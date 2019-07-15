GENEVA — Last year’s Musselman Triathlon saw unbearable temperatures in the 90’s with extreme humidity. This year was much different for the athletes that traveled across all parts of North America to participate in the 16th annual race.
Matthew Bender of Baltimore, Md. trekked 70.3 miles on bike, water, and foot to win the race in a time of 4:28:16. Two Rochester natives also placed in the top five on the men’s category. David Hansen and David Zimmet finished third and fifth respectively. Hansen crossed the finish line with a time of 4:38:08, while Zimmet came in with a time of 4:42:49.
The commonwealth of Virginia was also well represented within the men’s division. Bryan Frank, of Alexandria, and Kyle Serreyn, of Falls Church, rounded out the top. Frank finished second overall with a time of 4:35:35, while Serreyn completed the event with a time of 4:41:41.