A pair of storied NASCAR drivers will be racing in Florida this month, returning to Volusia Speedway Park for the DIRTcar Nationals.
On one side, 59-year old Kenny Wallace will be kicking off a full-time farewell tour while racing with the UMP Modified contingent. Heading into the twilight of his career, Wallace has ties to Volusia on both the dirt and asphalt configurations.
On the other hand, Stewart Friesen is looking to kick off 2022 with momentum. Friesen pieced together eight wins with the Super DIRTcar Series, and was on fire to start the 2021 DIRTcar Nationals. However, obligations with Halmar Friesen Racing called him away to focus on the Camping World Truck Series effort at Daytona International Speedway
While both drivers achieved acclaim at the highest ranks of NASCAR touring action, both have been tenaciously busy racers, strapping into anything with wheels on off-nights, much like Ken Schrader, Kasey Kahne, Tony Stewart, and current star Kyle Larson.
Wallace remains the only driver to win on both the dirt and asphalt iterations of Volusia. While a paved facility from 1989 through 1996, Volusia Speedway hosted NASCAR’s Grand National Series (currently the Xfinity Series). In 1991, Wallace scored a win at the oval; it was his first NASCAR victory.
“I’m a kid who comes out of St. Louis, living in a single-wide mobile home, making like $20,000 a year, and we go to Volusia,” Wallace said in a DIRTcar Nationals release. “We went there and put it all together. I remember qualifying 13th, and we won the race. We were good, and it was a major accomplishment in my life.”
Wallace came back to Volusia in 2005. By that time, the track had been converted back to dirt for several years. At that point, Wallace had mainly raced on paved surfaces. The dirt configuration offered challenges, but Wallace learned the art and in 2007, won the second UMP Modified of the DIRTcar Nationals. He’s since picked up three more of the trademark Big Gator trophies.
“Volusia is a place for us all to gather,” Wallace said. “It’s snowing and the weather’s bad [at home]. It’s about going down there, the comradery, it’s live on DIRTVision, everybody around the United States is watching the races.”
Wallace will use 2022 as the final all-out full-time racing season before slowing down. He will have 50 or so dates this year, and beyond this year, will still load up and race, but only at the events he has an interest in. His 2022 DIRTcar Nationals will include UMP starts Feb. 7-12, aired on DIRTvision. Feb. 8-9 include the All Star Circuit of Champion Sprint Cars. Feb. 10-12 include the World of Outlaws Sprint cars. Once the UMPs wrap up, attention turns to the DIRTcar Late Models, Xtreme Outlaw Sprints and Super DIRTcar Series.
Friesen is still looking at the Camping World Truck Series event in the middle of the nationals, but is focused on the Super DIRTcar Series action at Volusia. Friesen, himself a two-time DIRTcar Nationals Champion (2011, 2014) has nine wins at Volusia. The NASCAR event at Daytona will again interrupt his chance at a third title, but the hopes are the obligations will result in missing only one night of racing. Super DIRTcar Series entries will test Feb. 14, and then compete in features Feb. 15-19. The Feb. 15 card includes the DIRTcar Late Models and Xtreme Outlaw Sprints, while the Feb. 16-19 cards are twin-bills with the SDS cars and WoO Late Models.
“I think the more I race, the better it makes me as a driver. No matter what type of car,” Friesen said. “We look forward to getting it rolling in Florida with the Modified stuff and having a couple races under our belt before we get racing at Daytona and [Las Vegas Motor Speedway].”
Volusia was resurfaced this off-season, and could present a curveball to the drivers set to race at the oval over the next two weeks. Friesen had a brief peek at the new clay, racing the January Sunshine Nationals with the World of Outlaws Late Models. A crash in practice ended the run prematurely.
“There might be a couple things we learned at the track that hopefully we can apply and have a leg up on the guys that haven’t seen it yet,” Friesen said. “Especially this year with the new clay, it is going to be different.”
Like Wallace, Friesen expects to be busy this year, and in the prime of his career, he won’t be slowing down. Friesen’s 2022 will include nearly the whole Super DIRTcar Series schedule on top of the NASCAR Truck Series dates.
“We’ll do the best we can to hit all of them the best we can,” he said.
Off-season events have been rolling since January. Action picked up this week. DIRTcar Sportsman stars raced in the South of the Border Showdown, at Lake View Motor Speedway in South Carolina. All-Tech and North Florida Speedway also hosted action.
Zach Sobotka scored a win in dramatic fashion, suffering a blown right rear exiting the final corner. As the car lurched into the wall while approaching the checkers, Sobotka willed the car forward and scored the win as the field was closing in.
The win continues Sobotka’s momentum. Last Oct., Sobotka won the Super DIRT Week Chevrolet Performance 75, and scored a home track championship as well.
Sobotka redrew the pole, and was out in front for the duration. He was mired in slower traffic in the final 15 laps of the 50-lap main. A red flag cleared the path, and Sobotka again built a huge lead, and it was enough of a cushion to allow Sobotka time to limp to the line with the flat.
Chris Johnson was second ahead of Joe Toth. Richard Murtaugh was fourth and Brian Calabrese rounded out the top five.
Andrew Buff won the opening round of action at the South of the Border Showdown, and the second night of racing rained out.
In Lake City, Fla, Tyler Nicely swept the action at North Florida Speedway as part of the UMP Modified Speedweeks. He set fast time in qualifying, won his heat and then held off the field to survive a green-white-checkers finish. The 2020 Florida Speedweeks Champion struggled at East Bay Raceway Park last week, so the regrouping period and dominant night helped indicate the ship might be righted.
All-Tech Raceway, also in Lake City, Fla., served as the backdrop for Jimmy Owens’ rally. A rough start to 2022 was put in the rear view as Owens scored a $15,000 payday Saturday night. Owens celebrated his 50th birthday with the win, and is the fifth different winner in seven Lucas Oil Late Model Series races this year.
Owens scored his 78th win after taking the lead on lap 43; Tim McCreadie was second ahead of Jonathan Davenport, Devin Moran and Brandon Sheppard. McCreadie scored the 2021 Lucas Oil LMS Championship.
All-Tech Speedway will host the Short Track Super Series this week, racing Feb. 8-12. Practice is set for Tuesday. On Feb. 9, the STSS modifieds will race 30-laps for a $4,000 winner’s prize. Thursday is a 35-lap, $5,000 to win program. Friday’s 40-lapper pays $6,000 to win. Saturday’s main event is 50-laps and pays $8,000 to win. The Crate 602s are on the card each night as well. Their week will open with two 25-lap, $1,500-to-win mains before 30-lap programs on Friday and Saturday. Each of those pay $2,000 to win.
Outlaw sets date for Arnot Mall Car ShowOutlaw Speedway will team with Lanes Yamaha to host the Arnot Mall Car Show March 19-20.
Cars will setup on March 18 at 8:30 p.m. Drivers can register by messaging the Facebook page with car number, car class, and driver’s name. A full list of display guidance and mall rules will be posted on the page as well.
Outlaw Speedway will have center court, handing out schedules and offering the first peek at the 2022 Outlaw Speedway apparel. The track will host their year-end banquet Feb. 26, the Arnot Mall show a month later, and then practice at the facility is set for April 2. The season is set to open with the Lucas Oil Nationals April 8-9.
For details, visit OutlawSpeedwayllc.com or visit their social media channels.
