At Land of Legends, the social distancing chess match continues. Fans were not allowed to attend the race in the grandstands this week, as they have the last several. Ultimately, rain dampened the feature program, but not before Dave Marcuccilli, Kevin Ridley and Jimmy Grant parked in victory lane.
Going into the weekend, Land of Legends Raceway announced there would be no fans in attendance as New York State’s public health emergency guidelines were extended through Sept. 7. However, it does not seem to be the end of the discussion.
This extension has also forced the shuffling of the Super DIRTcar Series races booked for Aug. 4 and 13, at Thunder Mountain and Land of Legends Raceway, respectively. Thunder Mountain’s date is up in the air, and the SDS Gerald Haers Memorial at Land of Legends will move to Sept. 19.
Land of Legends GM Paul Cole spent more than a decade working in Congress, and has experience navigating the tricky waters that have come with the pandemic. Racing was specifically cited in NYS Executive Order 202.47, prohibiting race fans, and only a generalized topic in EO 202.32. EO 202.47 expired on Aug. 2.
Becoming the 103rd different big block race winner at the Ontario County Fairgrounds, Marcuccilli wrestled the lead away from Gil Tegg Jr. in the make-up feature delayed by curfew July 18, and then held off Tim Fuller on a late restart to seal his first modified triumph.
Marcuccilli looked strong, but Erick Rudolph slowed with six laps to go, affixing Fuller to the rear bumper of the leader. Marcuccilli was undaunted, and rolled on to win with Fuller giving chase ahead of Pat Ward and James Sweeting. Larry Wight jumped from 17th on the initial grid to take fifth, and Alan Johnson improved from 25th to sixth.
Kevin Ridley was also triumphant, winning the rain-shorted DIRTcar Sportsman division main. Ridley was out front just past halfway when the skies opened, and as the rain intensified, it was clear the racing was not going to resume. Torrey Stoughtenger followed Ridley ahead of Zach Sobotka, Nick Cooper and Andrew Jacobson. Jimmy Grant ran down Josh Pangrazio in open track without the aid of a caution period or lapped traffic, scoring a win in the Street Stock main. Pangrazio held second ahead of Parker Smith, Adam DePuy and Marc Minutolo.
Rain halted the 305 sprint main, and it will be made up Aug. 8 with Jerry Sehn and Trevor Years occupying the front row. The regularly scheduled modified feature was delayed by the rain and is set for Aug. 8, with Derrick Podsiadlo and Lance Dusett leading the way to the green.
Land of Legends will race again August 8 with a regular program featuring the DIRTcar Modifieds, DIRTcar Sportsman, 305 sprints and street stocks. The track will open again Aug. 13 with a 40-lap, $4,000-to-win Modified special, running along with a 25-lap $1,000 to win Sportsman event and a $500-to-win 20-lap Street Stock feature. There will be no racing at the track Aug. 15. For more, visit www.landoflegendsraceway.com
In addition to losing Thunder Mountain and Land of Legends in the coming weeks, the Super DIRTcar Series’ Battle on the Midway event at Orange County was nixed last week. However, the SDS was able to compete at Bridgeport in New Jersey, with Stewart Friesen taking the win over Billy Decker. Jimmy Phelps, Andy Bachetti and Mike Maresca were next. Friesen also won at Fonda this weekend.
At Thunder Mountain, while they lost what was poised to be the biggest event in the track’s history, there was still cause for celebration. Jordan McCreadie went back-to-back in the DIRTcar 358-Modified division, topping Ronnie Davis III, Colton Wilson, Cory Cormier and Mike Stanton. Nick Nye held off Billy Decker to win the Modified portion.
In other touring news, the Empire Super Sprints cited the extension of the executive order in the cancellation of their races Aug. 7-9, which included stops at Can-Am, Brockville and Weedsport.
Lance Willix won at Can-Am Friday night, with Michael Maresca and Lucas Fuller following him at the checkers. Kevin Root won the DIRTcar Sportsman main, and Chris Mackey scored the other. The track has already released plans to race this coming Friday.
Locally, Matt Sheppard picked up his fifth and sixth wins of the year at Outlaw Speedway, scoring a win in the make-up feature held over from July 10, and then roaring to No. 6 from the front of the field in the second main. With three to go, Sheppard slipped past Kyle Coffey and then took the lead on the next circuit to win over Fultz, Coffey, Alan Johnson, Justin Wright and Danny Johnson. Sheppard, by way of a pair of lackluster showings was handicapped to the front and dominated. He passed Eldon Payne Jr. to take the lead six laps in, and then Kyle Coffey, Danny Johnson, Erick Rudolph and Jim LaRock were left to battle for scraps. Will Shields won the American Racer Tire Sportsman main over Karl Comfort, Zach Sobotka, Chris Fisher and Alex Payne. Sobotka won the Hoosier Tire main, topping Tommy Collins Jr., Zach George, Stacy Jackson and Tommy Paine. Glen Whritenour scored his fifth Street Stock victory of the year; Bob Buono was next with Damian Long, Jake Karlnoski and Aksel Jensen following. Keith Lamphere parked his IMCA Modified in victory lane, keeping Shawn Bruce, Jake Maynard, Rodney Morgan and Trey Palmer at bay. Wayne Ellison kept pace with Sheppard and Whritenour, winning his fifth IMCA Hobby Stock main over Casey Wagner and Bruce Kinner. Jamie Eldredge Jr. and Jason Clugstone filled the top five. Jeremy Bunn won his fourth four-cylinder feature with Ray Hyer giving chase. Scott Lehman Jr., Derrick Evans and Scott Lehman filled the top five. Ethan Decker won the youth feature.
Genesee Speedway is looking to get back to racing, with the Gene DeWitt Memorial booked for Aug. 8. Start time is 6 p.m., and the program will include the RUSH Crate Late Models, DIRTcar Sportsman and Novice Sportsman, Street Stock, four-cylinders and youth four-cylinders.