A strangely quiet racing week culminated in an equally strange finish at Outlaw Speedway. In a typical season, we are discussing midway point leaders at this juncture. Instead, we see a number of tracks remaining dormant or re-closing with the end of the season looming only a short four or five weeks away.
Alan Johnson was quite close to collecting the bounty Tyler Siri levied on the dominant Outlaw Speedway star Matt Sheppard. However, not all aspects of the cash-in criteria were met, and the $1,500 bonus remains available.
Last week, Steve Paine won, but Sheppard fell to mechanical trouble near the halfway point and did not finish. Siri offered the caveat that Sheppard had to be running for a driver to collect the bounty. With Paine’s win and Sheppard’s trouble, the bounty went unclaimed and swelled from $1,000 to $1,500.
Sheppard was on a tear when he suffered a deflating tire. He controlled the pace through lap 26 when the caution flew for the fourth time. Johnson blasted by and was on the point for the balance of the main, but the yellow unfurled again on lap 27 and Sheppard pulled to the pits. When action resumed following the chaotic exchange, Sheppard’s problem amplified. He ultimately pulled off on lap 28, leaving Johnson to celebrate a victory without the bounty bonus. The bounty will now roll over to July 31.
Brady Fultz moved to second behind Johnson’s second win of the year; Larry Wight occupied third. Danny Johnson and Kyle Coffey rounded out the top five.
Billy Paine held off Zach Sobotka and Will Shields to win the American Racer Tire Sportsman division main. Travis Grover and Dale Welty filled out the top five. In the DIRTcar Hoosier Tire Sportsman feature, Will Shields took home his third win of the year with a hot Alex Payne on his heels.
Zach George followed, with Zach Sobotka and JT Sperring posting top five efforts. Glen Whritenour took down his fourth divisional win in the Street Stock ranks. Aaron Miller was next while Quinn Sutherland, Aksel Jensen and CJ Guererri watched in the top five. Shawn Bruce won the IMCA Modified feature over Bumps Scutt, Brad Smith, Kevin Smith and Rick Watt. Marc Minutolo captured the checkers in the IMCA Hobby Stock finale, winning over Wayne Ellison and Josh Oles. Jason Clugstone and Jamie Eldredge earned top fives. Ray Hyer captured a win in the four-cylinder division main, topping Jeremy Bunn and Derrick Evans. Bob Doolittle and Robert Decker were next.
In the make-up four-cylinder main from July 10, Bob Doolittle put up win No. 3, followed by Jeremy Bunn, Scott Lehman Jr., Hyer, Lehman Sr. and Lee Fritz.
A super 7 show awaits July 30. The grandstands remain closed.
Can-Am also raced Friday night, with Billy Dunn scoring a victory over Tim Sears and Garrett Rushlow. Kevin Root triumphed in the first DIRTcar Sportsman main with Chris Mackey and Remington Hamm in tow. Josh Reome won the second ahead of Daniel Rief and Ricky Thompson. Sid Harmer (Pro Stock), Craig Caskinette (Thunderstock), Justin Williams (ModLites) and Paul DeRuter (Limited Sportsman) also scored divisional wins. Can-Am will welcome the Empire Super Sprints August 7 leading into their Hall of Fame weekend August 9.
Land of Legends Raceway was scheduled to be off July 25, and instead was set to race July 22. Rain halted Paul Cole’s 50th birthday celebration races and there is no make-up date. The track reopens Saturday, welcoming the regular stars back for a weekly show highlighted by the DIRTcar Modifieds, DIRTcar Sportsman, 305 Sprints, Street Stocks and Hobby Stocks.
Racing begins at 7 pm.
Brewerton, Fulton, Oswego and Weedsport remain closed. Weedsport plans to open Aug. 9 for the Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints Legends Reunion.
Outlaw Speedway will welcome the Patriot Sprint Tour Aug. 14. Utica-Rome Speedway moved ahead with their motocross racing program Sunday, but will not open until fans are allowed through the gate. There was no update this week at Genesee Speedway, and the oval remains shuttered for the month of July.
