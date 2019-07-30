Outlaw Speedway hosted its Summer Nationals Friday and Saturday, headlining the weekend with an open 360 Sprint program directed by the Patriot Sprint Tour staff.
Dylan Westbrook won Saturday’s sprint-car event from the pole in a wire-to-wire feature complted in less than 9 minutes. Paulie Colagiovanni, Jordan Thomas, Jared Zimbardi and Joe Trenca followed Westbrook across the finish line.
Meanwhile, Matt Sheppard scored his eighth win of the year at Outlaw in the Modified ranks, skipping Friday’s front-row dash event and instead qualifying into the main through Saturday’s standard heat offerings. Derrick Podsiadlo and Eldon Payne Jr. had locked into the front row from Friday’s dash, but both were in the Sheppard’s sights early. Sheppard stormed to the front and won in dominant fashion, relegating Alan Johnson, Kyle Coffey, Justin Wright and Podsiadlo to the 2-5 positions.
Kenny Hammond prevailed in the third American Racer Tire Outlaw Speedway 602 Crate Sportsman Series event. Hammond chased a dominant Karl Comfort, who started outside the front row for the 30-lapper, but suffered a flat tire at the halfway mark. Will Shields raced to second, matching his effort from Friday. Steve Gray, Chris Fisher and Tommy Collins Jr. filled out the top five.
Dylan Cecce and Glen Whritenour have been battling in the Street Stock ranks all season, with Axsel Jensen and Jake Karlnoski the division’s only other drivers to visit victory lane. Cecce had troubles Friday night, and as a result, started on the front row for Saturday’s feature. He parlayed that into a win, his sixth of the year. Whritenour carved his way to second ahead of CJ Guererri, Chuck Winslow and Jared Hill.
Brandon Smith roared from the fifth row to win the IMCA feature, his second checkered flag of the year. Tyler Stoddard, Brad Smith, Matt Roberts and Ray McClure followed.
Casey Wagner returned to victory lane after nearly a month’s hiatus, winning the Hobby Stock main. Anthony Guererri raced to second ahead of Eric Williams, Kenny Hunt and Wayne Ellison.
Scott Lehman Jr. delivered a win in the 4-Cylinder division. A dominant Adam Austin had won seven straight, including a victory on Summer Nationals’ opening night, but suffered mechanical woes early in the feature and did not rebound. Jeremy Bunn raced to second ahead of Scott Lehman Sr., Mike Stone and Cameron Nichols.
Friday’s opening night of Summer Nationals included a number of makeup features from partial rainouts from earlier in 2019.
Karl Comfort won the American Racer Tire Crate Sportsman Series 30-lapper from the pole, claiming the $1,500 payday. Shields, Dave Marcucilli, Brandon Butler and Collins posted top-fives, also.
With Cecce having mechanical problems and Whirtenour falling out of contention with a flat tire, Karlnoski scored a win in the Street Stock main. Karlnoski chased Jimmy Grant after a great battle before a caution period with five to go put CJ Guerreri on the leaders. Karlnoski was able to slip past Grant with two to go, and Guererri followed him to take second at the line. Grant, Tracy Dunn and Gene Balmer rounded out the top five.
Austin posted ran his 4-Cylinder win streak to seven. Lehman Sr., Lehman Jr., Bunn and Ray Hyer trailed Austin at the end.
The Modifieds ran a 15-lap dash, with the top two locked into the front row for Saturday’s feature. Derrick Podsiadlo was the winner and Eldon Payne Jr. the runner-up.
Frank Burnell captured the Hobby Stock feature, his second victory of the year. Justin Eldredge pressed for the duration, but couldn’t keep pace in the waning stages of the 20-lapper. Eldredge settled for second ahead of Casey Wagner, Marc Minutolo and Jamie Eldredge.
Outlaw Speedway will host its annual NASCAR Night this Friday. Recent Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series winner Kurt Busch is scheduled to be at the oval for a meet-and-greet, with additional event details forthcoming on the track’s social media channels and at outlawspeedwayllc.com.
Super DIRTcar Series
The Modified tour returns to Ohio for a 100-lapper tonight at Sharon Speedway and consecutive races further west, at Eldora Speedway, Wednesday and Thursday. Eldora’s Dirt Derby 100 on Wednesday will pay $10,000 to win. On Thursday, a special Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Invitational will pay $2,000 to the victor before the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series takes to the track for a 150-lapper.
The races tonight and tomorrow will be streamed on FloRacing.
Matt Sheppard won Sunday night’s Hall of Fame 100 at Weedsport Speedway. His sixth series victory of the year paid $10,000.
Sheppard already was a guaranteed starter for the Whittaker Used Cars and Trux 200 during Super DIRT Week, which meant the guaranteed spot trickled down to rival Erick Rudolph. Rudolph raced to second, but could advance no further as Sheppard dominated to the tune of a 9.6-second triumph. Mat Williamson held on for third ahead of Jimmy Phelps and Larry Wight.
Earlier last week, Sheppard scored an unlikely 100-lap victory at Autodrome Granby in Quebec. Sheppard was ensnared in an 11-car, front-stretch wreck on lap 29, then nearly rolled his ride at the halfway point. He survived, and wound up producing his 66th career tour victory, moving him to third on the all-time list. Peter Britten was second in the July 23 race, followed by Rudolph, Williamson and Billy Decker.
Rudolph prevailed July 22 at Autodrome Drummond. Stewart Friesen led the most laps, but forfeited the lead in the late stages as Rudolph charged. Jimmy Phelps, Steve Bernard and David Hebert followed runner-up Friesen, with the latter pair earning home-track top-fives.
Empire Super Sprints
The 360cc sprint cars are set to race at the Land of Legends Raceway this Saturday.
Weekly & upcoming
SUNDAY
Utica-Rome Speedway
Alan Fink passed Charlie Tibbitts with three laps to go in the Sportsman headliner. Chris Mackey was third ahead of Tom Juno and Matt Janczuk.
Josh Coonradt (Pro Stock) and Bobby Heintz (Rookie Sportsman) were feature winners as well.
Weedsport Speedway
Kyle Inman won the Sportsman feature, a companion to the Super DIRTcar Series event. Kevin Root, Zach Sobotka, AJ Miller and Robbie Johnston filled out the top five.
SATURDAY
Land of Legends Raceway
The track was off in lieu of the Ontario County Fair.
Fulton Speedway
Tyler Trump scored the Modified win. Trump, who was challenged by Tom Sears Jr. and Tim Sears Jr., had to navigate heavy lapped traffic before a well-earned trip to victory lane.
Matt Janczuk (Sportsman), Mike Phelps (Sportsman), Chris Mackey (Sportsman), Chad Homan (Late Models) and Cody Manitta (Novice Sportsman) earned feature victories in other divisions.
Oswego Speedway
The Steel Place was scheduled to be off. It will open with a Fast Friday program this week.
FRIDAY
Brewerton Speedway
Larry Wight wrestled the lead from Tyler Trump, then checked out to win his first Modified feature of the year. Amy Holland (Sportsman), Casey Sykes (Mod Lites) and Chuck Powelczyk (4-Cylinder) won checkered flags in other divisions.
THURSDAY
Genesee Speedway
Erick Rudolph collected a victory in the special Gladiator Modified feature. Alan Johnson, Tyler Williard, Billy VanPelt and Donnie Lawson followed.
WEDNESDAY
Land of Legends Raceway
As part of Ontario County Fair week, Land of Legends Raceway hosted the rescheduled Cabin Fever 40 event and took its normal Saturday off.
Kane Bristol collected the $2,000 Sportsman payday. Kyle Inman raced to second in the 40-lap affair, with Bob Henry Jr., Kevin Root and Steve Gray filling the top five.
Bristol also captured a special Jerry Haers Memorial Sportsman four-lap dash. Jeff Taylor won the B-main.
Johnny Kolosek delivered a first place in the 305 Sprint feature, a 25-lapper that awarded double points. Jason Whipple, Darryl Ruggles, Erik Karlsen and Brandyn Griffin nailed down spots 2-5.
Josh Pangrazio earned the 20-lap Street Stock checkers, also a double-points race. Adam DePuy, Marc Minutolo, Rick Crego and Quinn Sutherland rounded out the top five.
