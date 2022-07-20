SFCSD logo

SENECA FALLS — Mynderse Academy recognized its student-athletes at its annual sports awards banquet in June. Awards given spanned the entire 2021-22 school year.

While every team recognized students for their hard work, there were eight individuals who received coveted awards given out at the end of the banquet.

The Warren E. Wormuth Award is presented to a senior girl and boy based on athletic ability, sportsmanship, leadership and scholastic achievement. The 2022 recipients were Joseph Andrews and Abigail Lynch.

William Korzeniewski and Sydney Haust received the Aldo “Ollie” Beatini Memorial Awards given to the senior male and female student-athletes who are in good academic standing and have demonstrated the greatest amount of advancement in interscholastic athletics.

Lillian Nicholson (The Patricia Hurley Award), Troy Kabat (Abraham & Helen Verkey Memorial Award), Joseph Jang (David Geitner Award) and Cheyenne Mangum & Chelsea Korzeniewski (True Grit Award) all took home individual honors as well.

The following student-athletes were recognized for their success in individual sports:

FALL SPORTSFootball

Team Award: Joseph Jang

Richard Addona Memorial Award: Luke Olschewske

Blue Devil Offensive Lineman Award: Robert Whitton

Blue Devil Defensive Lineman Award: Blayze Keefer

Most Improved Players: Jack Anderson and Logan Pettingill

Boys Soccer

Most Improved Player: Rowan Markel

Coaches Award: Karter Ticconi

James R. Amidon Memorial Award: Mason Buckley

Most Valuable Player: DJ Bruni

Girls Soccer

Coaches Award: Abigail Lynch

Defensive Player of the Year: Grace Lando

Offensive Player of the Year: Jackie Sinicropi

Golden Boot Award (Most Goals & Assists): Ella Wirth

Most Improved Player: Sarena Pagan

Most Valuable Player: Ella Wirth

Girls Volleyball

Kills Award: Bridget Miller

Team Award: Janya Dyson

Blocking Award: Sydney Haust

Most Setter Assists Award: Megan Marley

Cross Country

Team Award: Madison Cosentino

Iron Man/Woman Award: Matthew Mahoney

Most Improved Player: Lillian Dombrowski

Most Improved Player: Drew Palmer

Most Valuable Player: Faith Rhinehart

Most Valuable Player: Ramona Goncz

Most Valuable Player :Matthew Mahoney

Kim Troisi Memorial Award: Madison Cosentino

Robert “Coon” O’Connor Memorial Award: Nicholas Jastrzab

Girls Tennis

Section V Class B Champions & Finger Lakes League Champions:

Bridget Aceto

Eleka Goncz

Flora Lin

Amy Mahoney

Holly Marriott

Abigail Palmer

Sydney Partee

Leah Redding

Golf

Team Award: Troy Kabat

Pete Suffredini Memorial Award: William Korzeniewski

Most Improved Player: Michael Bogart

Most Valuable Player: Luke Spinner

WINTER SPORTSGirls Basketball

Coaches Award: Bridget Miller

Most Improved Player: Madelyn Verkey

Most Valuable Player: Mackenzie Higby

Boys Basketball

Coaches Award: Michael Bogart

Outstanding Defender: Jaydan Ryrko

Most Valuable Player: Troy Kabat

Wrestling

William Caraher Team Award: Robert Whitton

Bob Buchwald “Rookie of the Year” Award: Eion Fleming

Most Improved Player: Jack Nicholson

Most Valuable Player: Joe McDonald

Indoor Track & Field

Coaches Award: Madison Cosentino, Joseph Andrews

Robert “Mercury” Morris Award: Lillian Dombrowski, Joseph Jang

Most Valuable Player: Jasmine Whitaker, Ryan Furletti

Most Improved Player: Sydney Partee, Noah Smith

SPRING SPORTSBaseball

Team Award: Jacob Prayne

The Dugout Club Award: Brody Herron

Angelo Suffredini Award: Jaydan Ryrko

Most Improved Player: Max Santana

Most Valuable Player: DJ Bruni, Will Korzeniewski

Softball

Coaches Award: Faith Rhinehart

Most Improved Player: Kirsten Lajewski

Most Valuable Player: Lauren McDermott

Girls Track & Field

Coaches Award: Madison Cosentino

Most Valuable in Track Events: Sydney Partee

Most Valuable in Field Events: Isabella Ferrara

Boys Track & Field

Team Award: Dom Pistor

Robert “Mercury” Morris Award: Oakley Fitzgerald

Most Improved Player: Jariel Ubiles

Most Valuable Player: Ryan VanVleck

Boys Tennis

Team Award: Liam Tanner

Most Improved Player: Luke Olschewske

Most Valuable Player: Noah Smith

Girls Lacrosse

Defensive Player of the Year: Sydney Haust

Most Valuable Player: Kelly Kohberger

Team Award: Haley Mosch

Boys Lacrosse

Team Award: Logan Pettingill

Dana Dickson Defensive Memorial Award: Joseph Andrews

Attack: Lucas Stevers

Midfield: Dylan Tandle

Ballhawk: Carson Montoney

