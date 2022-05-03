GENEVA — In early May of 2021, Steve Marshall, program coordinator for the Genesee Region of Special Olympics New York and head coach of the Finger Lakes East softball team, was informed by the state Special Olympics softball headquarters that the Finger Lakes East softball team was awarded the opportunity to play in the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando, Fla.
The games will be held June 5-12 at the Walt Disney World Resort. The team will travel June 4 and return nine days later with the experience of a lifetime.
“The guys are really excited to stay in a Disney Resort Hotel,” Marshall wrote.
Twelve players from eight towns spanning Ontario, Seneca and Wayne counties will make the trip to the Sunshine State, along with Steve Marshall and assistant coaches Cheryl Ferrini-Bowman, Tim Lead and Skip Vine. Ferrini-Bowman says the plan is to drive to Albany, stay overnight, and catch a flight to Orlando one day ahead of the June 5 opening ceremony.
“We’ll pretty much have our own plane — all the athletes from the sports in the state of New York,” Ferrini-Bowman said.
Last spring, the softball team was paid a visit by Stacey Hengsterman, the president and CEO of Special Olympics New York, to make the official announcement that the team was selected to represent Team New York in the 2022 USA Games.
The team has been practicing year-round, traveling to places around the state like Glens Falls for the Fall Games. The team is more ready than ever to make the journey south to represent the Empire State on the diamond.
Last year, when he first found out the team was going to Florida, Marshall noted that there already was a strong team bond.
“They understand what we have to get this down as a team and do it as a team,” Marshall said.
“We went to the Fall Games and the guys did amazing,” Ferrini-Bowman said. “They had a blast. They were basically (playing for) one of their former teammates who passed away, and the camaraderie was wonderful. Some of these guys have been playing together for years and years now. They’re like brothers.”
Marshall has been to the games before, and some of the athletes on the softball team were on the volleyball team he coached in the USA games in New Jersey in 2014. The volleyball team is reigning state champion.
“The guys know each other so well and it’s not just softball; they’re in several different sports together,” Ferrini-Bowman said. In addition to softball and volleyball, the team also plays floor hockey, basketball and a number of other sports.
The team trains once a week at Challenger Field behind Wendy’s or at Phelps Community Center, sharpening their skills and getting ready for Olympic competition.
“They’ve really done an amazing job,” Ferrini-Bowman said. “The coaches are working with them on different grips and other things like that.”
Once the team gets to Orlando, it’ll be all business — mostly. The team will have one day to explore Disney World and enjoy the resort.
After nearly a year of waiting and practicing, the games are beginning to become a reality. Sunday afternoon, the Rochester Red Wings honored the team before their game against the Syracuse Mets. Team members were introduced, and Newark’s Caleb Lead even got to throw out the first pitch.
Nearly 200 athletes and coaches from all 50 states and the Caribbean will compete across 14 sports in Orlando: basketball, bocce, bowling, equestrian, golf, gymnastics, powerlifting, soccer, softball, swimming, tennis, triathlon, track and field, and volleyball.
Recently, Jersey Mike’s Subs and its customers raised $20 million for both the USA Games and Special Olympics state programs during the sandwich chain’s 12th annual Month of Giving in March, according to a company press release. Each store accepted donations throughout the month, building to the company’s Day of Giving March 30, when 2,000+ restaurants donated 100% of sales — to help local athletes attend the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games. It was the biggest day of sales in company history.