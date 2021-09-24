SENECA FALLS — The Mynderse Academy Athletic Hall of Fame is proud to announce the Class of 2021.
The inductees have contributed to the athletic department and the community in tremendous of ways as it’s finally time to hear their name called as one of the Blue Devil greats.
The 2021 class of inductees of the Mynderse Academy Athletic Hall of Fame are: Coach Ron Fleury, Bob Spano, Connie Sowards, Tony Ferrara, Connie Irland, Coach Al Loucks and Nick Midey.
The induction ceremony will take place on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2021 at the Quality Inn (Route 414, Waterloo) and will begin with a cocktail hour at 4 p.m., followed by the induction ceremony at 5:45 p.m.
This will the 11th annual event with welcoming of new inductees and guests with all guests asked to wear facial coverings.
Inductees and guests are also invited to an optional tour of Mynderse Academy and athletic facilities on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 at 5 p.m. Those interested should meet at the front of Mynderse Academy. Following the tour of the school and athletic facilities, inductees and guests are invited to a social hour at Seneca Falls Country Club, beginning at 6 p.m.