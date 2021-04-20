As the Bristol dirt surface experience draws to an end, the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars and Super DIRTcar Series Modifieds will take their turn at the fabled oval this week.
Two decades have passed since the WoO Sprints have circled Bristol Motor Speedway; the SDS Modifieds have never been there.
Set for April 22-24, the event will feature 38 drivers in the World of Outlaws Bristol Throwdown; five competitors were also in action when the clay was trucked into Thunder Valley in 2000 and 2001. In addition to the lucrative payouts, the winners will also take home versions of the BMS Gladiator Swords as trophies from their endeavors.
The last time the Outlaws were in town — the event was dubbed the World of Outlaws Challenge — Donny Schatz was able to score a victory, winning one of the features contested in 2001. Schatz has since amassed 299 victories and 10 series championships.
“The magnitude of it was surreal,” Schatz said in a release from Bristol Motor Speedway. “It was a big ordeal. It’s a really unique setting, like it’s truly a coliseum. It was fast. We did a lot of things to cars back then 20 years ago to make sure they would withstand the speed and the banking…The idea is awesome. It’s certainly a thrill for many to be back.”
Jason Sides is making a return to Bristol, alongside Jac Haudenschild, Tim Shaffer and Paul McMahan. Each of those pilots manned 900-horsepower machines in the Bristol events contested at the turn of the century.
Kyle Larson has been tabbed to drive Paul Silva’s No. 57; Larson was second in both Super Late Model features contested during the Bristol Dirt Nationals, and drove in both the NASCAR Cup and Truck Series races last March during Food City Dirt Race weekend. Last year, Larson won 12 World of Outlaw Feature races.
Defending series champion and five-time race winner Brad Sweet will join the charge, representing Kasey Kahne Racing. Sheldon Haudenschild, Logan Shuchart, David Gravel, Rico Abreu and Kraig Kinser are also on the entry list.
The Super DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds charge will be anchored by a stalwart cast of past champions. Matt Sheppard, fresh off a $3,000 win at Outlaw Speedway, will be in the pits along with Brett Hearn, Danny Johnson, Billy Decker and 2019 champion Mat Williamson. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the 2020 season was put on hold, and no champion was crowned last year.
Erick Rudolph is planning to make the haul, along with Mike Mahaney, Peter Britten, local star Kevin Root, and Jimmy Phelps.
Both divisions will shake down their rides on Thursday, April 22. After that, full racing programs will follow on April 23-24. Friday’s program features a 25-lap, $10,000-to-win World of Outlaws Sprint Car main and a 40-lap $10,000-to-win SDS feature. Saturday’s WoO Sprint main is $25,000-to-win after a 25-lap distance while the SDS contingent goes 40-laps for $10,000 again. Both events for the Super DIRTcar Series are Super DIRT Week guaranteed starter events.
Practice opens Friday and Saturday at 6:00 pm, with SDS group qualifying at 7:05 with heats to follow 7:20 pm.
The Bristol conversion has created a track featuring 19-degrees of banking in the turns, 50-foot wide racing areas and needed 23,000-cubic yards of clay to create.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.bristolmotorspeedway.com. A three-day adult pass is $80. Friday and Saturday admission is $40 per day.
Sheppard Wins at OutlawMaking his first run at Outlaw in 2021, Matt Sheppard carved his way to the front in rapid fashion to win the $3,000 Modified feature.
Sheppard started 10th, and wrestled the lead from Tyler Siri on lap 18 to win the main; a lap 25-caution period slowed the pace and offered Siri a final crack at Sheppard. However, the three-time Outlaw Speedway champion spurned the charge, and held on over Siri, Brady Fultz, Danny Johnson and Nick Nye.
Davey Franek won the Patriot Sprint Tour 360s sprint feature. Jordan Thomas held on for second ahead of Jonathan Preston and Mark Smith. Jared Zimbardi rounded out the top five.
Alex Payne swept the 602 Crate Sportsman features. Payne won the DIRTcar Hoosier Tire main, leading from the outset from the front row. In rare appearances, Dalton Rombough was next, followed by Andrew Buff, AJ Potrzebowski and Tommy Collins Jr. Payne changed to the American Racer Tires, and found a similar but less forgiving outcome. Karl Comfort picked up the lead, and held the point until Payne charged from seventh to the lead on lap nine. A flurry of caution periods offered Comfort changes to solve the Payne riddle, but he ultimately settled for second ahead of asphalt convert Bryce Bailey, Kaiden Dgien and Chris Fisher.
Justin Eldredge won a tricky Hobby Stock main. Eldredge was chasing the leader when the point driver made contact with a slow car exiting the track. Eldredge inherited the lead, and endured a bump-and-run attempt from Minutolo. Minutolo took second ahead of Jeremy Trankm Josh Towner and Casey Wagner.
Glenn Whritenour won his second Street Stock main over Gene Balmer, Gene Sharpsteen, Jared Hill and Landon Albanese.
Kenneth Evans held off Rob Williams’ late race surge for his first four-cylinder win of the year. Dante Mancuso, Derrick Puryear and Scott Lehman filled the top five.
The weekend’s racing was contested in tribute and memory of Cindy Lane.
The Roy Silvers Memorial is set for April 23. Racing is at 7:30 with all seven divisions scheduled for action.
For details, visit www.outlawspeedwayllc.com
Land of Legends opens SaturdayLand of Legends Raceway will open Saturday.
The headliners will be the 358-Modifieds, with the Sportsman division contesting the Cabin Fever 40. 305 Sprints, Street Stocks and Hobby Stocks are also on the card, with gates opening at 4 pm.
For details, check out the schedule on LandofLegendsRaceway.com
Chris Marquart’s “Motorsports” appears every Tuesday during racing season. Contact Chris at (315) 729-3999 or at smashedempirefilms@gmail.com.