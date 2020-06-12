SENECA FALLS — Mynderse Academy still found a way to honor its athletes for the hard work put in during the fall and winter sports seasons.
Six athletes shared the most coveted awards, and each sport that was able to participate in the 2019-20 academic year handed out individual honors.
Michael Eller and Caitlyn Korzeniewski shared the Warren E. Wormuth Award. The award is presented to a senior girl and boy based on athletic ability, sportsmanship, leadership and scholastic achievement.
Griffin Herron and Rachel Mahoney received the Aldo “Ollie” Beatini Memorial Awards given to the senior male and female student-athletes who are in good academic standing and have demonstrated the greatest amount of advancement in interscholastic athletics.
Dan Liscum (David Geitner Award) and Ella Wirth (Patricia Hurley Award) also took home special honors as well.
The following student-athletes were recognized for the success in individual sports:
FALLBoys Soccer
MVP: Griffin Herron
Teammate Award: Daniel Liscum
Sportsmanship Award: Matthew Reardon
James R. Amidon Award: Colby Reese
Coaches Award: Jacob Smith
Boys Cross Country
MVP: Caleb Turner
Team Award: Phillip Jang
Ironman Award: Jean Paul Turner, Caleb Turner
MIP: Ryan Wylie
Girls Cross Country
MVPs: Aaliyah Adams, Kaitlyn Hilkert
Ironwoman Award: Camden Wehrle
MIP: Olivia Yancey
Football
Blue Devil Offensive Lineman Award: Christopher Cratsley
Blue Devil Defensive Lineman Award: Ian Simolo
Richard Addona Memorial Award: Cole Dickson
Peter Giusti Award: Matthew Kenyon
MVP: Dylan Larizza
MIP: Jared King
Team Award: Thomas Santana
Richard “Shanghi” Sarratori Award: Kaleb Stenquist
Girls Soccer
Offensive Player of the Year: Danielle Morrell
Defensive Player of the Year: Nicole Engster
Golden Boot Award: Darby Lukowski
MVP: Olivia Mestan
MIP: Madison Major
Coaches Award: Caitlyn Korzeniewski
Girls Tennis
Finger Lakes League Bill Coleman Award: Lily Reading
Golf
MVP: Nathaniel Sealy
MIP: Alexander Karalunas
Peter Suffredini Memorial Award: Nathaniel Sealy
Team award: Luke Spinner
Volleyball
Blocks Award: Sydney Haust
Most Setter Assist Award: Megan Marley
Kills Award: Bridget Miller
Digs Award: Sydney Sandroni
WINTER
Boys Basketball
MVP: Jared King, Troy Kabat
Abe and Helen Verkey Memorial Award: Nathaniel Sealy
Coaches Award: Kaleb Stenquist
Girls Basketball
MVP: Mackenzie Highboy
MIP: Bridget Miller
Coaches Award: Caitlyn Korzeniewski
Indoor Track
MVPs: Margaux Eller, Phillip Jang
Robert “Mercury” Morris Award: Jean Paul Turner, Shae McConnell,
MVP Field Events: Karrina McCoy, Tyree Kaufman
MIPs: Joseph Jang, LaToya Sousa
Coaches Awards: Aaliyah Adams, Carter Puylara
Wrestling
MVP: Cody McIntyre
Rookie of the Year: Phillip Love
MIP: John McIntyre
William Caraher Team Award: Christopher Cratsley