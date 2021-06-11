SENECA FALLS — After Mynderse Academy was forced to forgo a 2020 Hall of Fame Class, as did countless other schools, the Mynderse Academy Athletic Hall of Fame Committee announced the Class of 2021 that is scheduled to be inducted this October.
This year’s class includes:
- The 2003 Mynderse boys soccer team.
- Pre-Title IX Athlete — Connie Amidon Sowards.
- Lifetime Contributor — Anthony Ferrara.
- Coach Ron Fleury.
- Connie Caraccilo Irland.
- Coach Al Loucks.
- Nicholas Midey.
- Bob Spano.
The usual site that hosts the ceremony — New York Chiropractic College — is not currently permitting the use of their facilities to outside groups. Therefore, the MAAHOF Committee has contracted with the Quality Inn of Seneca Falls to host this year’s induction, which will be held Oct. 10, starting at 4:00 p.m. Tickets for the event will go on sale at the Seneca Falls Middle School later this month.