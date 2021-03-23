SENECA FALLS — Football and volleyball athletes waited until the end of winter for the startup of their seasons, courtesy of COVID-19.
That wait became a little bit longer for Mynderse Academy.
On Monday, Mynderse Athletic Director Tony Ferrara confirmed to the Times there was a positive COVID test in the football or girls volleyball programs — he did not specify which — that has put the school’s athletics on pause.
Mynderse postponed its first two games in football and its first four contests in volleyball. Ferrara said that it’s unlikely the two football games will be made up due to an already compressed, six-game regular-season schedule. Nothing has been determined yet as to whether the four girls volleyball matches will made up, Ferrara added — although, according to the Wayne-Finger Lakes website, one of those four as been reset for next month.