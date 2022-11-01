A pair of local stars again found success at the World Short Track Championships, the penultimate event of the 2022 DIRTcar season for the Northeast divisions. Contested again at the Dirt Track at Charlotte, the NE Sportsman Modifieds (DIRTcar Sportsman) and the DIRTcar Pro Stocks were part of the card.
Josh Coonradt and Kevin Ridley - who won the season-ending Gerald Haers Memorial at Land of Legends Raceway in September - earned popular wins.
Kevin Ridley won the 30-lap feature, holding off David Rogers and then Dave Conant through a flurry of caution periods that kept the field tight.
Mike Fowler fired from the pole to start, and Ridley quickly overtook him. The pace was on and off, with Fowler hanging close through the first two-thirds of the feature. However, with five to go, Dave Conant - who started 11th - charged past David Rogers and Fowler and was mounting a charge.
"There was a good patch of moisture on the top all the way around. As long as I hit that, I could drive down off the corner and then clear them guys and get right back to the bottom,” Ridley remarked in a statement.
Ridley held off Conant, Rogers, Zachary Buff and Derrick McGrew for the win. Rogers won the DIRTcar Sportsman preliminary feature Thursday.
Coonradt's win is a career moment, and his first win at Charlotte. Coonradt looks strong, and showed plenty of poise in the feature. Battling with Pro Stock ace Luke Horning, Coonradt saw Horning slip past to take the lead in the 25-lap main. Horning made the pass low and finished with a slide job, but started running a wider - and presumably faster - line.
Coonradt took a quick note, and dove to the bottom to take the lead. In clean air, Coonradt looked solid, however the time clocks showed Horning was closing on the high line.
"Once I saw [Horning] on the bottom, I figured it was the fastest way around,” Coonradt said in a release from DIRTcar. “So, I dove to the bottom. The car felt better but after talking with Luke he just told me he was coming on the top. We got the race done and we finished on top.”
“I was running the bottom because that’s how I got in the lead,” said Horning. “I pulled a slide job on him, and we were keeping the lead for a little while. Then he got a slide job on me and I just couldn’t keep the momentum with him. It opened up a big gap with no yellows. I think about half a straight-away. We closed it to about a quarter of a straight away.”
Pete Stefanski moved up to third ahead of Marc Lalonde and Sheldon Martin. Stefanski won a preliminary feature earlier in the week. It was his fifth race of 2022 with the new car, and it resulted in his first win at the World Short Track Championships.
Tire choice was all the difference for Trent Ivey, who won the Pro Late Model feature. The 30-lap main challenged his setup, but the softer compound right rear was just what was needed as he powered from eighth to win. A lap 12 restart allowed Ivey to take second, and then a few laps later, he overtook defending race winner Dillon Brown. Brown and Ricky Green filled the podium positions. Stephen Pedulla won the opener for the Pro Late Models on Thursday.
The UMP Modified World Short Track Championship was Kyle Strickler's to lose - and he did. A mechanical failure allowed Taylor Cook to move past and then hold off Ethan Dotson to take the victory in the race. Previously, he had finished fourth, third, second and was also a winner in the 2017 All Star Invitational. But the win in the big dance had been elusive. Strickler himself is a three-time champion of the race, but the valve train failure was the end of his night. With the win over Dotson and Justin Haley, Cook is only the third different winner in the last seven editions of the race. Ethan Dodson won the UMP Modified All Star Invitational on Thursday.
The UMPs will join the 604 late Models and 3/4-Modifieds at Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville, Fla. during the Reutimann Memorial, November 17-19.
Gavin Cowan scored the 602 Crate Late Model feature at the World Short Track Championships, a stunning victory for the 15-year old pilot from Rincon, GA. He battled leader Daniel Parker early, passing him for the final lead change on lp 12 of an event that was laden with caution periods.
The Street Stock feature did not disappoint. Devon Morgan cashed in the win, but not before a compliment of drama and excitement helped etched the feature into World Short Track Championship history. Starting 11th in the 20-lap main, Morgan carved a path to the front. Patrick Lyon was moving up likewise; starting 10th and beating Morgan to the point. Lyon cruised on the top side, leading at halfway. Morgan was comfortable on the bottom, and the pair were side by side and used every bit of surface to support their winning bids. Eventually, Morgan found extra grip on the inside line and forged a pass. Ultimately, David Duke passed Lyon for second after starting 17th.
Ty Norder won the 25-lap Hoosier Racing Tire Pro Modified feature. It falls in as his second all time win. Charging from 22nd to second, Michael Leach showed muscle behind race winner Ty Norder.
Starting 11th in the Thunder Bomber feature, Rod Tucker tallied a win in the 20-lap feature. He powered to eighth right out of the gate, and a flurry of cautions in the opening 10 laps allowed him to power into second before taking the lead for good. Tucker had not won in four years, and he last visited victory lane at The Dirt Track at Charlotte in 2018, winning a Monster Mini Stock feature.
Matt Gilbert scored the 25-lap Mini stock win over Stacy Brock and Nick Broome; he led wire to wire from the pole.
The Hornet division drew support for three separate features, with John Windham, Newman Presnell and Dan Banson collecting checkered flags. Friday's Hornet wins went to Zack Sloane, Presnell, and John Windham.
Attention now turns to the World Finals, where the champions in the World of Outlaw Sprint, Late Model and Super DIRTcar Series divisions will be formally crowned. Going into the event, Brad Sweet is a thin 16 points ahead of David Gravel in the World of Outlaws Sprint Series chase. Sweet is chasing his fourth straight crown.
Dennis Erb is leading Tanner English, with more than 150 points in hand in the World of Outlaws Late Model Series standings. It would be Erb's first championship.
Matt Sheppard leads Mat Williamson by 164 markers in the Super DIRTcar Series standings. He is poised to win his ninth SDS title.
Racing will be contested November 3-5. On November 3, the World of Outlaw Late Models and the Super DIRTcar Series will race feature programs. On November 4, The World of Outlaw Sprints and the Super DIRTcar Series will be in action. Saturday's final program will feature all three divisions, with the WoO divisions racing for $25,000-to-win features while the Super DIRTcar Series will chase a $15,000 payday. Preliminary features will pay $15,000 to the WoO Series and $10,000 to the Super DIRTcar competitors.