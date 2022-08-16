WATKINS GLEN — NASCAR Cup Series has been making a stop at Watkins Glen International nearl every year since 1986. This year’s race has a bit of extra flair with it as the 2022 Go Bowling at the Glen race comes two weeks later than it did in 2021.
Sunday’s race at the bottom of Seneca Lake is the penultimate race of the NASCAR Cup Series regular season campaign and it has even bigger implications than years past.
Kevin Harvick’s late-season resurgence could spell three-in-a-row if he continues his hot streak heading into Watkins, Chase Elliott’s success at WGI could mean his fifth win of the season, and plenty of drivers are still fighting for playoff spots.
Oh, and 2007 Formula One Champion Kimi Räikkönen will be making his NASCAR Cup Series debut with PROJECT91.
The 25th race of the season will have those storylines and plenty others play out throughout the weekend and that’s not even counting Saturday’s XFinity Series race and Friday’s ARCA Menards Series race.
WGI will open the gates on Wednesday, Aug. 17 and keep them open through Sunday. Here is the schedule for the coming days as well as the list of what is and isn’t allowed at Go Bowling at The Glen 2022:
WEDNESDAY7 a.m. — Camp grounds open
12 a.m.-11:59 p.m. — Gates 1 & 2 Open 24 hours (vehicles only)
12 a.m.-11:59 p.m. — Gate 4A open 24 hours (pedestrians only)
THURSDAY6:30 p.m. — Still Kickin’ Band at Trackside LIVE Stage
FRIDAY7 a.m. — Ticket Gates Open
10 a.m. — Shuttle Service Available (10am to One Hour Post-Race)
10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Rachel Beverly (Trackside LIVE Stage)
12 p.m.-6 p.m. — Gate 5 (Activity Zone)
3-5 p.m. — Gillmure Band (Trackside LIVE Stage)
3:30-4:30 p.m. — ARCA Menards Series Practice/Qualifying
6 p.m. — ARCA Menards Series Race at The Glen
7-7:30 p.m. — Rocky Allen (TrackSide LIVE Stage)
7-9:30 p.m. — Claudia Hoyser Band (Trackside LIVE Stage)
9:30 p.m. — Fireworks
SATURDAY7 a.m. — Ticket Gates Open
7:30-9:45 a.m. — Coffee and Donuts with the Prez (Stand 5 in Section D Camping)
9-11 a.m. — Gooseberry Band (Trackside LIVE Stage)
9 a.m.-3 p.m. — Gate 5 (Activity Zone)
10:00 a.m. — Shuttle Service Available (10am to One Hour Post-Race)
10:00 a.m.-10:30 a.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Practice
10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Qualifying
12 p.m.-1:00 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series Practice
12:30 p.m. — Bayley Currey Appearance (NASCAR Kids Zone)
1:00-2 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying
1:30-3 p.m. — Rocky Allen Music (Trackside LIVE Stage)
2:30 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Driver Intros
3 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Race
5:30-6:30 p.m. — The Houston Baker (Trackside LIVE Stage)
7:30-9:30 p.m. — Chasing Neon Band (Trackside LIVE Stage)
9 p.m. — Movie Night — Cars (Turn 10 Village)
SUNDAY7 a.m. — Ticket Gates Open
9 a.m. — Shuttle Service Available (9 a.m. to One Hour Post-Race)
9 a.m.-3 p.m. — Gate 5 (Activity Zone)
10-11:30 a.m. — Tyler Ruef (Trackside LIVE Stage)
12:15 p.m.-12:30 p.m. — Brad Keselowski Q&A (Trackside LIVE Stage)
12:30-12:45 p.m. — Kevin Harvick Q&A (TrackSide LIVE Stage)
1:45-3 p.m. — John Bloodgood Trio (Trackside LIVE Stage)
2:20 p.m. — NASCAR Red Carpet
2:30 p.m. — NASCAR Driver Intros
3 p.m. — Go Bowling at the Glen (NASCAR CUP SERIES RACE)
WHAT IS ALLOWED
- A maximum of two bags per person are allowed through admission gates. Backpacks, diaper bags, clutch bags and fanny packs are permitted as long as they do not exceed a maximum size of 18”x18”x14”. Soft-sided coolers are permitted as long as they do not exceed a maximum size of 14”x14”x14.
- A combination of any of the above mentioned items will be allowed with the exception of the soft-sided coolers, which will be limited to one cooler per guest.
- Sunscreen, sunblock, hand sanitizer and bug spray (aerosol, gel or liquid forms)
- Pre-packaged and sealed food and beverage items in clear bag or soft sided cooler, to include alcoholic beverages (no glass containers) unless prohibited by state law
- Ice
- Insulated cups –maximum size of 64 oz.
- Cameras, binoculars, scanners and headsets that can be worn over the neck, belt, or carried in a clear bag
- iPads, tablets, and laptop computers
- Seat cushions without metal components
- Cigarettes and lighters
- Service animals
- Nationality flags attached to a pencil-sized wooden stick. Flags may not obstruct any other fan’s view of event
WHAT IS NOT ALLOWED
- Weapons of any description
- Illegal drugs
- Live or excessively loud music
- Fireworks
- ATVs, dirt bikes, mopeds, motorcycles
- Water balloon launchers (or any other form of launching device)
- “Super soakers”
- Unregistered golf carts
- Circus tents or party tents over the size of 15 feet x 15 feet
- Awnings over 20 feet x 10 feet
- Box, rental or lift trucks, cargo vehicles or cargo trailers
- Drones/unmanned aerial vehicles
- Foam or hard-sided coolers regardless of size
- Any firearm
- Knives not longer than 3 inches in length when closed or longer than 6 inches in length when open
- Utility tools (multi-purpose tool) with a knife blade longer than 3 inches
- Displays of the confederate flag
- Glass or ceramic containers of any kind
- Dry ice
- Umbrellas
- Laser pointers
- Noise makers and air horns
- Aerosol cans (with the exception of sunscreen, sun block, hand sanitizer, and bug spray)
- Selfie sticks
- Tripods and monopods that are either solid or collapsible
- Illegal substances of any kind
- Seat cushions with metal components
- Collapsible chairs
- Wagons
- Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), also known as drones
- Frisbees, balloons, beach balls or any other projectile
- Skateboards, hover boards, roller skates and bicycles
- Obscene or indecent clothing