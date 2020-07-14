Two of Weedsport Speedway’s biggest events have been canceled. The Super DIRTcar Series Hall of Fame 100 on July 26 and the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Empire State Challenge on Aug. 1 have fallen victim to the ongoing public health crisis and the inability to allow fans onto the grounds.
New York State Executive Order 202.32 was extended from July 21 to Aug. 2, prohibiting spectators from entering race tracks until at least then.
“The Hall of Fame 100 and the Empire State Challenge are annually the most exciting events of our season,” Weedsport GM Jimmy Phelps said in a statement. “We are truly crushed to have to make this announcement. We are still looking at trying to get the WOO Sprints back later this fall, and look forward to bringing the Super DIRTcar Series back in a big way in September, but will need some good news out of Albany for that to happen.
“This is frustrating, but the safety of our patrons has to come first.”
Ticket and camping refunds are being issued. For those who purchased within 90 days of the event, refunds will be directed to the original form of payment. For those who purchased outside of the 90-day window, checks will be mailed.
Camping areas will remain open if anyone still wishes to camp.
Attention at the Cayuga County track now turns to the Empire Super Sprints Legends Reunion event Aug. 9, with the DIRTcar Sportsman and DIRT Modified Nostalgia Tour on the docket.
Weedsport’s kartway was set to open for its first action of the season July 12.
Oswego Speedway also lost the balance of its July racing in the wake of the extension. The card for the month was set to include a regular show this past Saturday for the Supermodifieds, Small Block Supers and 350 Supermodifieds, followed by the Mr. Novelis Supermodified program on July 18.
“Making these announcements has truly been increasingly difficult with each event we have canceled,” Oswego owner John Torrese said in a press release. “We are still talking with elected officials every day, and thank our local government for all of their support in getting us up and running as soon as possible. The speedway is taking a very close look at the legal, financial, and health-related risks associated with reopening and assures everyone that as soon as it is possible to welcome fans back, the gates will open, but it is in our best interest to continue to follow State guidance at this time.”
If the track does get to open, the schedule will include three special events, including the rescheduled Jim Shampine Memorial and Mr. Supermodified races. At this point, International Classic Weekend has not been affected.
The track is continuing to hold closed practice, and teams can sign up via email to oswegospeedway@gmail.com.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s extension also was acknowledged by Fulton and Brewerton speedways. Neither has roared to life in 2020, and track officials said there will be no racing before Aug. 2.
Utica-Rome Speedway opted to take a pause July 5 to evaluate plans and the ability to welcome fans. They stayed the course this week, closing the track Sunday.
The Super DIRTcar Series has moved Ransomville Speedway’s Summer Nationals to Aug. 24. The series is still booked to visit Land of Legends Raceway July 22 before heading to Orange County Fair Speedway and Bridgeport (NJ) Motorsports Park July 28-29.
The Empire Super Sprints are set to visit Outlaw Speedway July 24. The Patriot Sprint Tour also has that event on its schedule.
Unfortunately, Saturday’s widespread rain dominated the weekend’s local racing plans, along with the near-record heat. Genesee Speedway, racing Thursday, was able to complete its program.
Outlaw Speedway contested its heat racing Friday, starting late after a passing shower forced additional track preparation before hot laps. With the Youth 4-Cylinder feature on the track, a second band of showers washed out the rest of the program.
All the heats had been completed. Jack Ayers was able to walk away following an accident in the IMCA qualifier. He climbed over a rear tire, then was launched into a series of rolls.
A schedule to make up the seven features will be released in the coming days.
Tyler Siri’s $1,000 bounty on Matt Sheppard will be rolled over to this weekend’s program. The card will include Modifieds, American Racer Tire and Hoosier Tire Sportsman races, IMCA, Street Stocks, Hobby Stocks and 4-Cylinders. Pit concession stands are open, while the status of fans in the grandstands hasn’t been determined as yet.
Land of Legends Speedway was rained out Saturday. This weekend, the track will open with a program of Modifieds, Sportsman, CSRA 305 Sprints, and Street Stocks.
Can-Am canceled Friday’s program Thursday afternoon, citing the extreme temperatures and heat index. Thunder Mountain rained out early due to forecasted storms.
Genesee Speedway raced Thursday night, with Ricky Newton taking the GRIT Sportsman Tour feature. Jeremy Wonderling won the RUSH Late Model main. Josh Pangrazio scored another Street Stock feature.
Fans were welcomed to the speedway for the second time in a span of five days, and were advised to adhere to social distancing guidelines and to wear face coverings when moving about the facility.
The oval will open again this Friday, with all six divisions racing. However, autograph night has been scuttled.