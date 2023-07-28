SENECA FALLS — The Mynderse Academy Athletic Hall of Fame Committee has selected its class of inductees for 2023.
The inductees are comprised of seven athletes and a lifetime contributor. They are: Lifetime Contributor, Thomas Giarrusso; Prelude to Title IX, Kathleen Harrison (Class of 1966); Robert Alcott (Class of 1998); Sierra DeVine Ende (Class of 2012); Myles Knipper (Class of 2006); Frank Miller (Class of 1971); William Pagano (Class of 1965); and Shawn Wilson (Class of 2009).
This year’s induction ceremony will be held at the Northeast College of Health Sciences in Seneca Falls on Sunday, Oct. 8. The ceremony will begin at 4 p.m. with a cocktail hour and dinner. Immediately following dinner the formal induction will commence at 6 p.m. in the Delevan Auditorium. Tickets are $40 and may be purchased in the Seneca Falls Middle School Office and the Seneca Falls Country Club.
The Times will publish a full biography of each inductee as the event draws nearer.