SENECA FALLS — Craig Partee, a native of Seneca Falls and a member of the Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport team, is set to make a return to Watkins Glen International on Saturday.
Partee, also the owner of Fleur De Lis Motorsports, will proudly unveil the “2nd Chances” tribute car in the NASCAR Xfinity series. Behind the wheel of the No. 27 Chevy Camaro will be Talladega winner Jeb Burton.
Partee’s inspiration for the “2nd Chances” tribute car is deeply rooted in his unwavering gratitude for the selfless dedication of first responders.
“The ‘2nd Chances’ tribute car is a heartfelt expression of my immense appreciation for the exceptional individuals who courageously step up in times of crisis,” Partee said in a release. “They played a pivotal role in my own life, rescuing me from a dire situation and providing unwavering care. This initiative is a testament to their remarkable contributions.”
Burton shared his enthusiasm for this meaningful endeavor.
“I am truly honored to have the privilege of driving a car that stands as a powerful symbol of support for our first responders,” Burton said. “Their unparalleled bravery and sacrifices deserve recognition, and I’m excited to be a part of a vehicle that embodies their unwavering dedication.”
Partee’s extensive involvement in racing spans over three decades, commencing with his engagement in the SCCA (Sports Car Club of America) racing series. His passion for racing led him through various roles in the ARCA racing series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and the NASCAR Cup Series. From 2010 to 2011, Partee also held the role of a car and team owner in the Xfinity Series under Fleur-De-Lis Motorsports, an experience he continued to embrace while supporting numerous race teams.
The “2nd Chances” tribute car stands as a poignant homage not only to first responders but also to the flight crew that played a pivotal role in rescuing Jordan Anderson after his fiery crash at Talladega in October. Anderson’s courageous return to the racing scene, culminating in a triumphant victory at the very same Talladega track with Burton as the driver this season, embodies the spirit of resilience and determination.
Additionally, the tribute extends further to honor the memory of two members of Anderson’s flight crew who tragically lost their lives in a medical helicopter crash in April. The tail number for this flight will be featured on the rear bumper of the No. 27 Camaro this weekend to pay tribute to those who put their life on the line as first responders.
The “2nd Chances” car also displays another tail number of the Mercy Flight Central helicopter that was instrumental in transporting Partee to the trauma center during his critical moment. A heartfelt thank-you message graces the rear bumper, while the car’s design proudly features branding of the “Slow Down, Move Over” campaign, amplifying the importance of ensuring the safety of first responders working on the side of the road.
Partee emphasized the significance of raising awareness about the “Slow Down, Move Over” safety campaign, particularly with regard to safeguarding those who risk their lives during traffic stops, motorist assistance, and accident scenes. He emphasized the vital importance of adhering to “Move Over” laws, which call for reducing speed and creating space for emergency vehicles with activated lights.
The “2nd Chances” car prominently showcases logos of sponsor companies who share the unwavering commitment to honoring first responders and ensuring their safety. This initiative will also extend its support to a local ambulance company in Penn Yan.
The racing action at Watkins Glen International is poised to commence with the NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying session on Aug. 19 at 10:35 a.m., followed by the main race at 3:30 p.m., with live television coverage on the USA Network.
Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport, co-owned by Anderson and John Bommarito, stands as an enduring symbol of excellence within the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Established in 2017, the team thrives on the collective dedication of employees, fans, and sponsors who hold integrity and relentless pursuit of excellence as core values, both on and off the track. Supported by unwavering collaboration from their partners, the team remains resolute in overcoming challenges and achieving extraordinary success.