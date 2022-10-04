The hard work of this year’s class of 2022 for the Mynderse Academy Athletic Hall of Fame did not go unnoticed. This year’s class includes six former athletes and three former teams, which will be honored Sunday at the Quality Inn in Seneca Falls.

The induction will begin at 4 p.m. and tickets can be purchased at the Seneca Falls Middle School office. Tickets are $35 a person.

The Class of 2022:

TED NOVAKAfter graduating from St. Patrick’s Elementary School, Novak attended Mount Carmel High School in Auburn for his freshman year of high school.

Novak was born and raised in Seneca Falls but made his return home to attend Mynderse Academy for his sophomore year until he graduated in 1967.

During his high school days, Novak participated in basketball and on the track teams. He was privileged to play on one of New York State Basketball’s Hall of Fame coach Norm Law’s teams. After graduating from Mynderse, Ted went on to play basketball all four years of college at the State University of New York at Oswego. He credits much of his athletic accomplishments to his teammates and coaches along the way.

By the year 1971, Novak married his college girlfriend Patricia Hopkins and moved back to Seneca Falls where he began his teaching and coaching career.

He started out as the freshman basketball head coach and during that time he sparked a friendship with Hall of Fame coach John Nicholson. When Nicholson became the head basketball coach, he selected Novak to the be the junior varsity head coach.

Novak had successful seasons during his short five-year run as the JV coach which included an undefeated season in 1974. But after the birth of his first son, Mark in 1976, Novak decided to end his high school coaching career.

With the birth of his two daughters, Marla and Marissa, Novak volunteered to re-enter the coaching ranks in the local youth basketball program. He coached both boys’ and girls’ basketball teams for several years.

After 18 years of teaching fourth grade in Seneca Falls, Novak was offered the principal’s position at Elizabeth Cady Stanton Elementary School.

Although his coaching career was over, his love for Mynderse athletics never ended.

Novak stayed involved as he was the scorekeeper for both coach Nicholson and coach Scott Smith in the 1990’s. He helped coach Al Henry for several years, announcing and score keeping for Al’s lacrosse teams.

Even following his retirement as principal, Novak continued to assist Mynderse in various capacities. He worked with Superintendent Bob McKeveny, the District Facilities Committee, and the Board of Education on the conversion of Bracht Field from grass to the multi-purpose turf surface in use today. At the same time, Novak helped with the planning and construction of the Ronald Fleury Track & Field Complex. For several years, he and Truman Bells worked in the press box controlling the new Bracht Field digital scoreboard during all home football, boys’ and girls’ soccer, and boys’ and girls’ lacrosse games.

In 2010, Rod Verkey was granted approval to create a Mynderse Academy Athletic Hall of Fame and asked Novak to be a member of that initial committee. He continues to humbly serve on this committee today.

Novak recently celebrated his 51st wedding anniversary to Patricia. The couple has three children: Mark (Jaime) Novak, Marla (John) Graves, and Marissa (Andres) Garcia. They also have five grandchildren: Jack, James, Malia, Delphine, and Ned.

CHUCK BRADYDuring his athletic career at Mynderse, Brady lettered in football, basketball and baseball where he was the team captain and most valuable player in all three sports. He was also the president of Block M.

After graduating in 1957, Brady went on to Ithaca College where he earned his master’s degree in physical education. At Ithaca, he excelled in baseball and football, where he quarterbacked the football team and was team captain.

Brady was a head coach at three different high schools in New York and served as an assistant coach for three Florida high schools. He coached a variety of sports including football, baseball, wrestling, track and softball. He won 134 games as a football head coach and he also served as an athletic director for 10 years.

His career afforded him the opportunity to positively affect young lives, and many continue to communicate with him today. As many teachers do, Brady worked summers as director of recreation and coach at football camps allowing him the opportunity to mentor young lives and imparting values of sportsmanship, team play, and loyalty.

Brady has received many honors including Coach of the Year, NYSPHSAA Section IV Hall of Fame in 2002, Thomas Edison HS Hall of Fame in 1997, and Greater Metro Elmira Hall of Fame in 1989.

Although this will be Brady’s fourth Hall of Fame induction, he holds this one nearest to his heart.

JOE NOZZOLIOAfter graduating in 1959, Nozzolio ranked third in his class with a 92.7 grade point average and earned a NYS Regents Scholarship.

He played three years of varsity football, starting at fullback during his junior and senior seasons. During these three seasons while he was on the team, Mynderse won consecutive Wayne-Finger Lakes Conference Championships. He served as the team co-captain during his senior year and was selected as All-Wayne-Finger Lakes. Nozzolio also played four years of baseball with his last two at the varsity level. During his senior year, he was nominated as captain and led the team with a .313 batting average.

In the winter months, Nozzolio participated at the JV level in basketball in his freshman and sophomore years and was a member of the bowling team as a junior and senior.

Upon graduation, Nozzolio attended Columbia University where he played four years of football. During his senior year in 1961, Columbia won the Ivy League Championship, and that team was placed in the Columbia Sports Hall of Fame in 2009. The team set an Ivy League record by scoring 50 points against Brown, the largest single-game total in Ivy League history up to that time.

He did well in the classroom as well, achieving Dean’s List and was recognized as the student, “most advanced in sports and studies.” He graduated with his B.A. in economics and psychology.

Nozzolio spent his professional years working for Aetna Insurance and the American International Group Inc. (AIG), one of the largest finance and insurance corporations in the entire world. He worked in the surety bond division for 43 years before finally retiring in 2005.

Nozzolio served on the Port Chester Board of Education for nine years from 1978 to 1987 and was elected president for two of those years. He is married to the former Anne Dobie and is the father of three children—Jane, Beth, and Matthew (who unfortunately passed away in 1994). The couple has five grandchildren; Jane is the mother of three—Jon, Will, and Sammy. Joe proudly lists his family as his “greatest achievement” and that all children and grandchildren hold college degrees.

BOB MARKEL

During his time at Mynderse, Markel played varsity basketball for three years. Two of his teams that he played on are arguably the best seasons in Mynderse sports history. As a sophomore, he was a member of the 1992 undefeated New York State and Federation Championship team that finished with a record of 26-0. In his senior season, the Blue Devils were 24-3 and made it to the New York State Championship game.

Markel’s proudest athletic accomplishment was being a member of those teams. A few individual accolades accompanied those special seasons. As a senior, he was named First Team All-New York State Class C, selected to the All-Greater Rochester Team, and was chosen Finger Lakes Times’ “Fab Five” Player of the Year.

Markel scored over 1,300 points during his Mynderse career and was one of Section V’s leading scorers at 27 points per game as a senior. He also earned postseason recognition as Section V Tournament MVP, NYS Final Four All-Tournament Team, and MVP of the Rochester Ronald McDonald All-Star game.

He played basketball in college at the University of Albany under the legendary Richard “Doc” Sauers, who won over 700 games in his coaching career. Along with being one of the team’s top scorers, Markel led Albany in steals and assists during his freshman year. He was one of the first basketball players at Albany to earn a full athletic scholarship.

He is married to his wife Emily Ryan Markel (Class of 1995), who is also in the Mynderse Athletic Hall of Fame as a member of the 1994 basketball and volleyball teams. They currently live in Seneca Falls and are proud parents of three children: Rowan, Reese, and Conley. He earned an accounting degree at Albany and has spent most of his professional career in healthcare finance and administration. He now enjoys coaching youth sports and watching his kids participate in sporting events.

JILL TOMPKINS

Tompkins was a leader and heart of athletics in her class as she played five years of varsity soccer and four years of varsity basketball and lacrosse. She served as captain in all three sports, demonstrating leadership, fierceness, and relentlessness.

In her freshman year, she earned the Patricia Hurley Award, presented to the ninth grade girl who best exemplifies good sportsmanship, leadership, and athletic ability. She started each of her varsity years at the attack position in both soccer and lacrosse, and in basketball she started as point guard from her sophomore through senior years.

Tompkins excelled on the field and in the classroom, achieving Finger Lakes All-League first team honors in each of her three sports and was a member of the National Honor Society. She earned MVP honors in her junior and senior years for basketball, and in her senior year in lacrosse. She earned the Top Gun Award and MVP during the soccer season and was named Offensive Player of the Year. She also earned the SMS Auxiliary Memorial and the US Army Reserve National Scholar Athlete Awards in her senior year.

During her teams’ sectional play, Tompkins received the 2001 Soccer Section V Class CCC Outstanding Offensive Player. She also received the 2001 and 2003 Basketball Section V Class CCC All-Star. In 2001, she led both those teams to the Section V Class CCC Championship.

She credits her athletic career for much of her tenacious and driven personality. She attributes her competitiveness, as well as her drive to succeed, to her sister playing alongside her in sports throughout her entire life. Without her sister Sandy’s friendship and athletic ability, the experience would have been much different.

Tompkins holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Nazareth College, as well as a master’s degree in management from Keuka College. She lives in Seneca Falls and is married to her husband, Greg. She thrives on coaching her two children, Zachary and Julie, as well as teaching all youth to love the world of sports as much as she does.

SANDY TOMPKINS

Tompkins was an outstanding athlete during her high school career, earning varsity letters in soccer for four years, basketball for three years, and lacrosse for four years. She served as captain in each of these sports, displaying versatility, strength, and a positive nature that she used to promote teamwork and competitiveness. She started each varsity year on attack in soccer and lacrosse, and as shooting guard her junior and senior years in basketball.

Tompkins garnered numerous honors and accolades including the Patricia Hurley Award (given to the 9th grade girl who best exemplifies good sportsmanship, leadership, and athletic ability), the Top Gun Award and MVP Offensive Player of the Year in soccer, lacrosse team MVP, and Section V Class CCC All-Star in basketball. She was awarded Finger Lakes All-League honors four times for soccer and lacrosse, and three times for basketball. Sandy led her soccer and basketball teams to the Class CCC Section V Championship in 2001.

She was equally exceptional in the classroom and was honored at graduation with the US Army Reserve Award, the SMS Auxiliary Memorial Award, and the Babe Ruth Foundation Sportsmanship Award. In addition, she was also a member of the National Honor Society.

After finishing her career at Mynderse, Tompkins was recruited to play both soccer and lacrosse at Nazareth College. While at Nazareth, she played four seasons of women’s lacrosse from 2003-2006. Her defensive skills allowed her to start every game from her sophomore through senior years, leading Naz to consecutive Empire 8 champions in ‘05 and ‘06. In her junior year, with Sandy a cornerstone of the team’s defense, Naz was ranked second nationally, only allowing an average of 5.65 goals per game. Sandy was named captain during her senior year when the team set a record with their longest winning streak of 14 straight games, losing only to Franklin & Marshall in the NCAA Division III tournament.

Individually, Tompkins led the team in ground balls from 2004 to ‘06, and in caused turnovers from ‘05-’06. For her stellar play, she earned Empire 8 Conference All-Star first team honors in ‘05 and second team honors in ‘06. She excelled in the classroom as well, earning Empire 8 President’s List for multiple semesters. She earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration.

During her time at Nazareth, Tompkins kept up with her love for soccer and basketball by participating in the college’s intramural programs. She also assisted in summer lacrosse camps for the youth of Rochester. From 2017 to 2020, she was the volunteer assistant coach for University of Rochester women’s lacrosse.

Tompkins played all three sports alongside her sister, Jill, where they pushed each other and everyone around them to be the best they could be.

Sandy currently lives and works in Santa Monica, Calif., with her fiancé, Nicole. She visits Seneca Falls frequently to support her nephews and niece — Gavin, Dylan, Zachary, and Julie — as they embark upon their careers at Mynderse Academy.

1970 CHEERLEADING SQUAD

Cheerleading was a highly competitive sport in the early 1970’s. Each year, more than 100 girls would try out for 20 positions between the JV and varsity squads. These girls would then start their season with football in August and then move right into basketball once football season was over.

Football season was challenging as the team was cheering on grass in every kind of weather imaginable and had to learn to adapt very quickly to the conditions at the beginning of each game. The marching band was an integral part of promoting school spirit with us as they played M.A.’s fight song after each touchdown.

Basketball season brought on a different set of challenges as the team practiced all week on hardwood floors and then had to adapt our cheers to the “green monster” for home games. From the minute the boys came out on the court for warmups to the minute the game ended, the cheerleaders were performing both on the sidelines and on the court. They developed more precise and intricate floor cheers as we moved across the entire court in unison. Sideline cheers were created to keep the spirit and momentum going throughout the entire game.

Once basketball season ended, cheerleading practice continued to prepare for the regional competitions held at the Rochester War Memorial in May. Competition was fierce. Before 1971, Mynderse cheerleaders had never made it past the first round. Practices were long and rigorous; the cheers were difficult, innovative, and nothing like the team had ever done before. The ‘71 squad not made it to the finals, but were the first Mynderse cheerleading squad to win the competition.

From that year on, M.A. JV and varsity girls consistently placed in the top three — a tradition that continued for many years.

1974-75 and 1975-76 BOYS BASKETBALL TEAMS

The 1974-‘75 and the ‘75-‘76 basketball teams dominated the Finger Lakes East and Section V with a 39 and 5 overall record, winning two league titles and two Section V Class AA championships. The ‘74-‘75 team was the first Mynderse basketball team to win a sectional basketball title. (At that time there was no state tournament.)

Although a few players earned individual post-season honors, the success of these teams was due to their total unselfishness. Unlike many other successful basketball programs, no one or two players dominated the post-game stat sheets. During these two years, as many as 10 different players led the team in individual game scoring. Obviously, there was a lot of talent, but the keys to their on-court success were their friendships and teamwork.