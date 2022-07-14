SENECA FALLS — The Mynderse Academy Athletic Hall of Fame Committee has announced its inductees for the Class of 2022.
The inductees have contributed to the athletic department and the community in tremendous ways, and it’s time to hear their names called among the Blue Devil greats.
The Class of 2022 includes five athletes, a lifetime contributor and one team. They are: Chuck Brady Sr., Bob Markel, Joe Nozzolio, Jill Tompkins Snyder and Sandy Tompkins. Ted Novak will be inducted as a Lifetime Contributor. Also, the 1970 cheerleading squad consisting of Rose Moio Barto, Toni Giglio Fleszar, Dora Giovannini, Joanne Gigliotti Johnson, Carol Midey, Colleen Rogers, Kathy Rogers and Cynthia Wong will be forever enshrined.
This year’s induction ceremony will be held at the Seneca Falls Quality Inn on Route 414. The event is scheduled for Oct. 9.
Tickets can be purchased in the Seneca Falls Middle School Office, the Seneca Falls Country Club or from any Mynderse Academy Athletic Hall of Fame Committee member. Tickets are $35.
As per usual, the Times will publish a full biography of each inductee as the event draws nearer.