’t put pressure on me,” Billy said. “I just hope to be that good.”
