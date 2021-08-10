Weedsport Speedway will welcome the American Flat Track Racing Series weekend.
The event is the lone stop for the motorcycle series, and will race August 13-14.
The AFT can trace roots back to the middle of the last century, formally establishing in 1954. The customized motorcycles are based on production models, and reach 140 mph and glide through turns at 90mph.
There are three classes in action. The SuperTwins, the AFT Singles and the AFT Production Twins. The divisions race at venues such as mile ovals, half-mile ovals, short track ovals and TTs, which include jumps and right-handed turns. The SuperTwins are twin-cylinder engines with 650-900cc of displacement. Production twins are twin-cylinder street bikes with displacements between 649 and 800cc. Race-only engines from Harley-Davidson XR750, Honda RS750, and Indian Scout FTR750 are not eligible in AFT Production Twins. The Singles class allows production based 450cc machines, but prepared for flat track racing.
Briar Bauman (164 points) leads the SuperTwin point standings, and has won the last two events. He was victorious in Lima and at Port Royal, and also won at Chicago. He has not finished worse than third in the last seven events, with eight of the scheduled 17 races contested. Brandon Robinson is next, having won at Volusia and Oklahoma City. He is 139 points back. Jared Mees is third, with two wins and 133 points.
Cory Tester has four four of the eight Production Twin events this year. Tester is off back to back thirds, and had strung together three straight victories before that. He has 164 points; Dalton Gauthier won the division at Port Royal and is second with 133 points. Chad Cose has one win and rides third, scoring in Volusia, and amassing 115 points so far.
Max Whale has won three of the eight AFT Singles events; he won Port Royal and on the OKC Mile and was second at Lima, amassing a three-race streak with finishes no worse than second. He has 151 points thus far. Dallas Daniels has won twice, taking the win at Chicago’s half-mile. He was ninth at Port Royal, and trails Whale by 15 markers. Michael Rush is third with 122 points, but has not won yet this season. Henry Wiles has two wins, but ranks fourth after finishing outside the top 10 three times.
Practice is scheduled for 4 pm each day, with mains to follow at 7 pm. For details, visit www.americanflattrack.com or weedsportspeedway.com
TOURING SERIES
Empire Super Sprints
The Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints were booked to run twice this weekend. First, the 360s would finish their event at Land of Legends Raceway before heading off to Glen Ridge Motorsports Park on Sunday.
Josh Pieniazek took the win, backing up his heat victory earlier in the night. Scott Holcomb was next, followed by Chad Miller, Matt Tanner and Danny Varin.
At the Land of Legends Raceway, limited action was contested due to rain and a pending curfew. Matt Farnham won there, topping Joe Trenca and Paulie Colagoivanni. Chad Miller won the dash event, raced in memory of Danny Wilmes. Additional information is online at EmpireSuperSprints.com and on the series’ social media feeds.
The Patriot Sprint Tour was in action at Outlaw Speedway. Ten laps were on the board for the Patriot Sprint Tour A-main when the skies opened, with Ryan Smith leading Jared Zimbardi and Paulie Colagiovanni. The 15-lap balance of the Patriot Sprint feature will be completed during the Outlaw Speedway Fall Nationals in September. The PST was also at Land of Legends on Saturday, and that event fell to rain and a curfew; it will be made up on August 28. The series’ next event is August 21 at Woodhull. Catch up with all the PST news online at PatriotSprintTour.com and on the series’ social media feeds.
The Super DIRTcar Series contested two features back on August 4. Stewart Friesen and Peter Britten shared victory lane; the twin 60 format was hatched after the Liberty 100 was rained out prior. Britten was victorious in SDS action for the first time since 2017.
The Super DIRTcar Series next heads to the Orange County Fair Speedway for the Battle of the Midway August 12 in Middletown. Then, the series will head back to Brewerton Speedway August 17 for the Demon 100. Event details are posted online at SuperDIRTcarseries.com.
FRIDAY
Can-Am Speedway’s DIRTcar 358-Modified points battle is heating up. Tim Fuller passed 12 competitors to take the lead and win Friday night, and the victory pushed him past Billy Dunn. Dunn’s win last Friday initiated a flip flop, moving him to the lead a week ago.
Fuller’s mobility in traffic helped pave the way to the win; he caught the breaks and found openings to take the lead from Mike Mandingo. A late caution period offered Dunn a crack at the top spot from third, but he could not capitalize. With five to go, Fuller was on cruise control, and Dunn was watching from a helpless second. At the checkers, Fuller maintained over Dunn, followed by Jordan McCreadie, Jackson Gill and Lance Willix. There are three points events left, with the finale set for September 3.
Gavin Eisele won the DIRTcar Sportsman feature over Tyler Corcoran and Jamie Brown. Justin White took the pro Stock checkers ahead of Kevin Fetterly and Burton Ward. Steve Smith (Thunderstocks) and Owen Nier (Limited Sportsman) earned divisional wins.
At Brewerton Speedway, Larry Wight powered to his first win of the year and pushed into the lead of the DIRTcar Modified point standings.
Entering the night tied with Jimmy Phelps, Wight took advantage of an early race melee that snagged Phelps. Wight moved to the point near midway, using a lapped car as a pick to take command. The field was slowed on lap 23, but Wight was the best of the class. No one touched him, leaving Jim Witko second ahead of Jeff Taylor, Chris Hile and Ron Davis III. Jimmy Phelps rallied to seventh. Tom Sears Jr. earned the top bonus prize for DIRTcar 358 campaigners.
Chris Mackey scored the DIRTcar Sportsman main. He won over Amy Holland and Alan Fink; JJ Courcy and Tyler Murray filled the top five. Justin Williams was victorious in the Mod Lites feature ahead of Clayton Brewer and Mike Mullen. Quinn Wallis won over Chuck Powelczyk in the four-cylinder main.
Outlaw Speedway’s Friday program was cut short just after 10 pm due to rain.
Since qualifying was complete, all features that were washed out will be contested at a later time.
Glenn Whritenour won the lone feature contested in full, winning the Street Stock main over Jared Hill, Jeremy Potrzebowski, Gene Sharpsteen and Zach Teed.
This week, Outlaw hosts Gene Depuy Memorial Night and will recognize the long time racer and track employee. All seven regular divisions will be in action. Visit www.outlawspeedwayllc.com for details.
Utica-Rome’s checkers flew over Matt Sheppard. It was his first win in two weeks at Utica-Rome Speedway, where he has been strong all summer. He leads the modified point chase there, with the weekly season set to conclude on August 27 ahead of the $10,000 to win New Yorker on Sept. 5. Sheppard won over Stewart Friesen, Andy Bachetti, Rocky Warner and Brian Gleason. Matt Janczuk won the 602 Sportsman main with AJ Miller, Payton Talbot, Willy Decker and Rocco Leone following. Chad Homan scored a RUSH Late Model triumph over Brett Belden and Chris Fleming. Nick Stone edged Beau Ballard and Ivan Joslin to win the Pro Stock main. David Hackett Jr. (Limited Sportsman), Justin Pope (DOHC Four-Cylinder) and Wayne Russell Jr. (SOHC Four-Cylinder) took home divisional wins.
SATURDAY
At Fulton Speedway, Dave Marcuccilli swept a pair of 35-lap DIRTcar 358 Modified features. Marcuccilli started 12th in the first, and stormed to the lead by the halfway point. From there, he chewed up Jeff Sykes’ lead and forged the final lead change on the 18th of the 35 laps. A left-over feature was contested, with seven laps originally in the books from June 19. There, Marcucilli charged off to a dominant win by nearly three seconds.
Marcuccilli was chased by Bob Henry Jr. and Jeff Sykes in the first main, with Tim Sears Jr. and Ron Davis III filling out the top five. Ron Davis III was a distant second in the latter main, with Marshall Hurd, Todd Root and Larry Wight rounding out the first five.
Matt Janczuk won the Sportsman feature while Wade Christman and Richard Murtaugh earned podium finishes. The second DIRTcar Sportsman feature went to Tim Devendorf, ahead of Quinn Wallis and Ed Lukas.
Running topless RUSH Late Models, Chad Homan scored his second win in as many nights, taking first over Harry Halliday and Chris Fleming. Jason Breezee won the Novice Sportsman main and Amy Holland won the Ladies’ only dash.
Genesee Speedway was scheduled to be off, and will return August 14 with RUSH Pro Mods, RUSH Late Models, DIRTcar Sportsman, Street Stocks, Mini Stocks, Novice Sportsman and youth four-cylinders. Action begins at 6 pm. For details, visit genesee-speedway.com.
Land of Legends raceway completed most of the preliminary action and the Empire Super Sprints feature before rain and a pending curfew sidelined the event. This week, DIRTcar Modifieds, Sportsman, CSRA Sprints, Street and Hobby Stocks are on the card. Rain checks from Aug. 7 can be used. Four weeks remain in the weekly point battles. Details will be shared on their social media platforms and LandofLegendsRaceway.com
Dave Shullick won Saturday at Oswego. He took the checkers ahead of Mike Bruce and Joe Gosek. Jeff Abold and Dan Connors filled the top five. Dan Kapuscinski was victorious in the Small Block Supers race; Bryan Haynes was next followed by Brad Haynes, Cameron Rowe and Dennis Rupert. Dalton Doyle won the 350 supers feature over Nicholas Kenny and Kyle Perry.
Thunder Mountain returned to racing, delayed only slightly by a passing shower before hot laps. The oval had taken a summer break with the Broome County Fair taking place last weekend. Jeff Sheely won the Modified feature over Ryan Jordan and Darren Smith. Jordan McCreadie won the DIRTcar 358 feature ahead of Lance Willix and Shayne Spoonhower. The DIRTcar Crate Sportsman feature went to Jake Mason. Brian White and Alan Fink followed. Tom Donahue won the 600cc modified feature over Tyler Smith and Doug Winghausen. Shane Wolff Jr. won the Street Stock feature while Buck Mills Sr. (factory stock), Johnathan Fowlston (Budget Sportsman) and Josh Landers (Junior Slingshots) took divisional wins.
Chris Marquart’s “Motorsports” appears every Tuesday during racing season. Contact Chris at (315) 729-3999 or at smashedempirefilms@gmail.com.