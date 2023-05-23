Weedsport Speedway will be part of next weekend’s Memorial Day doubleheader of action featuring the Super DIRTcar Series.
Weedsport was in action Sunday, welcoming the All Star Circuit of Champions and a special Big Block Modified program; the Times went to press before racing concluded.
Sunday’s card welcomed a field full of top talent, and the winner not only took home a $4,000 payday, but also will start no worse than 13th in the Heroes Remembered 100 May 27. Sunday’s winner will be added to the Heroes Remembered redraw, in the event they do not make the redraw otherwise, and have the chance to start on the pole, with the worst draw being 13th.
“We’re excited for this doubleheader to open our season on May 21 and look forward to a solid field of Modifieds ahead of the Heroes Remembered 100 on May 28,” said Weedsport Speedway promoter, Jimmy Phelps in a statement. “With so many drivers expected to attend our first two events of the season, the guaranteed starting spot for our May 21 winner is a nice way to tie the two events together even further.”
Friday, the All Star Circuit of Champions was at Outlaw Speedway.
There, Zeb Wise won the dash and then won the 35-lap feature over Parker Price Miller and Tim Shaffer. Tyler Courtney and local star Paulie Colagiovanni filled the top five.
The Heroes Remembered 100 is part of the Memorial Day Double with The King of Spring, scheduled for May 29 at Lebanon Valley Speedway. The feature will pay $7,500 to win. Stewart Friesen won the Heroes Remembered event last year; there has not been a repeat winner of the spring race in quite some time, with a combination of covid and rainouts also affecting the overall scheduling of the Memorial Day staple.
In terms of overall repeat winners, Weedsport has had a carousel of winners, also. Matt Sheppard is the last driver to win two in a row at the state-of-the-art, specials-only facility, taking the July date and Labor Day date back in 2019. However, there have been only nine different winners in Weedsport features dating back to 2016 (Friesen, Phelps, Larry Wight, Mat Williamson, Sheppard, Max McLaughlin, Erick Rudolph, Gary Tomkins, Danny Johnson).
The following day, the tour will head to Lebanon Valley for the third iteration of the King of Spring. Matt Sheppard tallied the first spring LVR win in 2021 while LJ Lambardo notched his first ever Super DIRTcar Series win last year in the event. Andy Bachetti has won the last two LVR fall SDS races, and Kenny Tremond JR. won the fall races in 2019 and 2018.
Grandstands open at 4 p.m. and hot laps follow at 6 p.m. for both races.
In other SDS news, the Battle for the Fairgrounds will be completed July 5 at the Orange County Fair Speedway.
The last-chance races and the $7,500-to-win main will cap the show, held over from May 7 by rain. Then, OCFS will host a 30-lap, $5,000 to win big block modified program. May 7 wristbands will be honored for the race July 5.
Larry Wight set fast time in qualifying, and won his heat before redrawing the pole on May 7. Matt Sheppard will start second followed by Billy Decker, Brett Hearn, Dan Creeden and Peter Britten.
The remaining Sportsman Modified Feature from the May 7 event will also run on July 5. For more information visit orangecountyfairspeedway.net.
In other touring series happenings, the Empire Super Sprints will race May 26 and May 27 in a double-header at Brewerton and Fulton Speedways. Friday’s show at Brewerton stands as the Don Gillette Memorial, paying $2,000 to win. Saturday’s show at Fulton also pays $2,000 to win, and will host a special dash race in memory of George Ely. Additional details are online at EmpireSuperSprints.com or each track’s web page.
FRIDAYAt Utica-Rome Speedway, Matt Sheppard won for the third time in three races. More importantly, it stands as his 63rd career modified feature win there, and ties the record for most modified wins all-time at the oval.
“It’s cool (tying Stewart Friesen on the all-time win list), I’m kind of getting a one up on him right now,” Sheppard said of tying the record. “He’s off doing the NASCAR deal in the trucks and we’re here doing the NASCAR (Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series) deal here at Utica-Rome now.”
Sheppard leveraged two early caution periods to roar from 11th to third before storming to the lead and the record-tying win. Sheppard won over Alan Johnson, Pat Ward, Andy Bachetti and Alex Payne.
Payton Talbot’s excellent season continued with a win in the 602 Sportsman feature; Blaine Klinger was next in the 25-lap main ahead of Jim Rothwell, Tanner Warner and Willy Decker Jr. Josh Coonradt took the Pro Stock checkers ahead of Ivan Joslin and Jason Morrison, Nick Stone and AJ Walters filled the top five. Zach Welch (Limited Sportsman), Rudy King Jr (DOHC, Four-Cylinder), Wayne Russell (SOHC four-cylinder), Brett Putnam (All Star Slingshots), and Trevor Houghton (Junior Slingshot) earned class wins.
In addition to the All Star Circuit of Champions, Outlaw hosted a gamut of weekly racing. Jeff Daugherty posted his second win of the year in the modified ranks, winning the 30-lap feature over Brady Fultz, Jim LaRock, Danny Johnson and Steve Paine. Ben Feldmad scored the Sportsman feature, topping Brett Buono and Tim Guild; Brandon Butler and Chris Fisher rounded out the top five. Shane Wolf scored his third 20-lap Street Stock win; CJ Guererri was giving chase ahead of Jimmy Grant, Chris Woodard and Gene Sharpsteen. Marc Minutolo was the next three-time winner recorded on the night, taking his third Hobby Stock win of 2023 ahead of Ed Stevens, Alex Trautman, Brian Lloyd and Doug Batterson. Ray Hyer won his first four-cylinder feature of the year, besting Corky Grant, Kenneth Evans III, Jayson Smart and Lee Fritz.
At Brewerton Speedway, Larry Wight parked his modified in victory lane. A total of 31 cars signed in for action, and Wight posted another win after starting 14th in the 35-lap main. He took command on lap 16 and never looked back; giving chase at the line were Ronnie Davis III, Tim Sears Jr., Chris Hile, and early leader Tom Sears Jr. Other winners included Brandon Carvey (DIRTcar Sportsman), Kyle Demo (Mod Lites), and Chris Bonoffski (Four-Cylinders).
Can-Am Speedway fell to rain on Friday night, wiping out their planned program. Can-Am will reopen June 2 for their Youth Sports Night. Spectator gates open at 5 p.m., with the first racing at 7 p.m. Follow along for details at racecanam.com.
SATURDAYLand of Legends was joined by nearly every other oval in New York in raining out racing plans Saturday night.
This coming week, The Modifieds will be joined by the 305 sprints, Street Stocks, Hobby Stocks and New Legends for a regular program. Admission for adults is $15; grandstand gates open at 5 p.m. Additional details are online at landoflegendsraceway.com.
At Fulton Speedway, the weather not only nixed the racing, but also the planned demolition derby. Officials are working with King’s Demo Derbies to reschedule their ‘Spring Smashdown.’ Stay tuned to FultonSpeedway.com for scheduling details.
Thunder Mountain did not race Saturday. The UTV racing will be moved to this coming Saturday. The rescheduled date for the CRSA will hopefully be determined in the coming days. Details will be posted on ThunderMtnSpeedway.net.
Oswego’s practice session was moved to Sunday following rains. Next weekend is the Steel Palace’s 72nd opener, featuring the Jim Shampine/Tony White Memorial races. The Supermodified Challenge Race 1 is the 75-lap Jim Shampine Memorial. The Small Block Supers will race a 35-lap Tony White Memorial and the 350 Supers will race a 30-lap season opener. General admission is $30. Grandstands open at 2 p.m., and racing will follow with heats at 5 p.m.
A week ago, SBS veteran Jesse Bearup won his third career Small Block Super Championship Series victory at Evans Mills Raceway Park, building momentum for the season opener at Oswego. That same weekend, Canadian star Mark Sammut won his eighth career ISMA win, taking the season opener at Jennerstown Speedway in the ISMA/MSS opener.
Wolf wins Shuknecht MemorialThursday night, Genesee Speedway hosted the Dave Shuknecht Memorial, serving as the backdrop of the inaugural Empire Street Stock Series race. Shane Wolf won the race, leading the final circuit en route to a popular four-figure payday.
Wolf slipped past Josh Pangrazio on the last lap, taking the $1,250 check.
“I wasn’t sure if I was going to get close enough to get him,” declared Wolf in Genesee Speedway media. “I kept trying to show him the nose on the bottom to get him to come down here but he stayed on the top.”
Jimmy Grant would finish third in the hectic final lap, with Brandon Sherwood and Randy Taylor filling the top five.
Jeremy Wonderling won the RUSH late model feature over Bryce Davis and David Pangrazio. Cody McPherson took the Sportsman checkers ahead of Dave Conant and Adam Hilton. Rocco Conte (Mini Stock) and Greenley George (Novice Sportsman) took class wins. The Rush Late Model Tour is back at Genesee Speedway May 27 for a tour event with a 7 p.m. start time.
Pauch Jr. wins STSS event WednesdayBilly Pauch Jr. won the Diamond State 50 at Delaware International Raceway last Wednesday night, his first win with the Short Track Super Series since 2021. The win was his seventh STSS win, and paid $5,200 to win. He is now the STSS South Region points leader.
Pauch Kr. won over Alex Yankowski, Matt Sheppard, David Schilling and Ryan Watt. Michael White won the Crate 602 feature, while Craig Kelly (Chargers) and Jerry Hill (super trucks) earned class wins.
The STSS will visit Brookfield Speedway in Brookfield, NY for the ‘Fast Cars & Freedom’ date May 28. The STSS Crate 602 Sportsman, Limited Sportsman, Pro Stocks, Four Cylinders, and Slingshots are also on the card.
Ed. note: There was a slight change in the Land of Legends grandstand exchange as described in last week’s column.
When the Ontario County Agricultural Society and the Steam Association initially discussed the old grandstand structure there was some thought of a payment. Ontario County Agricultural Society President Casey Kunes reached out and explained fair board ultimately offered them to the Steam Association for free, in exchange the Steam Association would disassemble and remove the stands from the site themselves. There was no money changing hands.