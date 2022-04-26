For the second time this year, Glenn Whritenour scored a victory in Outlaw Speedway’s Street Stock feature. It’s a common place to find Whritenour, who has been a dominant force in the street stocks for a half-decade.
While he was more than pleased to park his ride in victory lane on Roy Silvers Memorial Night, this year is a little bit different than usual for the 46-year old Whritenour. The pilot from Jasper, NY hasn’t missed a beat, but for the first time in a long time, he is wheeling a car he built at home.
“The cars from 2018 to 21 were all Close Racing Supply Chassis, but I have a hard time holding onto them because they are doing well,” Whritenour said. “I usually upgrade every year, but we had a few minutes and this year I built my own.”
It’s a bit of a throwback for Whritenour, who at the age of 13 built an amateur stock car with his dad. It was based on a 1978 Chevrolet Malibu, and served as the launchpad for a young Whritenour at his hometrack of Woodhull Raceway. He’s won more than a dozen championships there between the street stock and 360 late model division. At Outlaw, he won both the IMCA Modified and Street Stock championships in 2017, and repeated as Street Stock Champion in 2018, 2020 and 2021.
“My dad always had a passion for racing, and when I was 13 he said we were going to build a car and by golly, we did. I learned to bend tube working on that car, learned to weld,” Whritenour said.
Whritenour considered a crate late model when he started to visit Outlaw Speedway, but the Street Stock was more affordable. A long-term goal would be a full blown late model, but the cost is exorbitant, so he will be in the street stocks for the foreseeable future, considering opportunity — lots of tracks run street stock — and affordability. Rule changes in 2016 helped, too, where the class was opened up somewhat, and cars were allowed direct drive transmissions and jacking bolts.
Now, he’s enjoying trips to victory lane in another home-built machine; it’s fabricated beyond the firewall, but is based on a 1978-79 Camaro stub up front.
“It’s an achievement, it feels good,” said Whritenour modestly. “It takes a good maintenance program, and good helpers in the garage on Wednesday nights, and a good notebook.”
Whritenour won over Jimmy Grand and CJ Guererri. Jared Hill and Chris Woodard filled the top five in the 20-lapper. As usual, the analytical wheelman was perched in the stands watching track changes. The team completed adjustments after getting the plan for the feature together, and Whritenour had a few last second tweaks before going out for the main.
“I have a pretty dedicated crew. They stay back at the car and I watch the track, I watch up until I buckle into the car,” he said. “Sometimes, Outlaw is wide and racy and you can put the car wherever you need to go, and put it to the front. Other times you have to be patient and wait for someone to slip up.”
And Whritenour still finds enjoyment in both types of racing, finding challenges and success in the division.
“I consider myself a patient driver. We usually have time to be patient and to do what we need to do to get the win,” said Whritenour. But, there are some instances where the competition is very stout, and it’s about who takes the lead first and gets the preferred line.
“I have had some good hard core, side by side races and made the last corner of the last lap count… But sometimes, it is fun to peddle to the front and never look back,” Whritenour said.
Matt Sheppard scored a win in the 30-lap Modified feature. Danny Johnson was next followed by Bobby Varin, Kyle Coffey and Phil Vigneri III. The American Racer Sportsman feature went to Carter Crooker, winning the 30-lapper over Kenny Peoples, Chris Fisher, Tommy Collins Jr. and Doug Kline. The Hoosier Sportsman main was won by Alex Payne, with Nick Root chasing in the 25-lapper. Brett Buono, Brent Ayers and AJ Lloyd rounded out the order. Willy Easling won the Hobby Stock main ahead of Brian Lloyd, Marc Minutolo, Bruce Kinner and Nate Peckham. Tony Dickerson parked his four-cylinder in victory lane ahead of Erica Bell, Jayson Smart, Craig Decamp and Corey Valade. James Randall won the 600cc modified feature, and Gavin Hall won the youth four-cylinder feature.
In other area action, Andy Bachetti won the opener at Lebanon Valley. Larry Wight and Mat Williamson split twin 33-lap features at Orange County Fair Speedway. Pete Bicknell won the opener at Merrittville and Billy VanPelt won the opener at Woodhull Raceway.
URS testing went smoothIn all, 66 cars signed in representing eight divisions at Utica-Rome Speedway for testing Friday night. Rocky Warner posted the fastest modified time, lapping the half-mile in 17.950 seconds. He had the sail panels equipped for the lap, ahead of the Jack Johnson Memorial at Fonda. Weather pushed that race to Sunday.
Erick Rudolph’s 17.967 lap was the fastest with sail panels equipped. Matt Sheppard’s track record is 17.922, so both setups were right on the heels of the fastest lap turned in a modified at Utica-Rome.
Matt Janczuk posted the fastest time in three out of four sportsman division sessions, with Mike Grover posting the top lap in the fourth session. Danny Varin lapped Utica-Rome in 15.759 seconds in his 360 sprinter, reaching an average speed of 116 mph.
The season opens Friday, April 29 with the Honor Alex event, paying the modified winner $6,800. The card will include the Modifieds, Crate 602 Sportsman, Pro Stocks, Limited Sports and the four-cylinders. Gates open at 4 pm and hot laps follow at 6:45 pm. Adult general admission is $18. For more details, visit www.uticaromespeedway.com.
Thunder Mountain postpones with 15-in of snow.Thunder Mountain Speedway will open April 30, losing this past weekend’s lid-lifter when more than a foot of snow fell in Lisle, NY.
The $1992-to-win feature for the Modifieds will kick off the points season, with a full program planned. Visit www.ThunderMtnSpeedway.net for more.
Hoosier Racing Tire Weekly Championship focusing on weekly programsThe Hoosier Racing Tire Weekly Championship will focus on weekly racing to determine the five titlists this year. Only weekly races and select special events for the Big Block Modifieds, 358 Modifieds, Sportsman Modifieds, Pro Stocks and 4-Cylinders will count, and the Super DIRTcar Series and DIRTcar Northeast Series events will not.
In all, 20 tracks across New York, Vermont and Canada will be awarding weekly Hoosier Tire points. More than $47,000 was paid out in 2021, with Matt Sheppard taking the modified title. Mat Williamson won the small block championship and Andrew Buff (Sportsman), Chad Jeseo (Pro Stock) and Dante Mancuso (four-cylinder) were also recognized for their efforts.
Brewerton, Land of Legends Raceway and Weedsport Speedway are the local tracks awarding Modified points. Can-Am, Fulton, Thunder Mountain and Weedsport will award 358-Modified points. Can-Am, Fulton, Genesee, Outlaw, Land of Legends, Thunder Mountain and Weedsport will be Sportsman hometracks. Can-Am is the only track in our coverage area awarding Pro Stock points. Four-cylinder tracks will be announced in the coming weeks.
Chris Marquart’s “Motorsports” appears every Tuesday during racing season. Contact Chris at (315) 729-3999 or at smashedempirefilms@gmail.com.