SENECA FALLS — Mynderse Academy recognized its student-athletes at its annual sports awards banquet in June. Awards given spanned the entire 2021-22 school year.
While every team recognized students for their hard work, there were eight individuals who received coveted awards given out at the end of the banquet.
The Warren E. Wormuth Award is presented to a senior girl and boy based on athletic ability, sportsmanship, leadership and scholastic achievement. The 2022 recipients were Joseph Andrews and Abigail Lynch.
William Korzeniewski and Sydney Haust received the Aldo “Ollie” Beatini Memorial Awards given to the senior male and female student-athletes who are in good academic standing and have demonstrated the greatest amount of advancement in interscholastic athletics.
Lillian Nicholson (The Patricia Hurley Award), Troy Kabat (Abraham & Helen Verkey Memorial Award), Joseph Jang (David Geitner Award) and Cheyenne Mangum & Chelsea Korzeniewski (True Grit Award) all took home individual honors as well.
The following student-athletes were recognized for their success in individual sports:
FALL SPORTSFootball
Team Award: Joseph Jang
Richard Addona Memorial Award: Luke Olschewske
Blue Devil Offensive Lineman Award: Robert Whitton
Blue Devil Defensive Lineman Award: Blayze Keefer
Most Improved Players: Jack Anderson and Logan Pettingill
Boys Soccer
Most Improved Player: Rowan Markel
Coaches Award: Karter Ticconi
James R. Amidon Memorial Award: Mason Buckley
Most Valuable Player: DJ Bruni
Girls Soccer
Coaches Award: Abigail Lynch
Defensive Player of the Year: Grace Lando
Offensive Player of the Year: Jackie Sinicropi
Golden Boot Award (Most Goals & Assists): Ella Wirth
Most Improved Player: Sarena Pagan
Most Valuable Player: Ella Wirth
Girls Volleyball
Kills Award: Bridget Miller
Team Award: Janya Dyson
Blocking Award: Sydney Haust
Most Setter Assists Award: Megan Marley
Cross Country
Team Award: Madison Cosentino
Iron Man/Woman Award: Matthew Mahoney
Most Improved Player: Lillian Dombrowski
Most Improved Player: Drew Palmer
Most Valuable Player: Faith Rhinehart
Most Valuable Player: Ramona Goncz
Most Valuable Player :Matthew Mahoney
Kim Troisi Memorial Award: Madison Cosentino
Robert “Coon” O’Connor Memorial Award: Nicholas Jastrzab
Girls Tennis
Section V Class B Champions & Finger Lakes League Champions:
Bridget Aceto
Eleka Goncz
Flora Lin
Amy Mahoney
Holly Marriott
Abigail Palmer
Sydney Partee
Leah Redding
Golf
Team Award: Troy Kabat
Pete Suffredini Memorial Award: William Korzeniewski
Most Improved Player: Michael Bogart
Most Valuable Player: Luke Spinner
WINTER SPORTSGirls Basketball
Coaches Award: Bridget Miller
Most Improved Player: Madelyn Verkey
Most Valuable Player: Mackenzie Higby
Boys Basketball
Coaches Award: Michael Bogart
Outstanding Defender: Jaydan Ryrko
Most Valuable Player: Troy Kabat
Wrestling
William Caraher Team Award: Robert Whitton
Bob Buchwald “Rookie of the Year” Award: Eion Fleming
Most Improved Player: Jack Nicholson
Most Valuable Player: Joe McDonald
Indoor Track & Field
Coaches Award: Madison Cosentino, Joseph Andrews
Robert “Mercury” Morris Award: Lillian Dombrowski, Joseph Jang
Most Valuable Player: Jasmine Whitaker, Ryan Furletti
Most Improved Player: Sydney Partee, Noah Smith
SPRING SPORTSBaseball
Team Award: Jacob Prayne
The Dugout Club Award: Brody Herron
Angelo Suffredini Award: Jaydan Ryrko
Most Improved Player: Max Santana
Most Valuable Player: DJ Bruni, Will Korzeniewski
Softball
Coaches Award: Faith Rhinehart
Most Improved Player: Kirsten Lajewski
Most Valuable Player: Lauren McDermott
Girls Track & Field
Coaches Award: Madison Cosentino
Most Valuable in Track Events: Sydney Partee
Most Valuable in Field Events: Isabella Ferrara
Boys Track & Field
Team Award: Dom Pistor
Robert “Mercury” Morris Award: Oakley Fitzgerald
Most Improved Player: Jariel Ubiles
Most Valuable Player: Ryan VanVleck
Boys Tennis
Team Award: Liam Tanner
Most Improved Player: Luke Olschewske
Most Valuable Player: Noah Smith
Girls Lacrosse
Defensive Player of the Year: Sydney Haust
Most Valuable Player: Kelly Kohberger
Team Award: Haley Mosch
Boys Lacrosse
Team Award: Logan Pettingill
Dana Dickson Defensive Memorial Award: Joseph Andrews
Attack: Lucas Stevers
Midfield: Dylan Tandle
Ballhawk: Carson Montoney