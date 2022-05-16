GENEVA — If you ask William Smith lacrosse head coach Anne Phillips, the Herons were not at their best against Messiah in the second round of the National Collegiate Athletic Association tournament on Sunday.
A hot and humid day, the conclusion of final examinations and the first NCAA tournament game for a large percentage of the roster made for a shaky first few minutes for the Herons.
And yet, all it took was a spurt of 70 seconds in the first quarter for ninth-ranked William Smith to take control over the 18th-ranked Falcons. Allie McGinty’s five goals and six points spurred on the Herons (18-1) to win their 14th game in a row with a 17-10 victory on Boswell Field Sunday afternoon.
“Messiah is always a tough team to play. They’re always well prepared, they’re well coached and they fight hard. We knew that going in,” Phillips said after the game. “Us coming out of finals was a challenge. Our practice was kind of disjointed this week, we had a lot of fatigue and the heat was a big factor for both teams. We’re very fortunate that we played as well as we did and that a number of players stepped up when they needed to we got the job done.”
McGinty scored her 100th point of the season, making her the second player in William Smith history to score 100 points in a season, joining Amy Hoover in 1993-95.
“It’s a lot to take in,” McGinty said when told she joined Hoover in the 100-point club. “I couldn’t do it without my teammates. I’m definitely really happy and I’m going to keep working super hard and hopefully keep setting more records.”
Messiah proved to be a slippery team for William Smith to deal with at times. The Falcons (13-6) scored first in every single quarter. The Herons responded each time with multiple goal barrages, starting in the first quarter.
William Smith suffered from an uncharacteristically shaky start, missing passes and giving up unforced turnovers. The Falcons took advantage and scored the game’s first goal at 11:04 to go up 1-0.
The Herons’ motors then started to churn and the Liberty League champions rattled off six unanswered goals, three of which came in just 70 seconds of each other. As Coach Phillips calls it, the “pick-your-poison offense,” started to pick apart the Falcons.
“One of the things we do well is rebound,” Phillips said on the Herons responding to goals against. “We have so many players that can score so there’s the confidence that even when we get down, we’ll score.”
A litany of season team records were broken Sunday. Maddie Montgomery got the record-breaking started with an unassisted goal at 2:59 in the first quarter, which tied the single-season record for most goals in a season with 298. William Smtih established new program records for goals (309), assists (152) and points (461) in a season. The previous records were established in 1995. William Smith also set a new record for draw controls in a season with 291, breaking the mark set in 1994.
When William Smith’s offense began their scoring barrage, the defense awoke as well and swarmed the Messiah ball carrier with every step. It took nearly 10 minutes for Messiah to get back on the board to make it a 6-2 game. The Herons immediately answered with 1.6 seconds left in the quarter after a turnaround shot by senior Anna Murphy flew by Messiah goalkeeper Mackenzie O’Haver. William Smith led 7-2 and officially broke the single season goals record.
“I think that’s been a key to our success all year: the number of people that are scoring,” Philips said. “That’s what makes the attack dangerous. (Messiah) draws their attention (to McGinty) and that takes a good defender away from the other ones. It’s a very unselfish offense. It’s not surprising, this team lit teams up this year and that’s exciting.”
The second quarter saw Messiah fight back with all they had. Two goals by the Falcons to open up the quarter was answered by goals from Molly Davis, who had three goals and two assists on the day, and McGinty.
Messiah and William Smith exchanged a goal each after that and then the Falcons scored three unanswered goals to force a William Smith timeout.
The Herons ended the half with a goal from Rochester native Katherine Murray with 49.9 seconds to extend their lead back to five goals.
“This team is super resilient,” McGinty said. “Yes we were down but we all know we can come back. Everybody picks each other up and the attitude on the field is very supportive.”
The third quarter began with the Falcons scoring first once again to fire up their sideline and make it a four-goal game at 11-7. Just as they did in the first half, William Smith snapped back into form and scored four straight goals in the final 10 minutes of the quarter. A final goal by Messiah ended the third quarter but William Smith had a strong lead and Messiah’s leading scorer and First-Team All-American Rachel Delate was shown two yellow cards and was thrown out of the game.
Teams began the fourth quarter by exchanging possessions and chewing clock. McGinty potted in two more goals to get to 100 points and the Herons closed out the game with a seven-goal victory on what looks to be the final game of the season at Hobart and William Smith Colleges.
The Herons advance to the third round of the NCAA tournament where it will face No. 8 Colby.