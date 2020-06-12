SENECA FALLS — Mynderse Academy still found a way to honor its athletes for the hard work put in during the fall and winter sports seasons.

Six athletes shared the most coveted awards, and each sport that was able to participate in the 2019-20 academic year handed out individual honors.

Michael Eller and Caitlyn Korzeniewski shared the Warren E. Wormuth Award. The award is presented to a senior girl and boy based on athletic ability, sportsmanship, leadership and scholastic achievement.

Griffin Herron and Rachel Mahoney received the Aldo “Ollie” Beatini Memorial Awards given to the senior male and female student-athletes who are in good academic standing and have demonstrated the greatest amount of advancement in interscholastic athletics.

Dan Liscum (David Geitner Award) and Ella Wirth (Patricia Hurley Award) also took home special honors as well.

The following student-athletes were recognized for the success in individual sports:

FALLBoys Soccer

MVP: Griffin Herron

Teammate Award: Daniel Liscum

Sportsmanship Award: Matthew Reardon

James R. Amidon Award: Colby Reese

Coaches Award: Jacob Smith

Boys Cross Country

MVP: Caleb Turner

Team Award: Phillip Jang

Ironman Award: Jean Paul Turner, Caleb Turner

MIP: Ryan Wylie

Girls Cross Country

MVPs: Aaliyah Adams, Kaitlyn Hilkert

Ironwoman Award: Camden Wehrle

MIP: Olivia Yancey

Football

Blue Devil Offensive Lineman Award: Christopher Cratsley

Blue Devil Defensive Lineman Award: Ian Simolo

Richard Addona Memorial Award: Cole Dickson

Peter Giusti Award: Matthew Kenyon

MVP: Dylan Larizza

MIP: Jared King

Team Award: Thomas Santana

Richard “Shanghi” Sarratori Award: Kaleb Stenquist

Girls Soccer

Offensive Player of the Year: Danielle Morrell

Defensive Player of the Year: Nicole Engster

Golden Boot Award: Darby Lukowski

MVP: Olivia Mestan

MIP: Madison Major

Coaches Award: Caitlyn Korzeniewski

Girls Tennis

Finger Lakes League Bill Coleman Award: Lily Reading

Golf

MVP: Nathaniel Sealy

MIP: Alexander Karalunas

Peter Suffredini Memorial Award: Nathaniel Sealy

Team award: Luke Spinner

Volleyball

Blocks Award: Sydney Haust

Most Setter Assist Award: Megan Marley

Kills Award: Bridget Miller

Digs Award: Sydney Sandroni

WINTER

Boys Basketball

MVP: Jared King, Troy Kabat

Abe and Helen Verkey Memorial Award: Nathaniel Sealy

Coaches Award: Kaleb Stenquist

Girls Basketball

MVP: Mackenzie Highboy

MIP: Bridget Miller

Coaches Award: Caitlyn Korzeniewski

Indoor Track

MVPs: Margaux Eller, Phillip Jang

Robert “Mercury” Morris Award: Jean Paul Turner, Shae McConnell,

MVP Field Events: Karrina McCoy, Tyree Kaufman

MIPs: Joseph Jang, LaToya Sousa

Coaches Awards: Aaliyah Adams, Carter Puylara

Wrestling

MVP: Cody McIntyre

Rookie of the Year: Phillip Love

MIP: John McIntyre

William Caraher Team Award: Christopher Cratsley

