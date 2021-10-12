Mat Williamson has enjoyed a near perfect eight days, posting five lucrative wins in the stretch and collecting in excess of $88,000.
It opened with his first win in the Outlaw 200, and concluded Sunday afternoon with his second straight Billy Whittaker Cars 200, winning at Oswego Speedway in the crown jewel event during Super DIRT Week.
The back to back victories - with his first coming in 2019 while COVID did not allow a 2020 installment - put him in stalwart company with other back-to-backers: Stewart Friesen, Billy Decker, Brett Hearn, Merv Treichler, and Buzzie Reutimann.
Williamson saw daylight with a quarter of the race to go. Then-leader and pole sitter Peter Britten and Tyler Dipple tangled in the fourth turn. The pair washed out of the way, and Williamson navigated the melee and was scored the leader of lap 151.
From there, Williamson was nearly untouched through the balance of the 200 lap event. However, Billy Decker made one final bid as the late race pace accelerated. He approached the rear bumper of Williamson's mount with Matt Sheppard stalking from third, but couldn't get there to make a winning bid and settled for second.
With the win, Williamson slips past Britten and is tied with Billy Decker for second on the season-long points ledger. Williamson's three wins serves as the tie-breaker over Decker.
Meanwhile, as Sheppard watched the lead pair battle, he extended his points lead. Heading to the NGK NTK World Finals at the Dirt Track at Charlotte, Sheppard is in a good spot as he chases a record eighth Super DIRTcar Series Championship. The final races of the year for the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series, World of Outlaws Late Model Series and the Super DIRTcar Series will be contested November 4-6.
Stewart Friesen raced to fourth ahead of Larry Wight. Carey Terrance, Rocky Warner, Dipple, Mike Gular and Jimmy Phelps rounded out the top 10.
In the DIRTcar Sportsman headliner, Zach Sobotka took flight from 19th, and won the Chevrolet Performance 75. Charging around the top of the speedway, Sobotka was making ground while the lead trio of polesitter Chad Edwards, Andrew Buff and Matt Janczuk were content to ride in order.
Buff eventually dropped out with a broken shock, slowing the pace and moving Janczuk to second and Sobotka to third. On the restart, Sobotka went back to the high groove, and occupied second on lap 51. Three laps later, Sobotka arrived at the leader's bumper. The battle ended anticlimactically; Edwards slowed with a flat right rear.
Inheriting the lead, Sobotka dropped into a more conventional line around the inner hub of the speedway. Janczuk stayed within earshot through a series of quick cautions, and with 10 to go, Sobokta tried to find a faster line with a wider approach. Janczuk closed as he stayed on the low line, and with five to go was firmly on the leader's bumper.
Sobokta swapped back low to defend the top spot, and held that through the checkers. Janczuk was second ahead of charging Brian Calabrese, Justin Stone and Alex Payne. It was the young Payne's first top five at Oswego.
Sunday opened with the The DIRTcar Pro Stock Championship. That event fell in favor of Chad Jeseo. Jeseo outlasted Jason Casey for the victory. Jeseo faced an early rival in Luke Horning, passing him for the top spot 10 laps in. Horning's day came to an end against the wall a few circuits later.
With 20 on the board, Casey moved to second ahead of Nick Stone and tried to keep pace with the leader. Nick Stone and Rich Crane were battling for third when chaos struck, and the wreck ended with Stone pitside and Crane having rolled over.
Jeseo remained in command when the green flag unfurled again, working slower traffic with ease en route to the win. Casey held on for second; Scott Townslee gave up third on the final lap as his machine lost grip, allowing Rob Yetman to crack the podium spots. Mike White and Chuck Dumblewski also made contact coming to the checkers, with White taking fourth ahead of the recovering Townslee machine.
Saturday's headline Salute to the Troops 150 was won by the dominant Stewart Friesen. It marks his first win in the 358-Modified Super DIRT Week championship event. Friesen had previously finished second in the race four times. He also has five Billy Whittaker Cars 200 wins on the Modified side, having missed the podium in that event only twice in the last 11 events.
Searching for the elusive 358 crown, Friesen was running stop and opted to pit around lap 70. Then-leader Mat Williamson also pitted, along with Larry Wight. Tim Sears Jr. took the helm, racing with Billy Dunn and Michael Maresca. After restarting 21st, Friesen needed only 15 laps to return to the top 10 in the running order. Wight was ahead of him, needing only six circuits to jump from 15th to 10th.
All of that jumbling went for naught as Rocky Warner drew a lap 90 caution period, and officials called the competition caution during that slow down. Sears and Anthony Perrergo both took advantage of the competition caution, with Maresca staying out to take the lead. Danny Johnson moved to second ahead of Wight, Friesen and Williamson.
Friesen had worked to clean off a line on the high side, and was rolling. Sticking to that groove, Friesen passed Wight for third before a suspension failure sidelined the No. 99L. On the restart following Wight's issue, Friesen went back high and passed Maresca for the lead on lap 115.
Maresca dogged Friesen to the end, riding the leader's bumper to the double checkers. However, the runner-up effort was erased when he was found light on the scales and disqualified to 40th place. Williamson moved to second ahead of Phelps, Danny Johnson and Billy Decker.
Billy Dunn was torn up in the race, and finished with most of the body missing from his No. 49. However, he rallied - and finished - in 11th. The effort to come back from the late race accident helped him clinch the 2021 DIRTcar 358 Modified championship.
Saturday's program was pushed back until 6 pm and opened with Last Chance Showdown races.
Ketih Flach topped Erick Rudolph in the first Super DIRTcar Series modified LCS race, with Jimmy Horton besting Gary Lindberg and Kenny Tremont Jr. in the second.
DIRTcar 358 Modified last chance showdown wins went to popular star Todd Root, who topped Erick Rudolph and Jimmy Phelps in the first race. Darren Smith won the second.
DIRTcar Sportsman Last chance qualifier wins went to Tyler Murray, JJ Courcy and Nick Heywood.
Friday's busy card included the Friday Night Lights heat races for all divisions.
The Super DIRTcar Series Modifieds raced in three events. All winners came from the front row. Larry Wight and Stewart Friesen raced to wins in the first two events from the outside pole position while Max McLaughlin took the third event from the pole with Matt Sheppard in tow.
The DIRTcar 358-Modified was divided into three heats, with all three winners coming from the front row. Billy Dunn and Tim Sears won the first and third events from the pole while Billy Decker won the second from outside the front row. Pole sitter Matt Williamson was second.
The DIRTcar sportsman field was set by five qualifying races. Wins went to Mike Fowler, Dalton Rombough, Brian Calabrese, David Rogers and Mike Bruno. Bruno started 10th in his heat, and was followed to the line by fifth place starter Chris Cayea.
Nick Stone won the first of two DIRTcar Pro Stock qualifying heats, with Chad Jeseo winning the second.
Earlier in the day, Chad Edwards was the top qualifier for the DIRTcar Sportsman field, topping Andrew Buff, Matt Janczuk, Alan Fink, Justin Stone and Chris Mackey.
Luke Horning posted a 24.487 lap to top the DIRTcar Pro Stock qualifying field. Chad Jeseo, Nick Stone, Jason Casey, Rich Crane and Josh Coonradt occupied the top six spots.
In qualifying Thursday, Peter Britten posted the fastest time among the 71 modifieds signed in for the Billy Whittaker Cars 200. Britten lapped the track in 20.471 seconds, better than runner-up Jimmy Phelps' 20.656. Max McLaughlin, Larry Wight, Stewart Friesen and Pat Ward locked into the top six positions.
Billy Dunn set fast time among DIRTcar 358-Modified contenders, lapping the oval in 20.688 seconds. Dunn's lap would have locked him into third in the modified field. Mat Williamson, Tim Sears Jr., Stewart Friesen, Billy Decker and Rob Bellinger locked into the first six spots. In all 73 cars signed up to post time, with 69 making qualifying passes. Among those that didn't post time were Erick Rudolph and Jimmy Phelps.
Satellite events
Williamson was hot at the satellite events, sweeping the marquee races at Brewerton and at Weedsport ahead of the Friday Night Lights qualifying races.
Thursday, Williamson won the Hurricane Harvey 75. A bad redraw left Williamson 11th at the initial start. Larry Wight was again a force, taking the lead from outside the front row. Williamson moved to fourth on lap 58, passing Mike Maresca. On lap 64, Williamson moved past Jimmy Phelps for third. It looked like that was the end of the run, with Wight holding a nearly insurmountable edge in the waning laps.
However, with five to go, disaster struck Wight. Contact with the wall resulted in a breakdown, dropping him from contention. The lead fell to Ronnie Davis III, and Williamson had a viable bid for the lead negated by a second quick slow down. Davis blocked Williamson on that restart attempt, but a three car pile up brought the pair side by side under yellow once more. Davis jumped out by a car length when the green lights came back on. Williamson swung high off Turn 4 coming to the white flag, and quickly gobbled up a car-length deficit on the leader. Side by side, the pair touched, and Williamson was able to recover quickly and take the lead, and ultimately the win and a $4,000 check. Davis was third ahead of Jimmy Phelps, Tim Sears Jr. and Michael Maresca.
In DIRTcar Sportsman Series action, Cameron Tuttle picked up a huge win. Tuttle was running out front alone, but a furious charge by Zach Sobotka brought some last-lap fireworks. Clearing slower traffic and catching an unsuspecting Tuttle, Sobotka surprised the leader with a slide job attempt in the final corners. Tuttle held strong on the top, besting Sobotka at the line for the $1,000 win. Will Shields was third ahead of Brian Calabrese and Chris Mackey.
At Weedsport Speedway, Williamson scored the kickoff party. Williamson made two bold moves while battling for position among lapped cars. The dangerous path paid off well the first time; the latter move was more force than finesse.
Williamson, the 2021 DIRTcar 358 Modified Hoosier Tire Weekly Racing champion, ran off turn two and split then-leader Sears Jr and a slower car going down the backstretch. The lapped car relented, and Williamson was able to forge a pass. Sears passed Williamson again on lap 61. Mirroring his prior second turn surge, Williamson again braved the middle with Billy Dunn up high and Sears to his left. Frustration with the slower traffic boiled over as Williamson charged the corner without worry if Dunn braked or not; everyone survived the harrowing encounter and Williamson was able to take the point, forging the final lead change on lap 64. From there it was all Williamson and a $4,000 payday. Sears Jr., Wight, Davis III and Jordan McCreadie filled the top five.
Alan Fink took the lead in the DIRTcar Sportsman series event at the halfway point, passing Chris Mackey. Mackey followed the leader through lapped traffic, until a caution period cleared the air with seven to go. Recalling an earlier lead change when Fink swept by using the high line, Mackey parked his No. 3 up top on the restart, and a lap later, changed lanes to work the bottom and completed what proved to be the winning pass off turn four. From there, he dropped back to the bottom and won over a charging Brian Calabrese and Alan Fink, Zach Sobotka and AJ Potrzebowski Jr.
The week started with Williamson winning Tuesday night in the held-over Super DIRTcar Series Demon 100.
Williamson rolled off fourth in the $10,000 win event, first shrugging off 2021 Brewerton Speedway Modified Champion Jimmy Phelps and Peter Britten in a march through the top five before keeping Larry Wight at bay for the victory.
Wight was leading, and Williamson after gaining the second spot, was trying to hang with the No. 99L late in hopes of hitting the lines right on restarts. The problem solved itself when Wight broke, leaving Williamson to again hold off Phelps, Britten and fellow-top five finishers Chris Hile and Matt Sheppard.
Josh Coonradt won the DIRTcar Pro Stock series event. Riding third while Jim Normoyle and Luke Horning dueled at the front, Horning's rear quarter fell from the car and forced a caution period on the final circuit. Horning was sent pitside with additional sheet metal hanging free, allowing Coonradt - the defending Super DIRT Week Pro Stock Champion - to give chase. In the final corner, Coonradt stormed around Normoyle and won at the line by .094 seconds. The win was his seventh of 2021.
Chuck Dumblewski was third ahead of Ivan Joslin and Eli Gilbert.