The weekend was loaded with racing action, but it was a tale of two strategies as multiple tracks welcomed touring series, while others went dormant with respect to local County Fair activities.
The World of Outlaws returned to Central New York, stopping first at Ransomville on Friday before heading off to Weedsport Speedway on Saturday night.
At Weedsport, Sheldon Haudenschild misjudged lapped traffic, and he gave the win to David Gravel.
Haudenschild was in command. Again. But, came up short on the win. Again. Haudenschild was committed to the extreme outside line.
Donny Schatz was an early force. Schatz was looking to book career win No. 301 and end an 18-race winless streak since he put up No. 300 in Dubuque. He was out front while a patient top five stalked the leader, with Gravel and Haudenschild lurking. At the halfway point, the pace amplified.
On lap 19, Haudenschild swept past Gravel for second, and on lap 22, moved past Schatz for the lead.
That move to the point, by all rights, should have been the race-winning move. However, with two to go, Haudenschild tangled with James McFadden. Gravel had moved to second and thus inherited the lead, and maintained through the green-white-checkers restart.
This was a near-carbon copy of Attica Raceway Park, where Haudenschild also stumbled in traffic while leading, and handed Gravel a win. It’s also the sixth time in 2021 where Haudeschild was showing the way with less than 10 to go and did not score the victory.
“I know it’s been over a month since we won, so this one was much needed,” Gravel admitted in a series release. “I just love winning here in New York, too. These fans in the whole northeast are awesome. Our t-shirt trailer was busy all day. I can’t thank these fans enough.”
Brad Sweet finished second ahead of Schatz and Carson Macedo. Logan Schuchart took fifth. Danny Varin, wheeling the No. 00, put his ride in sixth, earning a hard charger award after starting 15th. Paulie Giovanni posted an eighth place effort.
By finishing second, Brad Sweet (7,070) is now 120 points up on Macedo, with 51 of 81 scheduled races contested. Gravel is riding third (-136), with Schatz (-238) and Haudenschild (-276) following.
The series will head next to the Ironman 55 at Federated Auto Parts Speedway this coming weekend, and then August 11-14 will be part of the 60th running of the Knoxville Nationals.
Friday night, Colagiovanni nearly won the whole deal. The 20-year old pilot was on the tail tank of Aaron Reutzel for a green-white-checker finish at Ransomville.
Reutzel defended the top spot, cementing a win where he was out front for all 30 laps. It was his fourth of the year and he gained valuable points in his chase for Rookie of the Year honors. However, Colagiovanni’s fourth start was impactful.
“I really didn’t want to see that yellow,” Reutzel noted in a statement. “I’ve got a guy that I honestly have no clue who he is moving on up and passing Sweet, so I have no prediction at all of what he’s going to do. I was a little afraid of that, and those last two laps were nerve-racking.”
Reutzel, Sweet and Colagiovanni were locked in a battle with Reutzel never giving up the edge. Colagiovanni flexed some muscle on lap 12, darting around the outside of Sweet to take the runner up spot. Haudenschild suffered a flat with two to go, erasing the leader’s edge.
Colagiovanni stuck to the top groove, and smothered the No. 83. However, on the final lap, the inside groove proved to be a bit better, and Reutzel won over Colagiovanni. Kraig Kinser was third. Sweet and Gravel filled the top five.
In other touring series action, the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour made their first trip to New York International Raceway Park At Lancaster Speedway. Orchard Park’s Patrick Emerling took the win there, marking his second tour win of the year.
Max McLaughlin started on the pole for the event.
Other Touring Series Action
Shawn Nye from Lancaster, NY won the 30-lap Sportsman feature for the first time in 2021. West Seneca, NY’s Ken Maltby held off Mark Hoch to score the win in the Street Stocks. David Brunka from Cheektowaga, NY won his third 4 Cylinder feature of the season.
Whelen Tour points leader Justin Bonsignore took the lead on lap 90, with Emerling following to second. A flurry of caution periods jumbled the field over the next 15 laps, with Emerling emerging as the leader. A final caution period, the fourth of the race, gave the field a final shot at Emerling with eight to go, but Emerling held strong. Bonsignore was second ahead of Max McLaughlin. Jon McKennedy and Eric Goodale posted top fives.
Shawn Nye took the sportsman checkers over John Barger and Tyler Catalano. Andy Jankowiak was fourth and George Skora III was fifth. Ken Malty won the Street Stock feature. Dave Krawczyk was chasing and Mike Dalfonso earned the final podium spot. David Brunka won the four-cylinder main.
The tape-delay version of the race will air Wednesday, August 11 at 2 pm on NBCSN.
Lancaster will race again August 5, welcoming the Legends of Lancaster and the Ken Heckler Memorial 51 for the Street Stocks. Sportsman, four-cylinders and NYPA TQ Midgets will be on the card, with racing at 7 pm.
Spencer Speedway opened for one of their select 2021 dates, welcoming the Race of Champions to the speedway. Emerling scored the win there Friday night before his Whelen victory at Lancaster. Jankowiak was second ahead of Matt Hirschman, Mike Leaty and Timmy Catalano. Gary Noe won the asphalt Super Stock feature over Travis Montgomery and Joe Mancuso. Jacob Gustafson won the four-cylinder main and Ashley Schoonmaker won the six-cylinder feature.
Spencer will open for racing again on August 20 and September 13.
The Super DIRTcar Series’ Midway 100 was called off due to pending showers at the Orange County Fair Speedway. The Series has been added to the Centennial 102 event August 12 as a make-up.
The win will pay $10,000, and replaces the Battle of the Midway. Mat Williamson is the defending winner of the Centennial race, winning the $100,000 prize in the 2019 running.
All advanced ticket sales for the Battle of the Midway 100 will be honored for the Centennial 102.
Several factors played into the cancelling of Thunder Mountain’s Super DIRTcar Series event set for Tuesday. A shortage of tires, a shortage of parts and other factors resulted in the event being pushed off, with hopes of booking in the 2022 season. Thunder Mountain was closed this weekend in lieu of the Broome County Fair.
The next Super DIRTcar Series event is at Land of Legends Raceway, where twin 60s will be the order of the day. That is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug 4. This card will include the conclusion of the Liberty 100 plus the regularly-scheduled Let’s Go Bowling event. The track was closed this weekend in lieu of the Ontario County Fair.
The DIRTcar Northeast Sportsman Series Central Region will be part of the program August 4. Cameron Tuttle won the DIRTcar Northeast Sportsman Series West Region main Saturday at Genesee Speedway. Austin Susice, Phil Vigneri III, Robert Bublak Jr, and Kyle Richner filled the top five.
The Empire Super Sprints and Patriot Sprint Tour will battle at Land of Legends Raceway August 7, along with the DIRTcar Sportsman, 305 Sprint Cars, Street Stocks and Hobby Stocks. The PST will run a full program, with the ESS cars contesting their hold-over feature from July 20.
Visit www.landoflegendsraceway.com for additional details.
Oswego Speedway welcomed the ISMA touring supermodifieds for the King of Wings X. Mike Lichty won the ISMA main, topping Michael Muldoon and Otto Sitterly. Tyler Thompson was fourth and Chris Perley filled the top five.
Jeffrey Battle won the 350 supers main over Chase Locke and Dave Cliff.
Friday night, the USLMS was at Outlaw Speedway. Dave Hess Jr. took the win in the 30-lap feature over Bryce Davis and Max Blair. Greg Oakes and Chad Homan rounded out the top five.
The local card included the Steve Kent Memorial, with 22-cars signing in for the Modified feature. Cory Costa won the 30-lap feature, with Bobby Varin chasing. Brady Fultz, Jim LaRock and Kyle Coffey ranked in the top five. Carter Crooker won the American Racer Sportsman feature over Steve Davis and AJay Potrzebowski. Steve Gray won the Hoosier Sportsman feature over Ajay Potrzebowski Jr. and AJ Lloyd. The full fender wins went to Glenn Whritenour (Street Stock), Rich Sharpsteen (Hobby Stock) and Brian Grant (Four-Cylinder).
SATURDAYIn weekly division action, Matt Janczuk won the first of two Sportsman mains at Fulton Speedway, MAtt Janczuk won the first of two DIRTcar Sportsman features. Joe Kline and Kyle Devendorf earned podium efforts. Brett Draper won the second Sportsman feature, with Tim Devendorf and Cody Manitta taking second and third. Chad Homan won the RUSH Late Model main over Harry Halliday and Brett Belden. Buddy Leathley (Novice Sportsman) and Marc Minutolo (Hobby Stocks) took divisional wins, and Brandon Carvey won the novelty Boat Race.
In other action Saturday at Genesee Speedway’s Terry Pangrazio Memorial Night, Bill Holmes won the RUSH Late Model main over JJ Mazur and Jeremy Wonderling. John Zimmerman won the Street Stock feature, while Dante Mancuso (Mini Stock), Tyler Guzzardi (Novice Sportsman) and Alexis Traxler (Youth) earned class wins.
FRIDAYIn weekly action at Brewerton, Chris Hile scored a modified win over Billy Decker, Larry Wight, Jimmy Phelps and Tim Sears Jr. Tom Sears Jr. earned the 358-modified bonus. Zach Sobotka won the sportsman main ahead of Tyler Murray, Chris Mackey, Tony Finch and Amy Holland. Justin Williams (Mod Lites) and Quinn Wallis (Four-Cylinders) also visited victory lane.
Billy Dunn scored his 100th modified win at Can-Am Friday night, besting Tyler Meeks, Derek Webb, Shaun Shaw and Ryan Bartlett. Josh Reome won the Sportsman main over Remington Hamm and David Rogers. Justin White collected the Pro Stock checkers. Steve Smith and Frank Mackin (Limited Sportsman) took class wins.
At Utica-Rome, Stewart Friesen went over the berm and then to victory lane, rebounding from the early mistake to remain unbeaten in Thunder on the Thruway action. He has won all four events, with Andy Bachetti, Matt Sheppard, Brian Gleason and Jessica Friesen following in this effort. Matt Janczuk won the Sportsman main over Brian Calabrese and Tanner Warner. Kenny Gates took the Pro Stock main, while Jeremy Slosek (Limited Sportsman), Billy Hillman (Four-Cylinder, DOHC), Dale Van Allen (Four-Cylinder, SOHC), Brett Putnam (All Star Slingshots) and Corky Warner (Junior Slingshots) celebrated victories.
Chris Marquart’s “Motorsports” appears every Tuesday during racing season. Contact Chris at (315) 729-3999 or at smashedempirefilms@gmail.com.