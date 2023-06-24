FARMINGTON — Irad Ortiz Jr., the nation’s leading jockey in victories and purse money earned, will be at Finger Lakes Gaming & Racetrack on Monday afternoon to ride morning line favorite Looms Boldly in the $50,000 Ontario County Stakes.
Ortiz Jr., one of only five jockeys to win the Eclipse Award as the outstanding rider at least four times, was named to ride Looms Boldly by trainer Brad Cox after the colt’s regular pilot, Manny Franco, opted to stay aboard Acoustic Ave, the second choice in the morning line.
Franco, who ranks eighth nationally in victories, had ridden Looms Boldly in all six career starts. But he also has been aboard Acoustic Ave for each of five career starts, including victories in the Aspirant Stakes and New York Breeders’ Futurity at Finger Lakes in 2022.
Acoustic Ave, trained by Christophe Clement for Reeves Thoroughbred Racing, will be making his 2023 debut in the six-furlong sprint for state-bred 3-year-olds.
Looms Boldly has already made four starts this year, including a victory in the $97,000 Damon Runyon Stakes on March 19 at Aqueduct. The son of Goldencents out of the Forestry dam See the Forest has won two of four starts this year and is 3-for-6 lifetime.
Ortiz Jr., arguably the country’s best jockey for most of the past decade, has won the Eclipse Award in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2022. Only Jerry Bailey with seven and Laffit Pincay Jr. with five have won the Eclipse Award more times than Ortiz. He also has led the nation in victories the past six years, and his resume includes two wins in the Belmont Stakes and 14 in the Breeders’ Cup.
The Ontario County is the eighth race on a nine-race program, with first post at 1:15 p.m. Eight 3-year-olds are entered in the feature, where Looms Boldly has been installed as the 2-1 favorite. Acoustic Ave, with a series of steady works dating back to May 10 in preparation for his season debut, is listed at 5-2.
Dr. Kraft is the third choice at 4-1, with the colt’s regular jockey, Jacqueline Davis, aboard for trainer Chris Englehart.
The Ontario County serves as a prep race for the $150,000 New York Derby, which will be run at a mile and 1/16th on July 17.
Oritz Jr. also is listed to ride Dancers for Token for trainer Jonathan Buckley in the seventh race, an allowance/optional claiming event with a purse of $26,000.
