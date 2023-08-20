WATKINS GLEN — Nobody in the NASCAR Cup Series has won more than William Byron this season, but never has the 25-year old cracked the top-5 in the Go Bowling at The Glen.
Byron not only extended his win total to five for 2023, he utterly dominated The Glen and cruised to the first road course victory of his career.
“We knew we were capable of doing that,” Byron said after the win. “Last year was so tough. We hit the ground running, we saw some good results early. Even back in testing, we were really fast. The car started to evolve, and we struggled to adapt with that. Last fall we saw a lot of potential and then this year, we started to roll again and got into a rhythm.”
Byron had set the lap record at The Glen in 2022 to win the pole for the Xfinity race and used all that confidence from a year ago to lead for 66 laps on Sunday and win in under two hours.
Rounding out the top-3 was pole-winner Denny Hamlin in second and Christopher Bell, who had a solid race to finish third after starting seventh.
Rudy Fugle took over as Byron’s crew chief in 2021 after replacing legendary crew chief Chad Knaus. For Fugle, a Livonia native, the race win was extra special.
“This is pretty cool,” Fugle said about scoring a victory so close to home. “This was awesome to win with my parents here as well.”
The pair has put together eight wins since coming together and Sunday was the first time where Byron finally broke through on a road course.
“He takes a lot of pride in his road course racing,” Fugle added about Byron’s latest victory.
After Hamlin lost his lead early to Michael McDowell on lap four, Byron capitalized off a few McDowell miscues.
McDowell, who started third and won stage one, led for 16 laps after taking the lead from Hamlin but was twice tagged with penalties on pit road, forcing him to fall back in the pack.
Another setback came McDowell’s way with 15 laps to go when the team retired the car with engine failure.
Meanwhile, Byron dominated after McDowell fell to the wayside.
“I was just praying for no caution. I think everyone in the league has that mindset,” Byron said on what he was thinking in the final laps. “You’re trying to prepare if there is one. (I’m) trying to manage the tires, thinking about where I need to be in terms of adjustment if we have to pit. So you’re just thinking about all those factors. The last five laps, we just managed the gap and took care of those things.”
Byron’s win ended a two-year run by Kyle Larson, who won the event in 2021 and ‘22.
Larson started in the fifth position but never could get his day going in the right direction. Byron’s win ended Larson’s bid to become the event’s first three-peat champion since Jeff Gordon won three straight from 1997-’99 and added a fourth in 2001.
Gordon, who is the current vice chairman of Hendrick Motorsports, was pleased to see the 24-car back in victory lane.
“It’s very cool and to see Hendrick continue their dominance at this racetrack certainly means a lot to all of us,” Gordon said post race about his famous 24-car winning once again. “I have so many great memories up here and to see that continue is cool, but it’s always a little special and unique to look out there and see the car that you drove. Cars have changed, teams have changed a lot but that number will never change in Hendrick Motorsports. William and I have a great relationship and he makes us very proud not just with Hendrick but for the 24 fans and the allegiance of it is proud to see how much he has grown.”
“I spent a lot summers here seeing that flamed (24) car and to see how good (Gordon) was here,” Byron said. “It’s great to carry on that legacy with the car and we’ll share a couple memories over it.”
Byron is currently in third place overall in the Cup Series standings with the regular season finale taking place on Saturday night in Daytona.
Martin Truex Jr. still sits in first place overall while Hamlin currently sits in second ahead of Byron. Truex Jr. scored 30 more points and finished in sixth, but has yet to clinch the regular season title.
Hendrick Motorsports currently has two of their four drivers in the field with Byron and Larson. Fellow teammates Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman are in a must-win scenario now to clinch their spots.
“That’s just the flaws with having a four-car team, one does so well and the other doesn’t,” Gordon said about Byron and Elliott’s day. “In these type of races, the whole weekend has to be flawless with qualifying, restarts and pit road strategies.”
“We really focus on those 10 races,” Byron said on him and Fugle getting prepared for the playoffs. “I feel good about our notebook with those tracks but there’s also a lot of good cars. (Hamlin) has been really fast, (Truex Jr.) has been fast, (Larson) has been really good too. We just have to keep building but I think the tracks suit us well, (Fugle) knows those tracks well so we should have some good races coming up.”
Kevin Harvick drove his final race at The Glen on Sunday. The 2006 Watkins champion gained 12 spots to finish in 21st place.
Harvick and Brad Keselowski both cemented their playoff spots by gaining enough points. Keselowski finished 15th.
Byron will headline next year’s race at The Glen as he aims to be the third repeat champion in the last five races.