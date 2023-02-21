Mat Williamson secured the DIRTcar Nationals Big Gator Championship with two wins during three Super DIRTcar Series events hosted at Volusia Speedway Park. Rain halted the program Friday, but wins in the second and final leg of the miniseries were more than enough to propel Williamson to the title.
Williamson clawed his way to fourth by the halfway point in the 50-lap main, wheeling a back-up car from ninth at the initial green. Erick Rudolph was next to succumb to Williamson, giving up third on lap 27. From there, Jack Lehner and Williamson reeled in Rick Laubach, and swapped the lead several times.
Entering the final five laps, Lehner was leading again. Lapped traffic played a role, and Williamson leveraged the slower traffic to forge a last-lap pass to steal the win. Lehner stayed low, and Williamson charged around the top groove. Down the backstretch, Lehner’s inside line was blocked by a slower car, allowing Williamson to storm around to the checkers.
“With seven or eight to go he kind of left me a little bit,” Williamson said in a DIRTcar release. “Then I caught some more lapped cars and got back up to him to put myself in a position where we could win.”
“Lapped traffic was just tough,” Lehner said. “I always prefer the bottom and that’s where they all were. I had to venture around to find somewhere to get around them. The middle worked a little bit here and there to pick off some guys. At the end there, I saw that Jimmy (Phelps) was the next lapped car and there was one lap to go. In my mind, I figured Jimmy’s fast. I’ll tuck in behind him… but by doing that, Jimmy was struggling tonight. I got caught behind him and Mat got around on the outside.”
Rudolph was third ahead of Max McLaughlin, Peter Britten, Matt Sheppard, Rick Laubach, Stewart Friesen, Marc Johnson and HJ Bunting.
While rain canceled Friday’s program, Williamson was also triumphant in Thursday’s action. Another last-lap pass paid dividends for Williamson, flying past Demetrios Drellos in the closing moments for what was then his third career feature win during the DIRTcar Nationals.
Starting third, Williamson quickly tumbled to fifth behind Matt Sheppard and McLaughlin. Finally solving those two, Williamson went back to work and was second with 11 laps remaining. Watching Drellos in the first and second turns, Williamson saw the leader tightening up. When Drellos pushed over the cushion, it forced the leader to be more conservative. This opened the door for Williamson.
“I really had nothing to lose so, I just threw it in on the bottom. I kind of turned my head to the right to make sure I was clear, gassed her up a little bit in the brown of the middle of the racetrack and cleared them enough that I could protect a slider going into (turn) three. I got lucky there,” Williamson said.
Drellos couldn’t counter, and held for second. Rudolph was third, and then Wight and McLaughlin followed in the top five.
McLaughlin won the opener, holding off Matt Sheppard. More interestingly, McLaughlin could barely see the race track. While removing a visor tear-off, McLaughlin inadvertently removed all the tear offs. Track residue built up on his helmet and visor, causing him to ultimately jump the cushion in the final circuits.
Sheppard tried to capitalize, but McLaughlin recovered to finish and held on for his third career win at the DIRTcar Nationals. Stewart Friesen charged to third but could not advance further. Rudolph was fourth and Drellos was fifth.
The Super DIRTcar Series will kick off the points season next month, racing the two-day Rumble in the Hills March 31 and April 1 at Atomic Speedway in Waverly, Ohio.
Short Track Super Series events halted by rain
The Short Track Super Series lost the last two events of their Sunshine Swing at All Tech Raceway last week.
David Schilling won their Thursday program, becoming the 38th different winner in STSS history. His win was dominant; only seven cars were on the lead lap at the conclusion of the event. Matt Sheppard was second ahead of Tyler Siri, Peter Britten and Larry Wight. Brian Calabrese won the Sportsman feature.
Friesen won the opener, with the car billowing smoke as the engine started to come apart on the final circuits. The win paid $4,000. He has won 37 STSS events now, giving him a six-win edge over all-time win list runner-up Sheppard. Sheppard was second ahead of Alex Payne, Schilling and Erick Rudolph. Dylan Madsen won the sportsman feature.
The Short Track Super Series will bring modified racing back to Hagerstown (Md.) Speedway on March 10-11 with the ‘Mods in the Mid-Atlantic’ special.
Land of Legends Raceway added to DIRTVision lineup
Land of Legends Raceway will simulcast on DIRTVision and Land of Legends TV this summer, starting with the opener in April.
“Our goal with Land of Legends TV from the start was to take our Saturday night stars and their sponsors and make them household names all over the country,” said Land of Legends Raceway promoter Paul Cole. “Teaming up with DIRTVision only strengthens that commitment and will bring our exciting show to viewers all over the world. We feel DIRTVision subscribers will love what we bring to the table.”
A recent episode of “Where Legends are Made Podcast” recapped the decision and evolution of the free-streaming idea.
For more information, visit WWW.DIRTvision.com or LandofLegendsRaceway.com
DeVore is Promoter of the Year
Lyle DeVore of Malta, N.Y., who promotes Albany-Saratoga Speedway was named the Auto Racing Promoter of the Year at the 50th annual RPM@Daytona Workshops as part of the Eastern Region of RPM balloting.
“This has been a long journey,” stated DeVore in an event release. He was diagnosed with cancer in 2022.
“This award isn’t just about me, it’s about my family, my friends, our employees and racers, everyone who has stood behind me. This is an incredible milestone in my career and I am grateful for this opportunity. It is humbling and one of the greatest honors you can ever receive in our sport,” he said.
DeVore took over promotions at Albany-Saratoga in 2012. The Super DIRTcar Series will be back at the track this September. Following the 2020 season, DeVore was named “The Pandemic” Auto-Racing Promoter of the Year, after averaging nearly 150 cars per night without bodies in the grandstands.
DeVore was given a watch from Speedway Motorsports, a trophy and a custom diecast recognizing his accomplishments.