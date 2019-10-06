SENECA FALLS — Six men and one team will make up the Mynderse Academy Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2019.
This year’s group will be honored Oct. 13 at New York Chiropractic College. A social hour begins at 4 p.m., followed by dinner at 6 o’clock.
Mike Anderson (Class of 1986), Mike Bullis (1970), Bill Caraher (1975), Dave Farney (1972) and Bill Moody (1975) will be enshrined along with recently retired school district Superintendent Bob McKeveny as a lifetime contributor and the 2003 boys tennis team that won a Section V championship. Caraher and Moody will be honored posthumously.
Tickets for the 10th anniversary induction ceremony cost $30. Buy them at the Mynderse Academy main office or by calling Rod Verkey at (315) 651-5953.
Here is a closer look at this year’s inductees:
INDIVIDUALS
Michael Anderson
Class of 1986
Mike was a multi-year letter winner in football, basketball and baseball.
He was a three-year starter in football, starring as a running back, defensive end/linebacker, and defensive back. Prior to his senior year he was selected by the Democrat and Chronicle as a running back to watch in the Greater Rochester area, and he made the All-Greater Rochester second team at the end of that campaign. A two-time All-League second-team selection, he was the recipient of the Mynderse Offensive Player Award in 1985, rushing for 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns, and leading the league with a 7.4 yards-per-carry average. He added 65 tackles, two fumble recoveries, and two interceptions from his linebacking position that season.
In baseball, Mike was a two-year starter in the outfield, and was an All-League first-team honoree both seasons. He committed one error in those two campaigns. In his junior year he batted .385, and led the team in RBIs (22), runs scored (29) and home runs (3), shared the team lead in hits (25), and was second with 12 steals (in 12 attempts). In his senior year he batted .349 and led the team in RBIs (18), runs scored (21), steals (8-for-8) and home runs (3), and tied for the top spot in hits (18). The recipient of the Mynderse Batting Award, he helped the Blue Devils win the Section V Class A championship in 1985.
Mike went on to play college football at Alfred University (1986), where he led the team in yards per carry (11.14) and was a member of the ECAC North champions (9-2) before transferring to SUNY Cortland for his final three years. Mike was the starting running back in his junior year and averaged 7.3 yards per carry, rushing for 220 yards in the first three games before a shoulder injury sidelined him for the rest of the regular season. Cortland would go on to record a 10-0 undefeated regular season and earn a No. 2 regional seed for the NCAA tournament. Mike made it back to participate in postseason play, where Cortland would go on to lose to the eventual national champions, Ithaca, in the quarterfinals; Cortland had beaten Ithaca during the regular season.
Mike spent numerous post-college years in Seneca Falls coaching Little League, youth football, and recreation and CYO basketball, and worked as a volunteer baseball coach at Mynderse. He also has coached football and baseball at the high school level and softball at the college level.
Mike has taught physical education and coached for 14 years and has been an athletic administrator for the past nine years. He lives in Seneca Falls with his wife and fellow Hall of Famer, Lisa. They have three grown sons: Sean, Jason and Brett.
Michael R. Bullis
Class of 1970
During his four years at Mynderse, Mike received varsity letters in football, wrestling, and baseball. He received the Most Improved Player Award for baseball in his junior year and for wrestling during his senior year. Mike also won the Block M MVP Baseball Award and the VFW Highest Batting Average Award during his senior year. Mike’s high school days culminated as runner-up for the Aldo Beatini Most Outstanding Athlete Award. He also was a Junior Rotarian and student council representative.
After graduation, Mike enrolled at Springfield College in Massachusetts to pursue a degree in physical education. Mike was a member of the Springfield College wrestling team for four years, winning various tournaments around New England and receiving the Outstanding Wrestling Award at the NEIWA Futures Tournament.
Mike completed his graduate work at Slippery Rock University in Pennsylvania as a graduate assistant in the Physical Education Department. He worked with the football and wrestling teams and was in charge of scouting and organizing the scouting reports for the varsity coaching staff. He also organized the intramural wrestling program.
Mike’s teaching and coaching career spanned the country, including the past 33 years in New Jersey. While at Mendham High School, he taught physical education, health, and driver’s education. He helped start the Project Adventure Challenge Program. He coached football, wrestling, and lacrosse, and was honored as the Morris County Assistant Coach of the Year in 2003.
Mike is married to his Slippery Rock sweetheart, Jane Myers. The couple, who live in Belvidere, N.J., have one daughter, Rebecca.
Bill Caraher
Class of 1975
Bill was born and raised in Seneca Falls, the fifth of seven children.
As a freshman, Bill began his sports career in wrestling and lacrosse. He was a four-year varsity wrestler under Hall of Fame coach Abe Meyers and was honored with the A. Hansen Award during his senior year.
Under another Hall of Fame coach, Alan Henry, Bill played four years of lacrosse and started on the varsity for three years, earning All-League honors in his junior and senior years. He won the Outstanding Attack Award as a junior and was the MVP in his senior year.
After graduation, Bill continued his lacrosse career at SUNY Geneseo. At Geneseo, he played attack in his first two years and then switched to midfield for his junior and senior years. He was All-SUNYAC first team in 1979. Today, the SUNY Geneseo lacrosse team gives the annual Outstanding Midfielder Award in Bill’s name.
After graduating from SUNY Geneseo with a degree in business, Bill came back to Seneca Falls and worked with Henry in the Mynderse lacrosse program. He was instrumental in starting the Mynderse Lacrosse Alumni Association. Bill received the Mynderse Academy Lacrosse Foundation Award in 1984. The MVP Alumni Lacrosse Game Award is given in Bill’s honor each year, and two high school awards in wrestling and lacrosse are also given in Bill’s memory each year.
Bill married Laurie Kinney in 1992 and lived in North Syracuse with their sons, Tom and Matt. He died in 2001 after a bout with cancer.
David Farney
Class of 1972
Dave grew up in Seneca Falls. He was a four-year letter winner in football, basketball and baseball, earning All-League honors in all three sports as a senior.
He was a member of the 1970 undefeated football team coached by 2018 Mynderse Hall of Famer George Davis. Dave and Bruce Knapp were the first recipients of the Athletic Director’s Award in 1972.
Dave went on to Herkimer Community College, where he played baseball and basketball, and Murray State University in Kentucky, where he played basketball. Dave served as a team captain at Herkimer and Murray State. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Physical Education/Health in 1976.
He returned to Seneca Falls to teach physical education and health, and he coached football, basketball and baseball, including seven years in charge of boys basketball chief and eight leading the baseball team. In 1985, Dave coached the Mynderse Academy baseball team to a Class A Section V championship en route to being selected as Finger Lakes East Coach of the Year.
Dave also was involved in the Seneca Falls community assisting Tony Petroccia in promoting and initiating the Biddy Basketball youth programs and serving as the boys’ coordinator for the Friendship Games.
He continued his education at SUNY Cortland, eventually obtaining master’s and administrative degrees. He worked as athletic director in the Union Springs, Phoenix and Cicero-North Syracuse school districts, becoming high school principal at the latter in 1994. He retired in 2010. He remains active in assisting North Syracuse schools as a part-time assistant director of physical education and as an interim principal.
Dave began officiating high school football in 1980 and is currently in his 39th year as an official. He has been part of numerous state final and semifinal games representing the Finger Lakes and Syracuse football chapters. Dave was selected Finger Lakes Chapter Official of the Year in 2002.
Dave and his wife, Lynda (Hoover, Mynderse Class of 1972), have been married for 40 years. They live in Brewerton. The couple has three daughters, Lyndsey (Joe) Farney-Maloney, Tara Lee (Harlan) Farney, and Ashley (Sean) Frisa, two granddaughters and another grandchild on the way.
Bill Moody
Class of 1975
Bill was a Seneca Falls native. He and his wife Kathleen (Netti) married on Oct. 10, 1980, and raised their four children, Nicole (Ian) Spitzer, Alissa (TJ) Barnes, Billy Moody, and Christine (Dylan) Moody, in Seneca Falls.
Bill concentrated his efforts on the baseball diamond. Seeing his pitching dominance during a JV scrimmage, Mynderse Hall of Fame Coach John Nicholson brought him up to the varsity team as a freshman.
Bill’s four-year career records are incomplete, but statistics have been compiled from contemporary newspaper articles. In Bill’s varsity pitching debut in 1972, he struck out 14 and pitched a 1-hitter against Canandaigua for the win. After his sophomore season, Bill received the team MVP and Best Pitcher Award and was named All-League honorable mention. As a junior, Bill was named to the All-League first team after leading the Blue Devils with the highest batting average. He received the Best Pitcher and the MVP Award.
As a senior, Bill received the MVP Award for baseball for the third year in a row and was the only player unanimously selected to the Class AA-A All-League team. In the postseason, Mynderse was declared Section V Class AA co-champions with Pittsford Sutherland when a scoreless game was called in the top of the seventh inning. In the championship game, Bill gave up six singles and struck out 11 with no walks.
His career pitching record was 22-6 with eight 1-hitters. He never gave up more than three runs in a game and averaged 9-plus strikeouts a game throughout his career at Mynderse.
Bill played for the Water-Falls Cardinals, a semipro baseball team coached by Mynderse Hall of Famer Angelo Suffredini. The team went to the finals and lost to Split Rock in 1974 but emerged victorious a year later with a win against Split Rock in a 13-inning game that lasted 3½ hours. Bill was named the outstanding pitcher of the playoffs in the win. In that same time frame Bill attended tryout camps held by the Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates.
Bill served as a volunteer JV and varsity baseball coach at Mynderse under John Nicholson. Later, he became the JV coach and then took over the helm as varsity coach in 1996 until he retired in 2004. Bill led the varsity program to 50 wins. In 2001, the team made it into the Section V Class CC semifinals as the 16th seed. As the 11th-seeded team in 2002, Mynderse lost in the finals to a strong Avon team. The 2003 and 2004 teams were league champions.
His son, Billy, matched dad’s school record of 17 strikeouts in a game.
Bill dedicated much of his time volunteering in Seneca Falls. He coached many youth basketball teams. He officiated basketball games for the Seneca Falls Community Center and the CYO program. A basketball tournament in his name, the Bill Moody Memorial Basketball Tournament, was held from 2005-10. The Bill Moody Memorial Baseball and Softball Award is given at graduation. Bill was also a high school football official for 15 years, and officiating with his father-in-law, Mynderse Hall of Famer Nick Netti.
Bill died at the age of 48 in December 2004.
CONTRIBUTOR
Robert McKeveny
Bob served as an administrator in the Seneca Falls school district from 1992 through 2019. He was superintendent for his final 11 years. Prior to that, he served as Seneca Falls Middle School principal for 12 years and Frank Knight School Principal for four.
Having served as a high school coach during his teaching years and having grown up participating in and following sports, Bob carried that interest and affinity into his administrative career. He made efforts to provide opportunities for students in athletics, whether it was supporting efforts to begin Seneca Falls United Soccer, serving as travel Little League and youth basketball coach, expanding modified sports opportunities, or adding varsity level teams.
Bob has worked with many school boards and leaders to seek out and implement upgrades to Bracht Field, Arthur Baker Gymnasium, the Michael Marriam Tennis Courts, and construction of the new Anthony Ferrara Fitness Center — all of which occurred in 2012.
He recommended the creation and support for the Mynderse Academy Athletic Hall of Fame to the Board of Education in 2009.
Bob’s wife, Linda, served as Mynderse Academy Foreign Language Department chairperson and taught Spanish for 20 years. Bob’s children, Matt, Colin, and Molly, are graduates of Mynderse Academy and participated in athletics.
TEAM
2003 Boys Tennis
This group established records that have become the program standard.
The Blue Devils opened their schedule in late April with a 3-2 non-league loss to eventual Marcellus, the eventual Section III Class C champion, before rolling to 10 consecutive victories. In May, the team’s only other loss came to Class B powerhouse Palmyra-Macedon, a squad that sent three players to the state championships that June. The Blue Devils ran the table in the second half of the season, highlighted by their first win over Harley/Allendale-Columbia and a league title-clinching victory over reigning Class CC champion Marcus Whitman.
Mynderse earned the top seed in the Class CC sectional tournament, and captured the crown by defeating Sodus, Pembroke and Marcus Whitman.
In addition to beating HAC, Mynderse downed another sectional champ, Class DD winner Naples, along with Canandaigua and Victor.
Kyle Natichioni and the tandem of Brian Renne/Phil Ortego emerged as the singles and doubles winners at the Finger Lakes league’s Class C sectional qualifier. Natichioni took third in singles play at sectionals, while the doubles teams of Renne/Ortego and Kevin Gillon/Mike Sciotti shared third place, marking the first time in program history Mynderse sent five players to the qualifying tournament for the state championships. All five earned All-Finger Lakes first-team recognition. In addition, Jon Adler and Matt Masuicca were honorable mention.
Renne earned the league’s prestigious Roger Meadway Award, given annually to the senior who displays outstanding sportsmanship and dedication to the sport of tennis.