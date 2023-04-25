The weekend turned into a washout for our immediate tracks. While two Friday programs launched partial cards, rain delays turned into rainouts and attention was directed to next weekends’ plans.
Friday night, Outlaw Speedway ultimately fell to rain. Cory Costa and Ron Cartwright Jr. scored modified heat wins. CJ Guererri took home a Street Stock heat win. Mike Dickerson tallied a heat victory in his four-cylinder ride, and then the skies opened up. Chris Fisher won an early American Racer Tire sportsman heat.
Because the heats were not completed in full, this coming Friday will serve as the points opener and will be contested as a completely new show. New heats will be contested, and it will again stand as the Roy Silvers Memorial. Fans and racers should keep wristbands and stubs for rain-checked access. Additional details will be posted on the Outlaw Speedway social feeds.
Friday’s card at Utica-Rome was put under a rain delay with consolation races lining up, and ultimately canceled. Larry Wight, Bobby Hackle, JaMike Sowle and Matt Sheppard scored modified heat wins. Sportsman heat wins went to Tyler Corcoran, Jean Tessier, Allan Hodge and Ed Lukas. Tickets and wristbands to Utica-Rome will be honored this coming weekend. Utica-Rome has been keeping fans updated on their website and social media outlets.
Friday night, news also broke that Land of Legends Raceway canceled their opener. Forecasts did not look promising, and the decision was made to delay the opener to this Saturday, April 29. The delay gives drivers an extra week to register their MyRacePass accounts. The $3,000 modified opener will headline the card, along with DIRTcar Sportsman, 305 Sprints, Street Stocks and Hobby Stocks. Check the Land of Legends social feeds and LandofLegendsRaceway.com.
Saturday afternoon, Fulton Speedway had planned to practice, and even bumped their start time up an hour to try to get track action in.
A total of 60 cars attended and Fulton successfully hosted laps for the first time this season. Next weekend is the Highbank Holdup Weekend. Friday night, the Empire Super Sprints will headline the card, chasing a $2,000 prize in their 40th anniversary kick off. Friday’s show will also feature the Hobby Stocks and ModLites. Sportsman and Modified division mounts will have hot lap sessions, as well. Adult admission is $25 on Friday night, and general admission grandstands open at 5 p.m. Racing is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Highbank Holdup will feature the DIRTcar 358 Modified Series. The field is expected to include Fulton’s defending track champion Tim Sears Jr., series champion Dave Marcucilli, along with Ron Davis III and Marshall Hurd. The 2022 event was won by Billy Decker, besting Jimmy Phelps and Billy Dunn. The DIRTcar Sportsman division will be competing for a Sportsman Shootout qualifying spot, held during Outlaw 200 weekend. It is also the opener for the divisions’ season-long point chase at Fulton. The Four-Cylinders are on the card as well. Adult general admission is $40. Pits open at 2 p.m. next Saturday and racing is to follow at 6 p.m. Follow along on FultonSpeedway.com for additional details.
The DIRTcar 358 Modified Series was canceled at Can-Am Speedway last week; the entirety of the Thunder in the 1000 Islands event was nixed due to saturated grounds. The track opted to cancel because extensive rains limited effective track preparations and the surface was not going to be ready. The two-day program was also going to include a stop for the Super DIRTcar Series. Officials are working to find a make-up date.
With both northeastern season opener attempts canceled, attention turned to Bridgeport (NJ) Speedway, where the SDS tour competed Sunday in the King of the Big Blocks event, paying $7,500 to win. Results were not available at press time.
Thunder Mountain was wiped out, intending to practice on Saturday. They have moved their test session to Wednesday, April 26. Gates will open Wednesday at 4 p.m. and the track plans to open for the season on April 29.
Saturday night, Genesee Speedway defied the odds. The looming weather system moved past the speedway without interrupting the opening night’s activities. Jon Rivers bested Jeremy Wonderling and Doug Ricotta in the RUSH late Model feature. Phil Vigneri III opened the campaign with a win in the Sportsman main, topping Adam Hilton and Ray Bliss in the 25-lap feature. Byron Dewitt won the 20-lap Street Stock feature over Dennis Cummings and Tommy Kemp. James Gayton claimed the checkers over Don Whiteside and Cole Susice in Mini Stock action. Joe Mickey (Novice Sportsman) and Raiddan Wilson (Youth Four Cylinder) earned division wins, as well. The track will return to action Saturday with a six-division card; racing begins at 6 p.m.