WATKINS GLEN — When NASCAR pushed Go Bowling at The Glen back a few years ago, it was a signal that not only was the race a popular one among fans and drivers, but it was a signal that the Cup Series viewed the 2.45-mile road course as a great stage for late-season fireworks.
The tangled yarn ball of storylines coming into this weekend means that once again, Watkins Glen International provides a dais of excellence in motor racing.
XFINITY RACE — Shriners Children’s 200
The Xfinity Race at WGI is a bit of a unique race for NASCAR. Year to year, Saturday’s race sees many Cup Series drivers run in a sort of enhanced tune-up for Sunday.
Last year, William Byron and Ty Gibbs battled throughout the race before crashing into one another in the late stages of the race. Kyle Larson was also racing on that Saturday and took a late pass opportunity to win. He went on to sweep the weekend with a Sunday victory as well.
Gibbs will get a seat in Saturday’s race in the No. 19 car as will Kyle Busch, Alex Bowman and Ross Chastain. Busch is in for AJ Allmendinger, who has hit his five-race limit in Xfinity. Busch has also noted that he wanted to race on both days, as Watkins is one of his favorite tracks. He’s raced Xfinity at WGI 11 times in his career, won the 2016 race and has not entered in the field since 2019.
Cup Series drivers have won 16 of the previous 17 Xfinity races at The Glen. Gibbs’ 2021 victory was the only one by a driver outside the Cup Series on Saturday.
For Chastain, the Florida native notes that upstate New York is a third home for him. He’ll drive the No. 1 Cup Series car on Sunday and will be in the No. 91 Xfinity Series car for DGM Racing on Saturday.
“New York is kind of like a third home for me because I spend a lot of time in New York state and I have for several years doing various appearances,” said Chastain. “It’s fun to be in the state promoting different things. Watkins Glen is an incredible experience at the track and it’s unlike any other on the circuit.”
Last year at Watkins Glen, Chastain finished 21st. He is hoping to add another road course win to his resume. His first Cup Series win came on a road course in 2022 at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.
CUP SERIES — Go Bowling at The Glen
The 220-mile, 90-lap main course of the triple header weekend fires off at 3 p.m. on Sunday. The historic track is unique even among road courses, where cars can reach up to 160 mph on the long straights.
Drivers can unleash every horsepower of their V8 engines on the long straights but must be weary of going into some of the sharp turns. A crowded bus stop can make for cars going off track and colliding, as they did in a packed restart in 2022.
Lightning and rain delayed the start of the 2022 race by a few hours, but Sunday’s weather looks to be perfect for the 3 p.m. start.
With Indianapolis over and Watkins representing the final road course of the regular season, Sunday’s race will be pivotal in determining the playoff field. Elliott is coming off a second-place finish and has finished top-15 in his last nine races. The 2020 Cup Series champion has raced in 17 of 24 races this season, missing six races due to a broken tibia and one more for a suspension. Those missed races have him in 19th and 80 points outside the playoff field.
Meanwhile, just above the postseason cutoff is Bubba Wallace, whose 55-point cushion was reduced last weekend with Michael McDowell’s win at Indy. Entering Sunday, Wallace is just 28 points above the cutoff and will be the first to fall below the cut line if a non-playoff driver wins Watkins.
If a driver who has won this season takes the checkered flag at Watkins, both Kevin Harvick and Brad Keselowski would cement their postseason spots. If there is a new winner — say Elliott or Wallace — Harvick could still clinch but it would depend on the order of finish and points distribution.
2017 Watkins winner Martin Truex Jr. could clinch the regular-season title with 56 points. Him and 12 other drivers already have cemented playoff spots.
With everything on the line and The Glen being the final road course of the regular season, Elliott is favored get his first win of the season, at the course where he won his first ever Cup Series race. A win could also catapult him into elite company with a third Watkins Glen win, something only Tony Stewart (5), Jeff Gordon (4) and Mark Martin (3) have accomplished. Though many drivers would like — and need — to get a win in the 90-lap thriller, none need it more so than Elliott, and he’s doing it on a track where he’s very comfortable and has won before.
It makes sense, then, that Elliott is the current favorite to win at +350. Go figure; Go Bowling, that is.