Officially, Super DIRT Week has been taken off the 2020 racing calendar. DIRTcar Officials released the news in conjunction with the revised racing schedule dubbed ‘OktoberFAST.’
With the current restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, it would not be possible to hold the traditional October festival of racing at Oswego Speedway. Instead now, DIRTcar released plans to host a six-day schedule at area tracks while still highlighting the premier DIRTcar divisions and the Super DIRTcar Series. The prize money for the mapped out schedule will eclipse $300,000. Only participants will be allowed at the ovals each of the six days, with the grandstands closed to fans. DIRTvision will carry the action, scheduled for October 6-11, with a special FAST PASS.
OktoberFAST will be the equivalent of an entire season of competition over six nights of racing. The Super DIRTcar Series will anchor the cards, with support divisions including the DIRTcar 358 Modifieds, Sportsman and Pro Stocks.
“We want to keep the teams close to home by celebrating at our home tracks,” said DIRTcar CEO Brian Carter. “We’re putting it all on the line, investing the 2020 Series’ point funds into prize money over the course of a single week so we can put 2020 behind us with a bang.”
The schedule will focus on tracks with a long tradition of DIRTcar action, trekking from the eastern side of the state to the west. The week of action will open at Albany-Saratoga Speedway. The Malta, NY speedplant has been hosting regular action most of the summer, and was one of the first ovals to successfully return to racing when the Empire State started to re-open. The card will include the Big BLocks, Sportsman and Pro Stocks. On October 7, Utica-Rome Speedway will re-open to welcome the Big Blocks, 358-Modifieds and Pro Stocks. Utica-Rome opened for three events, with Kevin Root and Matt Janczuk collecting Sportsman division wins in June before the track went dormant for the balance of 2020. Root won the Conquer Corona 30 in early JuneEr and Janczuk won the two point-paying features; Erick Rudolph won the lone 358-Modified main.
Fulton and Brewerton Speedways did not open at all in 2020. Fulton, however, is scheduled to welcome trailers during OktoberFAST. On Thursday October 8, Fulton will open, hosting the Super DIRTcar Series, DIRTcar 358s and DIRTcar Sportsman.
Can-Am will follow, racing on Friday October 9. Can-Am has been fairly consistent, and attempted to welcome fans to the grounds early in the re-opening stages. Their point season concluded this weekend, with Michael Maresca winning the DIRTcar 358-Modified track title. Tyler Corcoran won the DIRTcar Sportsman crown there, and Mike White pocketed the DIRTcar Pro Stock championship. The Can-Am schedule includes the Big Blocks, 358s and Sportsman division.
Land of Legends Raceway comes to life Saturday, October 10. Land of Legends has been an area front-runner for weekly racing action. 2020 was a busy year for the oval. They launched their own streaming platform, and welcomed fans at one point while offering weekly and mid-week programs in the wake of various touring cancellations. The track was one of the lone facilities to welcome sprint cars, hosting the first 360 sprint action in the state. Their point season concluded this weekend, and the track has more racing planned ahead of their OktoberFAST date. That night, the Big Blocks and Sportsman teams will tour the historic half-mile.
The finale comes back home to Weedsport Speedway, another oval that did not get to open the gates at all in 2020 for full-size race cars. There were select karting events contested. The OktoberFAST finale will go green with the Big Blocks competing in a 75-lap finale. Weedsport Speedway was a founding site for DIRTcar Northeast racing, and the original DIRT Motorsports headquarters were stationed in the shadows of the Cayuga County oval. The finale will include Sportsman and Pro Stock divisions.
In short, each night will feature two to three features. There are no points or week-long championship coronation plans. Drivers will instead battle for a share of the week-long purses in excess of $300,000. DIRTcar is finalizing special awards, prizes, purse structures and additional digital fan interactions as well. Racers will be asked to pre-register for each event; DIRTcar members have already been emailed with additional information links. All teams are expected to exercise social distancing and follow masking protocols.
The remaining Super DIRTcar Series events in September have been canceled as the COVID-19 restrictions were extended. There will not be a series champion crowned for the 2020 season due to the limited racing, and instead attention will be on the Hoosier Tire Weekly Championship Series. Races that fell this month include Utica-Rome (Sept. 6), Weedsport (Sept. 12), Land of Legends (Sept. 19) and Albany-Saratoga (Sept. 26). Land of Legends still plans to host a race September 19 as they have all year when touring action was dropped due to COVID-19 limitations.
As for Super DIRT Week, the 49th running will be postponed until 2021. Tickets and camping will automatically carry over to next year, with racing scheduled for October 6-10, 2021. Fans can get refunds, and those refunded spaces will be made publicly available online at superdirtweek.com next month.
For more news and updates, visit www.superdirtcarseries.com
Wight wins title at LOLR
Saturday, Larry Wight capped his championship run at Land of Legends Raceway. Matt Sheppard took home the $2,000 purse in a double-point DIRTcar Modified main event, leading Jimmy Phelps and Billy Dunn to the checkers. Wight took fourth ahead of Alan Johnson, and the top five showing sewed up Wight’s first Land of Legends Track Championship. Matt Gurerri won the season-long DIRTcar Sportsman battle. The 25-lap Sportsman main was a double-point affair, with Garrison Krenz winning the show over Chris Mackey and the ever-consistent Zach Sobotka. Kane Briston and Guererri filled the top five; Rich Vinson scored a win in the B-main contest earlier in the night. The division needed five heats and two consolations to set the B-Main and A-Main fields.
Alysha Bay inked a new milestone in the Land of Legends history books; she is the first woman to win a track championship at the historic oval. She celebrated her 305 Sprint Track Championship in victory lane, winning the double-point main over Steve Glover and Darryl Ruggles. Kyle Pierce and Trevor Years filled the top five in the 20-lap main. Josh Pangrazio was on rails early on, and levied consistency the rest of the season to wrap up his Street Stock Track Championship. Like Bay, Pangrazio celebrated the title run in victory lane, winning the 20-lap double-point main over Jimmy Grant, Mike Welch, Bob Buono and Jared Hill. Tyler Burnell placed second in the double-point 12-lap Hobby Stock main, and with it secured the division points crown. Marc Minutolo won the main with Burnell on his heels; Jaren Israel, Jimmy Grant and Shawn Lloyd filled the top five in the final points feature of 2020.
The track will reopen September 19 for the 2nd Annual Gerald Haers Memorial. The combined Big Block/Small Block event will feature a 74-lap main paying $6,000 to win. The DIRTcar Sportsman Series Central Division will be in action, as well, competing in a 30-lap, $1,500-to-win program. The Stars of Tomorrow Spectacular is scheduled for September 26. That event is headlined by the 30-lap, $2,000-to-win Sportsman Fall Championship, and the ninth running of the Les Whyte Top Gun Street Stock Shootout. That main will be 25 laps in distance, and pays $750 to win. The CRSA 305 Sprint Car Series will also be in action, racing a 25-lap, $1,000-to-win main. The track is closed September 12; a full schedule and details is available online at LandofLegendsraceway.com.
Maresca wins Can-Am Championship
Larry Wight won the DIRTcar 358-Modified feature at Can-Am. Michael Maresca was second, and with the podium effort he locked up the track championship. In the first DIRTcar Sportsman main, Dylan Zacharias won over Brian Hudson, Derek Webb, Amy Holland and RJ Tressider. In the second, Matt Janczuk picked up another win, but with his runner-up finish, Tyler Corcoran finished off his pursuit of the DIRTcar Sportsman division championship. Tyler Bushy won the DIRTcar Pro Stock feature, and runner-up Mike White captured the season-long points title. Justin Burns won the Thunderstock main over Francis White and Justin McIntyre. Josh Verne quietly locked up the division title while finishing ninth. Mike Mullen won the Mod Lites main ahead of Rick Demo and JJ Courcy. Harley Brown took fourth and secured the division championship. Kyle Devendorf won the Limited Sportsman main over AJ Martino and Jacob Dupra.
Can-Am will race September 11, hosting the John Burr Memorial. The DIRTcar 358s headline the card with a 30-lap, $2,500-to-win main. DIRTcar Sportsman campaigners will race a pair of 25-lap features paying $1,000-to-win and $100 to start. All cars entered will start the feature, and there will be no consolation rounds. The DIRTcar Pro Stocks are also on the card with a 20-lap, $700-to-win main. Thunderstocks, Mod Lites and Limited Sportsman racers will round out the robust card; A driver and four pit members can enter for $180. Pit passes are $40 individually. For more information, visit www.racecanam.com.
Friday starts Outlaw Fall Series
Outlaw Speedway will open their Fall Series Friday with a draw/redraw format card at 7:30 pm. Gates open at 5:30 pm. Classes include the Modifieds, American Racer Tire and DIRTcar Hoosier Tire Sportsman, Street Stocks, Hobby Stocks and Four-Cylinders. Pit passes are $40. Grandstands are closed.
The Modified main will pay $2,000 to the winner, and $200 to take the feature green flag. Both Sportsman divisions will pay the race winner $750, Street Stocks will pay $500. Four-Cylinders and Hobby Stocks will pay $300 to win.
The fall series will continue through October 30. In the event COVID-19 guidelines change, the Fall Nationals and Dutch Hoag Memorial events will go on as planned. There will be Champions recognized and contingencies will be awarded from sponsors during the fall series.
This week, Tyler Siri and track officials laid new clay in the corners of the track, widened the back stretch 150 feet and widened the front stretch and entry to the first turn. The pit area has been redone, and scales have been moved from the frontstretch to pit road area.
For more, visit www.outlawspeedwayllc.com
Genesee to race September 19
Genesee Speedway will open September 19 with all six of their divisions in action. Racing is set to begin at 5 pm. There are no spectators allowed at this point, and additional details will be made available online at Genesee-Speedway.com.
Walker, Maresca win at Thunder Mountain
With a week to go in the season, Shawn Walker topped Billy Decker and Brandon Walters in the DIRTcar Modified main at Thunder Mountain this weekend. Michael Maresca won the 358-Modified main over Colton Wilson, Rocky Warner, Ronnie Davis and Jordan McCreadie. Cody Jackson won the DIRTcar Sportsman main. Lanson Albanese scored a win in the Street Stocks, besting Don Russell, Jerry Lobdell Jr., Earl Zimmer and Doug Polhamus. Tom Donahue won the 600cc Modified feature. Chad Mason gave chase, with Justin LaDue, Ryan Jordan and Doug Windhausen in tow. Buck Mills Sr. won the Factory Stock main. Jonathan Fowlston scored the Rookie Sportsman win over Josh Allen and James Costlow; Logan Ladue won the rookie 600cc Modified feature. This coming weekend is the points finale for all divisions. For more, visit ThunderMtnSpeedway.net.
Chris Marquart’s “Motorsports” appears each Tuesday during racing season. Contact Chris at (315) 729-3999 or smashedempirefilms@gmail.com